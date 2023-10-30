Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, October 30, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ARNEKIA LETICIA 
1602 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOYD, NII LANTE AKIL 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 371 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE 
1011 TUNNEL BLVD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111552 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

CLARK, DARRELL LABRON 
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL 
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO 
3700 CHERRYTON DR UNIT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FROST, BRITTANY ELIZABETH 
5359HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GLOVER, JASMINE MICHELLE 
4805 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

HARRIS, MASON J 
615 BEACH CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST

JENKINS, JOE 
7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE 
112 RANDI CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

PRATT, DENNIS L 
1604 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA 
5525 MILL STONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON 
1 E 11TH ST UNIT M14 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ROBBERY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TAYLOR, MARTAVIUS J 
1417 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE 
4332 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WEATHERS, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
1203 GRACIE WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WHITE, HUNTER A 
8541 CANTON WAY UNIT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL 
2001 SOUTH LY APT 218 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, LLOYD WAYNE 
4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500

Here are the mug shots:
ANDERSON, ARNEKIA LETICIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CLARK, DARRELL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GLOVER, JASMINE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
JENKINS, JOE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LANIER, BRITTANY A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION) THEFT OF PROPER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PRATT, DENNIS L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 08/22/1948
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
SPENCE, IZIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • ROBBERY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAYLOR, MARTAVIUS J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/05/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITE, HUNTER A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, LLOYD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/08/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Make Your Prep Picks - Playoffs
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/29/2023
Moc Golfers Finished Second At Steelwood Collegiate
  • Sports
  • 10/29/2023
Lee Men Win 3-1 In Regular Season Finale
  • Sports
  • 10/29/2023
Lee Lady Flames Remain Undefeated With 4-0 Win On Senior Night
Lee Lady Flames Remain Undefeated With 4-0 Win On Senior Night
  • Sports
  • 10/29/2023
Outspoken Rhonda Thurman To Leave School Board After Almost 2 Decades
Outspoken Rhonda Thurman To Leave School Board After Almost 2 Decades
  • Breaking News
  • 10/29/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Has Clothes Stolen At Laundromat; Resident Raises Another Complaint About Loud Bar
  • 10/30/2023

A woman at Fabric Care Coin Laundry at 2227 E. 23rd St. told police she left her son's laundry in the washer. She left to pick up her daughter and, when she returned an hour later, her clothes ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ARNEKIA LETICIA 1602 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/29/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL 8607 RAMSEY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ON REVOKED, ... more

Breaking News
1 Dies In Fire On Murphy Hollow Road In Dade County
  • 10/28/2023
Pair Take Gun(s) To Hamilton Place Mall; 1 Arrested
  • 10/28/2023
Air Pollution Agency Issues Cautions After Mulch Pile Continues To Burn
  • 10/28/2023
Police Blotter: Man Visits Nephew To Charge Phone And Argument Arises; Woman On Medication Thinks She Sees Lynching
  • 10/28/2023
Semi-Truck Crash Closes Interstate 24 East Saturday Morning; 1 Lane Reopened Later
  • 10/28/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Black Tuesday Celebration
  • 10/27/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Chattanooga May Benefit From New Orleans' Solution To Short-Term Vacation Rentals - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Monteagle Truck Stop Will Have Severe Consequences - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Running Backs Carried Vols In Road Win Over Kentucky
Dan Fleser: Running Backs Carried Vols In Road Win Over Kentucky
  • 10/29/2023
Vols Take Exhibition Win At #4 Michigan State
  • 10/29/2023
Vols Lead All The Way; Hold Off Kentucky 33-27
  • 10/28/2023
Moc Golfers Finished Second At Steelwood Collegiate
  • 10/29/2023
Lee Men Win 3-1 In Regular Season Finale
  • 10/29/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
  • 10/30/2023
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
  • 10/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
  • 10/30/2023
President Biden Proclaims National 1st Responders Day
  • 10/28/2023
Emergency Road Closure And Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures
  • 10/26/2023
Entertainment
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
  • 10/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
  • 10/27/2023
Lee University’s Chamber Strings To Present A “Lee-Southern Sensational”
  • 10/28/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Lee Theatre To Present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
  • 10/28/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Black Tuesday Celebration
  • 10/27/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
6 CPD Officers Complete Southeastern Leadership Academy
  • 10/26/2023
Bradley County Jail Passes State Inspection
  • 10/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Michel Martin To Speak At SAU
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Michel Martin To Speak At SAU
  • 10/27/2023
UTC Criminal Justice Students To Host "Pouring For Purpose" Community Event
  • 10/26/2023
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
  • 10/26/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
  • 10/27/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Conversation Between Luther Masingill And Violet Parnell
  • 10/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Accepting Applications For Merit Awards
  • 10/25/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution - oct. 30
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution - oct. 30
  • 10/30/2023
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Temple Of Faith Deliverance COGIC To Hold Halloween Harvest Festival
  • 10/25/2023
Obituaries
Mary Carolyn Oliver
Mary Carolyn Oliver
  • 10/29/2023
Velma Mae Tolbert
Velma Mae Tolbert
  • 10/29/2023
Patricia Cobb Wiedmer
Patricia Cobb Wiedmer
  • 10/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Miller, Johnny Ray (Cleveland)
Miller, Johnny Ray (Cleveland)
  • 10/29/2023
Ledford, Mary Katherine Morelock (Cleveland)
Ledford, Mary Katherine Morelock (Cleveland)
  • 10/29/2023
Wheeler, James Malcom Jr. (Tunnel Hill)
Wheeler, James Malcom Jr. (Tunnel Hill)
  • 10/29/2023