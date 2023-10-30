Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ARNEKIA LETICIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE CLARK, DARRELL LABRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GLOVER, JASMINE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT JENKINS, JOE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/25/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LANIER, BRITTANY A

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/17/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION) THEFT OF PROPER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PRATT, DENNIS L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 08/22/1948

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SPENCE, IZIK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ROBBERY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TAYLOR, MARTAVIUS J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/10/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/05/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WHITE, HUNTER A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILLIAMS, LLOYD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/08/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500

