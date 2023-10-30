Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, ARNEKIA LETICIA
1602 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOYD, NII LANTE AKIL
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 371 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
1011 TUNNEL BLVD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111552
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CLARK, DARRELL LABRON
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO
3700 CHERRYTON DR UNIT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FROST, BRITTANY ELIZABETH
5359HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GLOVER, JASMINE MICHELLE
4805 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
HARRIS, MASON J
615 BEACH CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
JENKINS, JOE
7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
112 RANDI CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
PRATT, DENNIS L
1604 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA
5525 MILL STONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
1 E 11TH ST UNIT M14 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ROBBERY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAYLOR, MARTAVIUS J
1417 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE
4332 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WEATHERS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
1203 GRACIE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WHITE, HUNTER A
8541 CANTON WAY UNIT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
2001 SOUTH LY APT 218 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, LLOYD WAYNE
4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, ARNEKIA LETICIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|CLARK, DARRELL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GLOVER, JASMINE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|JENKINS, JOE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LANIER, BRITTANY A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION) THEFT OF PROPER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|PRATT, DENNIS L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 08/22/1948
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|SPENCE, IZIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ROBBERY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|TAYLOR, MARTAVIUS J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/05/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, HUNTER A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WILLIAMS, LLOYD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/08/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/29/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2500
|