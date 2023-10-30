Federal Charges Filed Against Ringgold Man Charged With Burning, Vandalizing Masonic Center

Federal charges have been filed against the Ringgold, Ga., man charged with burning and vandalizing the Masonic Center across from Finley Stadium.

Kadum Harwood is charged in Chattanooga Federal Court with two counts after being indicted by a Federal Grand Jury.

He is charged with malicious damage and with arson.

In the incident on Sept. 4, at 2:12 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the center. Arriving firefighters noticed that the front door had been forced open and there were two separate fires on the property.

Police said Harwood earlier made direct threats on social media to burn the center on W. 21st Street.

He also faces state charges in Hamilton County, including arson, harassment, burglary, vandalism and reckless endangerment.