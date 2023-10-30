Latest Headlines

Woman, 40, Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Fentanyl To Man Who Died

Connie Marie Wood
A woman who had been charged with second-degree murder for distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of Jonathan Daniel Jones has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison. 

Connie Marie Wood, 40, of Curtis Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The victim, 45, was an accomplished musician who was a member of several local bands.

Court records say the cause of death was fentanyl or a combination of substances.

The indictment said, “Connie Marie Wood unlawfully and intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly distributed, delivered, or dispensed Fentanyl."

