Female, 22, Carried Out After Fall At The Pocket On Saturday

A 22-year-old female fell off a trail at The Pocket on Saturday and had to be carried out in a complex rescue operation.

Mowbray Emergency Services said the hiker was back off Hog Skin Trail at Stevenson Branch. Due to the high fall and possibility of spinal injuries she was unable to walk out.

There was a complex rope system set up and the hiker was successfully taken out of the woods after 8:30 p.m.

Due to the area, terrain, and patient situation it required many people for this rescue, officials said.

A number of agencies were involved. l.