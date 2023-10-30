Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol Services conducted a traffic stop at the 3-mile marker of I-75 South on Thursday after observing a vehicle traveling in excess of the posted speed limit. Deputies made contact with the occupants and while doing so detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The search yielded a large amount of drugs and contraband, and there were two arrests.

Deputies located a black backpack containing a large amount of narcotics. Further search revealed two loaded handguns and $2,112.00 in cash. Detectives with the HCSO Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit were contacted and responded to assist. The narcotics were determined to be approximately 333 grams of methamphetamine, 216 grams of Fentanyl, 60 grams of crack cocaine, and 128 grams of marijuana, along with plastic baggies, digital scales, and numerous blister packs of Sildenafil. The approximate street value of the narcotics is over $67,000.00.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “This year, we have experienced 684 overdoses which resulted in 78 deaths across our county. Each day, your sheriff’s office is relentless in our commitment to eradicating dangerous drugs like methamphetamine and Fentanyl which are indiscriminately killing our citizens. To those involved in the distribution of this poison in our community, I have a clear message: We are looking for you and we are coming for you.”

The suspects, Demario Chambliss (Driver), and Paula Smith were transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on the following charges:

Demario Chambliss

Drugs for Resale (x2)

Driving while in Possession of more than 5 grams of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm during a Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Speeding

Paula Smith

Drugs For Resale

Possession of a Firearm during a Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The investigation has since been referred to the US Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution.