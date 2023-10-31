Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES FRANCISCO, JUAN 
4103 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER 
1906 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

BRYANT, PAULA SHA 
541 MOONEYHAM ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CASTILLO, BOBBY GENE 
160 ATHENS WAY DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CREASMAN, CHRISTOPHER DAVID 
6619 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
SHOPLIFTING

DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN 
6436 STALLION LN APT 202 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

DODD, CHRISTINE ANNA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL 
3400 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL 
1029 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214319 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST

GONZALEZ, EVER EVARRISTO 
4306 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN 
2800 BROAD ST Chattanooga, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN 
CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374112420 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

JONES, RUKIYA EISHA 
1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE 
2105 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KENNEDY, ZACHARY AARON 
2903 CRESCENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374071323 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEAMON, SAMANTHA SHEA 
122 ANN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRATT, JAVONTE MARQUEZ 
5011 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161919 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH 
1415 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

REYNOSO-RAMIREZ, TIMOTEO NOE 
2602 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TURNER, RUTH THELE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WALKER, JUSTIN JAMAL 
2801 NOA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALLER, TYLER ALLEN 
2816 RIFLE RANGE DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLEC)

WILSON, BRIAN DEON 
1512 AKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY 
1233 POPULAR STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, STEPHANIE MECHA 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:
ANDRES FRANCISCO, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
BRYANT, PAULA SHA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/26/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CASTILLO, BOBBY GENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
DODD, CHRISTINE ANNA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST
HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, RUKIYA EISHA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRATT, JAVONTE MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/08/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
REYNOSO-RAMIREZ, TIMOTEO NOE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKER, JUSTIN JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALLER, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLEC)
WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, STEPHANIE MECHA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY




Latest Headlines
Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts Flower City In NISA Semifinals Sunday
  • Sports
  • 10/30/2023
UTC's Redman Named Setter Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 10/30/2023
UTC's Joseph Named SoCon Defensive Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 10/30/2023
Covenant Volleyball Sweeps CCS Player Of The Week Awards
  • Sports
  • 10/30/2023
UTC Women Tied For First After One Round At Mercer Invitational
  • Sports
  • 10/30/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Has Panic Attack When She Can’t Find Her Phone; Ex-Employee Uses Company Card To Buy Furniture
  • 10/31/2023

Police responded to vandalism on Douglas Street. They arrived and spoke with a woman who was outside. She claimed she was having a panic attack and police requested EMS. An officer waited with ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES FRANCISCO, JUAN 4103 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
  • 10/30/2023

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol Services conducted a traffic stop at the 3-mile marker of I-75 South on Thursday after observing a vehicle traveling in excess of the posted ... more

Breaking News
Female, 22, Carried Out After Fall At The Pocket On Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Woman, 40, Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Fentanyl To Man Who Died
Woman, 40, Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Fentanyl To Man Who Died
  • 10/30/2023
Babysitter Charged In Incident With Children At East Ridge Motel Gets 2-Year Sentence
Babysitter Charged In Incident With Children At East Ridge Motel Gets 2-Year Sentence
  • 10/30/2023
Driver Freed From Mangled Truck Off I-75 Southbound
Driver Freed From Mangled Truck Off I-75 Southbound
  • 10/30/2023
Federal Charges Filed Against Man Charged With Vandalizing Masonic Center; Faces Up To 20 Years
Federal Charges Filed Against Man Charged With Vandalizing Masonic Center; Faces Up To 20 Years
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Do They Think?
  • 10/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Black Tuesday Celebration
  • 10/27/2023
Sports
Harrell, Reasor Lead Amateurs To Tennessee Challenge Cup Lead
  • 10/30/2023
Randy Smith: College Football's Changing Landscape
Randy Smith: College Football's Changing Landscape
  • 10/30/2023
UTC's Joseph Named SoCon Defensive Player Of The Week
  • 10/30/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts Flower City In NISA Semifinals Sunday
  • 10/30/2023
UTC's Redman Named Setter Of The Week
  • 10/30/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At Threatened Former White Oak Elementary
  • 10/30/2023
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
  • 10/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
  • 10/30/2023
12 Nonprofits Receive Arts Build Communities Grants
  • 10/30/2023
“Honoring Those Who Serve” Parade And Market Is Nov. 11
“Honoring Those Who Serve” Parade And Market Is Nov. 11
  • 10/30/2023
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
  • 10/30/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
  • 10/30/2023
Resonant Rogues Performs With Matt Heckler At The Woodshop Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Lee University’s Chamber Strings To Present A “Lee-Southern Sensational”
  • 10/28/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Lee Theatre To Present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
  • 10/28/2023
Opinion
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Dining
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Business/Government
Cambridge Square Announces New Artisan Coffee Concept
  • 10/30/2023
Gas Prices Rise 5.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/30/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/30/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
Hamilton County Schools Announces Updates To Choose Hamilton: School Choice
  • 10/30/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
  • 10/30/2023
CSCC Announces MIG Welding Bootcamp Certifications
CSCC Announces MIG Welding Bootcamp Certifications
  • 10/30/2023
Living Well
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
  • 10/30/2023
HCSO Offers Halloween Safety Precautions For Families With Children
  • 10/30/2023
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
  • 10/30/2023
AUDIO: Conversation Between Luther Masingill And Violet Parnell
  • 10/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
Concert Of Sacred Jazz And Chicago Jazz Mass To Be Offered At Church Of The Good Shepherd
  • 10/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
  • 10/30/2023
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Obituaries
Robert Lee “Pie” Jackson
Robert Lee “Pie” Jackson
  • 10/30/2023
Alice Louise Officer
Alice Louise Officer
  • 10/30/2023
Melissa Josephine Pearce Woods
Melissa Josephine Pearce Woods
  • 10/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Mendez, Baby Girl (Dalton)
  • 10/30/2023
Snyder, Audry Yearwood (Dayton)
Snyder, Audry Yearwood (Dayton)
  • 10/30/2023
Yarger, Carol Ann Spickler (Spring City)
Yarger, Carol Ann Spickler (Spring City)
  • 10/30/2023