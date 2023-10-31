Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDRES FRANCISCO, JUAN
4103 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
1906 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
BRYANT, PAULA SHA
541 MOONEYHAM ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CASTILLO, BOBBY GENE
160 ATHENS WAY DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CREASMAN, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
6619 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
SHOPLIFTING
DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN
6436 STALLION LN APT 202 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
DODD, CHRISTINE ANNA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL
3400 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL
1029 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214319
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST
GONZALEZ, EVER EVARRISTO
4306 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN
2800 BROAD ST Chattanooga, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN
CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374112420
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JONES, RUKIYA EISHA
1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE
2105 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KENNEDY, ZACHARY AARON
2903 CRESCENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374071323
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEAMON, SAMANTHA SHEA
122 ANN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRATT, JAVONTE MARQUEZ
5011 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161919
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH
1415 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
REYNOSO-RAMIREZ, TIMOTEO NOE
2602 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TURNER, RUTH THELE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WALKER, JUSTIN JAMAL
2801 NOA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALLER, TYLER ALLEN
2816 RIFLE RANGE DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLEC)
WILSON, BRIAN DEON
1512 AKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
1233 POPULAR STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, STEPHANIE MECHA
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
