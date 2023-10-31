Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES FRANCISCO, JUAN

4103 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER

1906 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



BRYANT, PAULA SHA

541 MOONEYHAM ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CASTILLO, BOBBY GENE

160 ATHENS WAY DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CREASMAN, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

6619 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

SHOPLIFTING



DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN

6436 STALLION LN APT 202 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



DODD, CHRISTINE ANNA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL

3400 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL

1029 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214319

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST



GONZALEZ, EVER EVARRISTO

4306 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN

2800 BROAD ST Chattanooga, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN

CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374112420

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)



JONES, RUKIYA EISHA

1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE

2105 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KENNEDY, ZACHARY AARON

2903 CRESCENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374071323

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LEAMON, SAMANTHA SHEA

122 ANN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRATT, JAVONTE MARQUEZ

5011 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161919

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH

1415 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL



REYNOSO-RAMIREZ, TIMOTEO NOE

2602 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TURNER, RUTH THELE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



WALKER, JUSTIN JAMAL

2801 NOA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WALLER, TYLER ALLEN

2816 RIFLE RANGE DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37918

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLEC)



WILSON, BRIAN DEON

1512 AKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY

1233 POPULAR STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WRIGHT, STEPHANIE MECHA

2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



Here are the mug shots:

ANDRES FRANCISCO, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY BRYANT, PAULA SHA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/26/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CASTILLO, BOBBY GENE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND DODD, CHRISTINE ANNA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/04/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/16/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, RUKIYA EISHA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/14/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/19/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRATT, JAVONTE MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/08/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/06/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL REYNOSO-RAMIREZ, TIMOTEO NOE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/10/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKER, JUSTIN JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WALLER, TYLER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLEC) WILSON, BRIAN DEON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/11/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, STEPHANIE MECHA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY





