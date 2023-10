A 52-year-old Chattanooga woman died in a head-on crash in Catoosa County on Monday.

The Georgia State Patrol said Lisa Renee Headrick was unresponsive at the scene and later died.

The Patrol said she was driving a silver 2009 Chevrolet Impala south on Graysville Road when the vehicle left the roadway. It re-entered the road in the northbound lanes and struck a black 2003 Dodge Ram truck.

Both vehicles wound up off the roadway.

The other driver went to the hospital in a private vehicle.