Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, October 5, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

BILLINGS, JOSHUA DAVID
2914 HAYWOOD AVE,APT.4D CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOEHM, EDWARD W
803 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOYD, NATHANIEL TERRELL
6120 KNOTTINGHAM TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
1609 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063520
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
66 FAITH LANE UNIT 7 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
727 E 11TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COULTER, JAMES MICHAEL
76 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DANIELS, CORNELIUS DONNELL
4600 TRIPLE OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
1433 Carousel Rd Chattanooga, 374111006
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FELTS, DOSHER STEVEN
9707 SANDRA GALE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FREEMAN, STACI NICOLE
29 CHICKASAW LANE W. DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE
3604 HIGHLAND TERRARCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR 9PTR)

HANKINS, RHONDA F
8009 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE
1723 BRAYTON MOUNTAIN ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022783
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

JONES, AERIAL VANAE
4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, MARKISHA D
3606 LOCKSLEY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON
565 UNION FORT ROAD D2 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERCER, ALYSHA DANIELLE
8542 BROTHERS LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RAY, GEVARIAN G
3003 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RAY, LACHIARA N
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REID, VERONICA JUSTINE
1807 ROCKY VIEW WAY KNOXVILLE, 379180000
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REYNOSO NOLASCO, PASCUAL ENRIQUE
3010 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROSEBERRY, JASHA NAMYA
1611 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA
1302 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, JO ANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SPARKS, KISHALA
1259 CYPRESS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

STEPHENS, CHARLIE ONEAL
11379 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN
1365 DEDEOM RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH

THOMAS, D ASHIA KASHAY
2313 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TISHAW, RYAN WILLIAM
3295 WORLEY CHAPLE RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER 2500
THEFT UNDER 1000

VARNELL, SAM C
27117422 MINTOM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WARE, ADRAIN ALLEN
2717 FOLTS DR APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 374156137
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH
8309 MIDDLE VALLEY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
MISUSE OF REGISTRATION
SIMPLE POSSESSION (PETITION TO REVOKE)

WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER
3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

YODER, JAMES HUNTER
1703 GREENHILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
BILLINGS, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOEHM, EDWARD W
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/15/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COULTER, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DANIELS, CORNELIUS DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FELTS, DOSHER STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FREEMAN, STACI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR 9PTR)
HANKINS, RHONDA F
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/14/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JONES, AERIAL VANAE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, MARKISHA D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/06/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERCER, ALYSHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POTTER, BRIAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAY, GEVARIAN G
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAY, LACHIARA N
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
REID, VERONICA JUSTINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SMITH, JO ANN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SPARKS, KISHALA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
STEPHENS, CHARLIE ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
THOMAS, D ASHIA KASHAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/20/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TISHAW, RYAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 2500
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
VARNELL, SAM C
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO GA)
WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
  • MISUSE OF REGISTRATION
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION (PETITION TO REVOKE)
YODER, JAMES HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE





