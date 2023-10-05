Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



BILLINGS, JOSHUA DAVID

2914 HAYWOOD AVE,APT.4D CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOEHM, EDWARD W

803 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOYD, NATHANIEL TERRELL

6120 KNOTTINGHAM TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

1609 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063520

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

66 FAITH LANE UNIT 7 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID

727 E 11TH ST.

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/09/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE BILLINGS, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BOEHM, EDWARD W

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/15/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/18/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/05/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COULTER, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/04/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DANIELS, CORNELIUS DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FELTS, DOSHER STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FREEMAN, STACI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/01/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR 9PTR) HANKINS, RHONDA F

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/14/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/17/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS JONES, AERIAL VANAE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, MARKISHA D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/06/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/23/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MERCER, ALYSHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POTTER, BRIAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/06/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RAY, GEVARIAN G

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/27/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RAY, LACHIARA N

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF REID, VERONICA JUSTINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SMITH, JO ANN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/29/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SPARKS, KISHALA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/16/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT STEPHENS, CHARLIE ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED) THOMAS, D ASHIA KASHAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/20/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TISHAW, RYAN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/31/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 2500

THEFT UNDER 1000 VARNELL, SAM C

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/30/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO GA) WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/19/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

MISUSE OF REGISTRATION

SIMPLE POSSESSION (PETITION TO REVOKE) YODER, JAMES HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COULTER, JAMES MICHAEL76 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDANIELS, CORNELIUS DONNELL4600 TRIPLE OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA1433 Carousel Rd Chattanooga, 374111006Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFELTS, DOSHER STEVEN9707 SANDRA GALE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFREEMAN, STACI NICOLE29 CHICKASAW LANE W. DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYGRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHANEY, SHALINDA MARIE3604 HIGHLAND TERRARCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR 9PTR)HANKINS, RHONDA F8009 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE1723 BRAYTON MOUNTAIN ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022783Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSJONES, AERIAL VANAE4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, MARKISHA D3606 LOCKSLEY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONKIDWELL, JEREMY AARON565 UNION FORT ROAD D2 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MERCER, ALYSHA DANIELLE8542 BROTHERS LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRAY, GEVARIAN G3003 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERAY, LACHIARA NHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFREID, VERONICA JUSTINE1807 ROCKY VIEW WAY KNOXVILLE, 379180000Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREYNOSO NOLASCO, PASCUAL ENRIQUE3010 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYROSEBERRY, JASHA NAMYA1611 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA1302 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, JO ANN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSPARKS, KISHALA1259 CYPRESS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTSTEPHENS, CHARLIE ONEAL11379 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)TEAGUE, LUKE JOHN1365 DEDEOM RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHTHOMAS, D ASHIA KASHAY2313 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTISHAW, RYAN WILLIAM3295 WORLEY CHAPLE RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OVER 2500THEFT UNDER 1000VARNELL, SAM C27117422 MINTOM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWARE, ADRAIN ALLEN2717 FOLTS DR APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 374156137Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILKEY, BECKY LEIGH8309 MIDDLE VALLEY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWMISUSE OF REGISTRATIONSIMPLE POSSESSION (PETITION TO REVOKE)WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING MINIMUM SPEEDFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MOREPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDYODER, JAMES HUNTER1703 GREENHILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE





