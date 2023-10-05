Chattanooga Couple Agree To Plead Guilty In Connection With Drugs Mailed From California

A Chattanooga couple have agreed to plead guilty in connection with packages of large quantities of meth shipped in the mail from Southern California to a house here.

Lanisha Bridges has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of maintaining a drug house.

A criminal information was brought against her by federal authorities. Joshua Terry has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth.

A Task Force agent earlier began investigating the suspicious packages. In July 2022, a K9 hit on a package going to 208 Maplewood Ave., which led to a federal search warrant.

The plastic container wrapped in gift wrapping paper was intercepted and found to contain over 2,000 grams of meth. It was also learned it was not the first package from Southern California sent to this address.

It was found that Terry was associated with the address. Agents observed a vehicle registered to him in the driveway.

The package was delivered to the address on July 14, 2022. Ms. Bridges stated, "Oh, good We've been waiting for this." Agents then searched the house and found illicit drugs, USPS parcels, plastic containers identical to the one that was in the intercepted package, and other drug paraphernalia.

Ms. Bridges was interviewed and said Terry had been communicating with a man named Richard in California about the packages. Richard Meraz was also charged in the case.

Prosecutors said Ms. Bridges believed the packages to contain marijuana.