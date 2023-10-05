Latest Headlines

Hamilton County Jail Inmate Dies After Being Assaulted By Fellow Inmates

  • Thursday, October 5, 2023

An inmate in the Hamilton County Jail was assaulted on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at approximately 8:15 p.m., in what appears to be a deliberate and planned attack by fellow inmates.

HCSO Corrections Services and contract medical personnel immediately responded to the assault to assist the inmate. HCEMS responded to the Hamilton County Jail and the inmate was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. 

Due to the seriousness and extent of the injuries, the inmate was released from HCSO custody by the Hamilton County Sessions Court.

The inmate succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

After the assault occurred, due to the extent of the inmate’s injuries, Sheriff Austin Garrett notified Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp of the incident. Due to the fact the assault took place while in HCSO custody and the extent of the victim’s injuries, District Attorney Wamp directed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate the incident.

The name of the inmate is not being released at this time.

