Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24

Drivers traveling on I-24 near the US-27 split in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming concrete repair activities that will have an impact on traffic over the next several weekends (excluding holidays).

On Friday, at 9 p.m. until no later than Monday, at 6 a.m., the outside lane on I-24 West from mile marker 178 to mile marker 177.5 will be closed. In addition, the Williams Street entrance ramp to I-24 West and the Williams Street entrance ramp to US 27 North will be closed. Detours signage will be posted guiding drivers around these ramp closures. Traffic on I-24 East will not be impacted by the work.

This extended lane closure allows the contractor to work continuously to expedite project delivery, minimize the overall length of time traffic is impacted, and provide safer conditions for drivers and crews working in the area. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding drivers through the closure.

There will be significant queuing and delays as a result of this work. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time. This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.