$23,000 In Illegal Narcotics Seized For The 2nd Time This Week

Around $23,000 in illegal narcotics were seized for the second time in a week on Thursday.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office uniformed patrol deputy observed a 2012 Nissan Rogue traveling north on Highway 153 on Thursday. A check of the vehicle registration showed the vehicle was reported stolen.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Highway 153 and detained three occupants. Deputies then searched the vehicle and located a money style bag containing a large amount of narcotics and US currency. Detectives with the HCSO Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit were contacted and responded to assist.

After further investigation, the narcotics were determined to be approximately 274 grams of Methamphetamine and 11.5 grams of Fentanyl. Deputies also located drug paraphernalia and over $900 in US currency. The street value of the narcotics is approximately $23,300.

The suspects were identified as Brandon Hanks (driver), Shannon Doyle (alias. Shannon Doyal) (front seat passenger) and Brittney Rutledge (back seat passenger). All three were transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on the following charges:

• Theft of property

• Drugs for resale – Fentanyl

• Possession of Methamphetamine for resale

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

Doyle was also found to have an active Criminal Court warrant and booked on the following:

• Aggravated child abuse

No further details are available at this time.