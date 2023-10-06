Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUSTIN, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ASKINS, CALEB JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/11/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|BARBEREE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|BILLINGSLEY, TIFFANY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, EDDIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
|
|BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRIGHT, RYAN D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CANTRELL, LESLIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CORDELL, SETH A
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- INCEST
|
|CULLEN, JAKE RYAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOYAL, SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|FIELD, BRIANNA LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, DAVID A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/03/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT (FRANKLIN CO. TN)
|
|FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/09/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HANKS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HARONEY, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HILLIARD, STANLEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 10/12/1950
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SIMPLE POSSESSION (PETITION TO REVOKE)
|
|JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|KING, MICHE LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/27/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MANSKE, SEAN J
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|NORTON, RUSSELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|PALACIOS, IAN JARED
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
|
|PELFREY, AUTUMN N
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/08/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PORTER, GARY LYDON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/07/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PRINCE, TIMOTHY JACOB
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RITTENBERRY, DEBRA KIEVIYON T
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SCHICHTEL, LEVI H
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHIPLEY, BONNIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 05/15/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|SPRUILL, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|STEWART, SHAWN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)(P
|
|STRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILDER, SEAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/12/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023
Charge(s):
|