Here are the mug shots:

AGUSTIN, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ASKINS, CALEB JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/11/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/18/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BARBEREE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) BILLINGSLEY, TIFFANY MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BONNER, EDDIE JOE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/29/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT) BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRIGHT, RYAN D

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY CANTRELL, LESLIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/03/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CORDELL, SETH A

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

INCEST CULLEN, JAKE RYAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOYAL, SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/03/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR FIELD, BRIANNA LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOSTER, DAVID A

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/03/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT (FRANKLIN CO. TN) FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/09/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HANKS, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HARONEY, MICHAEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HILLIARD, STANLEY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 10/12/1950

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SIMPLE POSSESSION (PETITION TO REVOKE) JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) KING, MICHE LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/27/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MANSKE, SEAN J

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/27/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NORTON, RUSSELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER PALACIOS, IAN JARED

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/24/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT PELFREY, AUTUMN N

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/08/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

FORGERY

PORTER, GARY LYDON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/07/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRINCE, TIMOTHY JACOB

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RITTENBERRY, DEBRA KIEVIYON T

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/21/2001

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SCHICHTEL, LEVI H

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIPLEY, BONNIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 05/15/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT SPRUILL, FRANK

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/17/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE STEWART, SHAWN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)(P STRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/30/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILDER, SEAN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/12/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT



