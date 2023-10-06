Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, October 6, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN, KEVIN 
4111 EASTWAY TE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ASKINS, CALEB JEREMY 
7504 JOHN HENRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH 
7504 JOHN HENRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BARBEREE, JENNIFER LYNN 
26 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

BILLINGSLEY, TIFFANY MONIQUE 
714 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONNER, EDDIE JOE 
723 E 48TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA 
1217 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BRIGHT, RYAN D 
3869 HIDDEN VALLEY RD NW CLEVELAND, 373122044 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

BROWN, LISA SEXTON 
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD Chattanooga, 374192400 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BURTON, DANIEL LEE 
8203 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHE

BUTLER, TIMOTHY LEON 
707 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102102 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CANTRELL, LESLIE RENEE 
9614 BIRCHWOOD PIKE Harrison, 373417976 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON 
4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CORDELL, SETH A 
563 RIVERFRONT PKWY CHATTNOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
INCEST

CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL 
1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063213 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CULLEN, JAKE RYAN 
8512 MORIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOYAL, SHANNON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

DYER, SHAYLA MARIA 
2231 GENEVA TRAIL APT H11 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

FIELD, BRIANNA LEE 
133 HORSESHOE RIDGE RD FRANKLIN, 28734 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF COCAINE

FOSTER, DAVID A 
1744 GREENHAW ROAD WINCHESTER, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT (FRANKLIN CO.

TN)

FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ 
3107 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GARNER, TYLER LYNN 
4110 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HANKS, BRANDON LEE 
HIOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HARONEY, MICHAEL PAUL 
7310 STANDIFER RD APT. 817 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HUDSON, MARIA NICHOLE 
6432 MILLSTREAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

KING, MICHE LASHAWN 
2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIRKWOOD, LABRON CLIFTON 
700 N. HIGHLAND PARK UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE 
209 MEADOWLARK DR, RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOVE, KIMBERLY 
3615 CARL WHITE PL Chattanooga, 374101266 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PALACIOS, IAN JARED 
10074 CENTRAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE 
8830 SPRINGFEILD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

PELFREY, AUTUMN N 
1492 WHITE FLATS RD DAYTON, 373215213 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY

PORTER, GARY LYDON 
610 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRESSGROVE, WILLIAM HOKE 
1863WINDEMERE DR NE ATLANTA, 303244918 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PRINCE, TIMOTHY JACOB 
520 DENNIS RD TRENTON, 307525603 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICHARDSON, TODD BLAKE 
46 TINKER ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RITTENBERRY, DEBRA KIEVIYON T 
1725 JORDAN AVE NE CLEELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SCHWAB, ELEXIS ANN 
12 WILDWOOD CIRCLE FLETCHER, 28732 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIPLEY, BONNIE JEAN 
1114 EVERETT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER SHAUN 
4704 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
FELONY POSS OF FENTANYL
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPRUILL, FRANK 
3113 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

STEWART, SHAWN ROBERT 
1120 FIELDSTONE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)(P

STRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKL 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE 
2210 BENNETT AVE Chattanooga, 374044505 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILDER, SEAN ERIC 
1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, LAUREN 
1 E 11 TH ST UNIT 218 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

