County Employee Who Was Arrested For Theft Is Terminated

  Friday, October 6, 2023

A Hamilton County maintenance employee who was recently arrested for stealing from several volunteer fire department stations has been terminated from the county.

David Roddy, county COO, said, “Hamilton County had substantial evidence to terminate the employment of Derek Lamar Dean. On Sept. 27th, he was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies on felony theft charges for stealing equipment from volunteer fire departments.

"He was placed on leave without pay following the arrest and after a thorough internal investigation, he has been relieved of all duties and is no longer a Hamilton County employee." As he is now a former employee, we have no further comment on the matter.” in the area.

Highway 58 Fire officials had been looking into a string of thefts that occurred at Station 3 as well as stations 2, 4, and 5.

During the fire department’s investigation, one common denominator between each location of the thefts was Dean, who was tasked with inspecting the heating units at each of these locations. 

Video footage at the different stations confirmed Dean was present and footage at one specific station captured him in a Hamilton County uniform stealing a weed eater, officials said.

Based on the information obtained from the fire department and the video footage of the weed eater theft, a felony warrant for theft of property was taken out on Dean for the theft of the following items totaling approximately $2,600:

  • Station #2 at 9018 Career Lane: Stihl BR-800 blower $700
  • Station #3 at 13430 Birchwood Pike: Stihl FS56RC weed eater $250
  • Station #4 at 10900 Highway 58: Sony PlayStation 5 $600
  • Station #5 at 6042 Cooley Road: Stihl BR-800 blower $700 & Stihl 260 chainsaw $350

Dean was taken into custody earlier at his place of work by HCSO deputies. 

