Bicyclist Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident Late Thursday Night On Market Street

A bicyclist was injured late Thursday night in a hit-and-run accident on Market Street.

Chattanooga Police responded at 10:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Market Street. When officers arrived, they found an woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. Hamilton County EMS transported the woman to a local hospital.

During the initial investigation, it appears the woman was riding a bicycle north on Market Street when an unknown vehicle struck the bicycle. The vehicle left the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.