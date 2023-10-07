Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACKLIN, MARQUAN DAEJION

209 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112750

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BLADWIN, LATONYA ANN

1825 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN

5753 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE

155 HIGH ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUSH, MILES JARBA

5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073419

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CAMAS GODINEZ, EVELYN MARILI

3916 6TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CARTER, KEILA SHRON

1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL

634 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CHRISTIAN, TYLER BENIJAMIN

2546 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



FALLINS, MARTEISIA DELANE

1611 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT

1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS

1400 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GREENE, ASHLEY KAY

7356 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA



GREENFIELD, LESLEY DALE

1 DAY ST SIGNAL MOUNATAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILLIARD, STANLEY MICHAEL

410 PARAGON DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

4118 13TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HOGAN, HUNTER RYAN

9218 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HURT, JASON WILSON

942 JACKSON BLVD FRNT 942 BIRMINGHAM, 352172943

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE

109 MORNINGSIDE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)SIMPLE POSSESSION (PETITION TO REVOKE)JOHNSON, TORIANA MAHOGANY3900 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072628Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA4004 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTKAMPF, DONNA E155 WOODY DR RINGGOLD, 37412Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEKENNEMER, ELDRIDGE LEBRON4913 EDINGBURG DR 4913 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102120Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARLEAVITT, JAMES KEVIN1217 WEST WALDEN LAFOLLETTE, 37766Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)MANSKE, SEAN J13441 CINDY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE1905 COOLEY STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOKPOSSESSION DRUGS-PARAPHERNALIAMOORE, GARTH DUSTIN LAMAR2847 MICHIGAN AVE RD,N.E. APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NORTON, RUSSELL LEE1244 KENZIE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTDOMESTIC ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPACE, THOMAS THURSTON5037 JOHNSTON RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYPARKER, ANTONIO514 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY4725 SABRINA LANE APT# 103 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishEVADING ARRESTCAMPING IN A WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA POSTEDPOLLARD, MARCUS LARENZO5322 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123184Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOUNDERS, ARRIANA DECAMREA7710 LEE HWY UNIT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH1416 DALLLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAMIREZ, VICTORINO2408 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREDDEN, LAURA BETH5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN3821LONGVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)ROBINSON, MEKHI TETHSHAUN3902 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSCHICHTEL, LEVI H309 WALMART DR LOT 56 SOODY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)SMITH, JAVONIA L506 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY1204 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211184Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESTONE, JOSHUA ERNESTPO BOX 2382 OOLTEWAH, 373632382Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTSWANSON, ASHANTI NICHELLE2439 BRIDGEWAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTATE, BRANDON J2421 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062667Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTAYLOR, RANDALL LEE22 STARVIEW LN APT 413 CHATTANOOGA, 374191925Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETRYON, GAVIN BLAKE4350 PROSPECT CHURCH COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALTON, CHEON KASHETTA1609 ANTIOCH ROAD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, TYLER ALLEN309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLETHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGG ASSUALT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS. OF METH)WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN2439 POLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, CAMRYN J8200 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONYANCY, MATTHEW SCOTTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 316322016Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

ACKLIN, MARQUAN DAEJION

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/25/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BLADWIN, LATONYA ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/20/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUSH, MILES JARBA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/13/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CAMAS GODINEZ, EVELYN MARILI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE CARTER, KEILA SHRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHRISTIAN, TYLER BENIJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

FALLINS, MARTEISIA DELANE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GREENE, ASHLEY KAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA GREENFIELD, LESLEY DALE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/22/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/03/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HOGAN, HUNTER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HURT, JASON WILSON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/28/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, TORIANA MAHOGANY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KAMPF, DONNA E

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/15/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KENNEMER, ELDRIDGE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEAVITT, JAMES KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOK

POSSESSION DRUGS-PARAPHERNALIA MEZA PASCUAL, CARLOS DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MOORE, GARTH DUSTIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/30/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PACE, THOMAS THURSTON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PARKER, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 05/18/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/23/1979

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

CAMPING IN A WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA POSTED PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/18/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

EVADING ARREST POLLARD, MARCUS LARENZO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POUNDERS, ARRIANA DECAMREA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/06/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAMIREZ, VICTORINO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/07/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REDDEN, LAURA BETH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/01/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/31/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ROBINSON, MEKHI TETHSHAUN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, JAVONIA L

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/29/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) STEIN, ALEX M

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/30/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/24/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

SWANSON, ASHANTI NICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/27/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TATE, BRANDON J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR TAYLOR, RANDALL LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTON, CHEON KASHETTA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/29/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, TYLER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGG ASSUALT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS. OF METH) WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/07/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WOODS, CAMRYN J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON YANCY, MATTHEW SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



