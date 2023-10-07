Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, October 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACKLIN, MARQUAN DAEJION 
209 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112750 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BLADWIN, LATONYA ANN 
1825 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN 
5753 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE 
155 HIGH ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, MILES JARBA 
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CAMAS GODINEZ, EVELYN MARILI 
3916 6TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CARTER, KEILA SHRON 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL 
634 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHRISTIAN, TYLER BENIJAMIN 
2546 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

FALLINS, MARTEISIA DELANE 
1611 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT 
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS 
1400 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENE, ASHLEY KAY 
7356 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA

GREENFIELD, LESLEY DALE 
1 DAY ST SIGNAL MOUNATAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILLIARD, STANLEY MICHAEL 
410 PARAGON DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
4118 13TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ATTEMPTED ESCAPE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HOGAN, HUNTER RYAN 
9218 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HURT, JASON WILSON 
942 JACKSON BLVD FRNT 942 BIRMINGHAM, 352172943 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE 
109 MORNINGSIDE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
SIMPLE POSSESSION (PETITION TO REVOKE)

JOHNSON, TORIANA MAHOGANY 
3900 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072628 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA 
4004 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KAMPF, DONNA E 
155 WOODY DR RINGGOLD, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KENNEMER, ELDRIDGE LEBRON 
4913 EDINGBURG DR 4913 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102120 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LEAVITT, JAMES KEVIN 
1217 WEST WALDEN LAFOLLETTE, 37766 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MANSKE, SEAN J 
13441 CINDY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE 
1905 COOLEY STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOK
POSSESSION DRUGS-PARAPHERNALIA

MOORE, GARTH DUSTIN LAMAR 
2847 MICHIGAN AVE RD,N.E. APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORTON, RUSSELL LEE 
1244 KENZIE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PACE, THOMAS THURSTON 
5037 JOHNSTON RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARKER, ANTONIO 
514 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY 
4725 SABRINA LANE APT# 103 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
EVADING ARREST
CAMPING IN A WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA POSTED

POLLARD, MARCUS LARENZO 
5322 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123184 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POUNDERS, ARRIANA DECAMREA 
7710 LEE HWY UNIT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH 
1416 DALLLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ, VICTORINO 
2408 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REDDEN, LAURA BETH 
5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN 
3821LONGVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROBINSON, MEKHI TETHSHAUN 
3902 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SCHICHTEL, LEVI H 
309 WALMART DR LOT 56 SOODY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

SMITH, JAVONIA L 
506 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY 
1204 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211184 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST 
PO BOX 2382 OOLTEWAH, 373632382 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

SWANSON, ASHANTI NICHELLE 
2439 BRIDGEWAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TATE, BRANDON J 
2421 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062667 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TAYLOR, RANDALL LEE 
22 STARVIEW LN APT 413 CHATTANOOGA, 374191925 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE 
4350 PROSPECT CHURCH COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTON, CHEON KASHETTA 
1609 ANTIOCH ROAD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, TYLER ALLEN 
309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGG ASSUALT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS. OF METH)

WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN 
2439 POLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, CAMRYN J 
8200 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

YANCY, MATTHEW SCOTT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 316322016 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

