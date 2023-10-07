Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACKLIN, MARQUAN DAEJION
209 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112750
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BLADWIN, LATONYA ANN
1825 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN
5753 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE
155 HIGH ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUSH, MILES JARBA
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CAMAS GODINEZ, EVELYN MARILI
3916 6TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CARTER, KEILA SHRON
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL
634 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHRISTIAN, TYLER BENIJAMIN
2546 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
FALLINS, MARTEISIA DELANE
1611 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS
1400 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
7356 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA
GREENFIELD, LESLEY DALE
1 DAY ST SIGNAL MOUNATAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILLIARD, STANLEY MICHAEL
410 PARAGON DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
4118 13TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ATTEMPTED ESCAPE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HOGAN, HUNTER RYAN
9218 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HURT, JASON WILSON
942 JACKSON BLVD FRNT 942 BIRMINGHAM, 352172943
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE
109 MORNINGSIDE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
SIMPLE POSSESSION (PETITION TO REVOKE)
JOHNSON, TORIANA MAHOGANY
3900 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072628
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA
4004 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KAMPF, DONNA E
155 WOODY DR RINGGOLD, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KENNEMER, ELDRIDGE LEBRON
4913 EDINGBURG DR 4913 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374102120
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEAVITT, JAMES KEVIN
1217 WEST WALDEN LAFOLLETTE, 37766
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MANSKE, SEAN J
13441 CINDY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
1905 COOLEY STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOK
POSSESSION DRUGS-PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, GARTH DUSTIN LAMAR
2847 MICHIGAN AVE RD,N.E. APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORTON, RUSSELL LEE
1244 KENZIE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PACE, THOMAS THURSTON
5037 JOHNSTON RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARKER, ANTONIO
514 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
4725 SABRINA LANE APT# 103 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
EVADING ARREST
CAMPING IN A WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA POSTED
POLLARD, MARCUS LARENZO
5322 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123184
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POUNDERS, ARRIANA DECAMREA
7710 LEE HWY UNIT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH
1416 DALLLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ, VICTORINO
2408 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REDDEN, LAURA BETH
5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN
3821LONGVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROBINSON, MEKHI TETHSHAUN
3902 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCHICHTEL, LEVI H
309 WALMART DR LOT 56 SOODY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
SMITH, JAVONIA L
506 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063440
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
1204 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211184
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
PO BOX 2382 OOLTEWAH, 373632382
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
SWANSON, ASHANTI NICHELLE
2439 BRIDGEWAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TATE, BRANDON J
2421 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062667
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TAYLOR, RANDALL LEE
22 STARVIEW LN APT 413 CHATTANOOGA, 374191925
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE
4350 PROSPECT CHURCH COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTON, CHEON KASHETTA
1609 ANTIOCH ROAD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARD, TYLER ALLEN
309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGG ASSUALT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS. OF METH)
WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN
2439 POLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, CAMRYN J
8200 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
YANCY, MATTHEW SCOTT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 316322016
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
|ACKLIN, MARQUAN DAEJION
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BLADWIN, LATONYA ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BUSH, MILES JARBA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|CAMAS GODINEZ, EVELYN MARILI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|CARTER, KEILA SHRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CHRISTIAN, TYLER BENIJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|FALLINS, MARTEISIA DELANE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|
|FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA
|
|GREENFIELD, LESLEY DALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ATTEMPTED ESCAPE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HOGAN, HUNTER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HURT, JASON WILSON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/28/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, TORIANA MAHOGANY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KAMPF, DONNA E
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/15/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KENNEMER, ELDRIDGE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEAVITT, JAMES KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOK
- POSSESSION DRUGS-PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MEZA PASCUAL, CARLOS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MOORE, GARTH DUSTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PACE, THOMAS THURSTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/18/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/23/1979
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- CAMPING IN A WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA POSTED
|
|PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
- EVADING ARREST
|
|POLLARD, MARCUS LARENZO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|POUNDERS, ARRIANA DECAMREA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/06/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ, VICTORINO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/07/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|REDDEN, LAURA BETH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROBINSON, MEKHI TETHSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JAVONIA L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|STEIN, ALEX M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/24/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SWANSON, ASHANTI NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/27/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TATE, BRANDON J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|TAYLOR, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALTON, CHEON KASHETTA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARD, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGG ASSUALT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS. OF METH)
|
|WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/07/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, CAMRYN J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|YANCY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/06/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|