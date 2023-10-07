GBI Arrests Former Rossville Public Works Department Director For Theft

The GBI has arrested and charged Mark Harris, 53, of Rossville, with one count of theft by taking and one count of false statements/writings.

On Sept. 14, Lookout Mountain District Attorney Clay Fuller requested the GBI to investigate Harris, former City of Rossville Public Works Department director and former Rossville Fire Department captain, for using the City of Rossville accounts and charging items using the City of Rossville’s credit card.

On Wednesday, the GBI executed a search warrant at Harris’s home. Several items that were fraudulently purchased with the City of Rossville credit card accounts were recovered at the home, including a Toro self-propelled lawn mower.

Later that afternoon, Harris returned even more items that he had in his possession that had been purchased with the City of Rossville credit card accounts. These items included: DeWalt standing spotlight, DeWalt utility table, DeWalt 4000 Psi gas pressure washer, DeWalt angle grinder and jigsaw, a Midea window air conditioning unit, DeWalt turbo leaf blower, Milwaukee angle reciprocating saw, Gorilla brand 4 foot stationary step ladder, and numerous other tools and materials.

All the fraudulently purchased items were returned to the City of Rossville Public Works Department.

Harris was booked into the Walker County Jail where he made bond and was released.