Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, QUINTELL L

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/20/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE AVERY, JUDAH CALEB

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/06/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BONDS, KRISTA SHAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/02/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/30/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL BROOKS, PAMELA SHALAN

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 09/03/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DAVIS, DAKOTA SHAUNTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, REGINALD TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/25/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT EASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/19/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ELIZANDRO LOPEZ, ELFIDO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/06/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FENTON, KWESI R

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA) GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HADDOX, CYRISHALA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/23/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HASKINS, CARLA ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/23/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUNTER, RAYNEIKA D

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT KING, BRYAN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/27/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

FORFEITURE CAPIAS( DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,O LAYMON, MATTHEW ERIC

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEIVA, MORALES AXAL AMILCAR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/02/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LETSON, EMORY LESLIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVADING ARREST

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MAHELONA, SAMUEL P

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

MAJOR, ELIZABETH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MALONE, JON ISACC

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCCLENDON, ALEX TRAMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MONTELLANO EQUIVEL, ANGEL ARMANDO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/26/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS MORELAND, LYNETTE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/28/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MORRIS, TRIQUITA ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PEREZ, FREDY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/08/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INDECENCY SEARCY, WILLIAM HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/10/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/19/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC SLAY, ERVIN HOLTZCLAW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/25/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/17/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/26/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 TURNQUIST, DAVID A

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS VARNER, JERRY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/17/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WUILMAR BALDINO, RAMIREZ JACOBO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



