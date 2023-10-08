Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, October 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, QUINTELL L 
4116 WATSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

AVERY, JUDAH CALEB 
180 MOUNTAIN VIEW CIR OCOEE, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS 
3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062617 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA 
3116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

BROOKS, PAMELA SHALAN 
1 E.

11TH STREET APT 1012 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY 
8622 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

DAVIS, REGINALD TYRONE 
1591 LANGS AVENUE SOUTH JACKSONVILLE, 32210 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO 
5711 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 373435549 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELIZANDRO LOPEZ, ELFIDO 
4323 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FENTON, KWESI R 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL 
5500 BELAIRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115333 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HADDOX, CYRISHALA 
2604 OCOEE ST Chattanooga, 374062923 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HASKINS, CARLA ELAINE 
95 ANDERSON LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUNTER, RAYNEIKA D 
1206 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063334 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

KING, BRYAN TERRELL 
860 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064140 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS( DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,O

LAYMON, MATTHEW ERIC 
477 SHADOWLANE DR GRAYSVILLE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEIVA, MORALES AXAL AMILCAR 
283 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LETSON, EMORY LESLIE 
126 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 373739718 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MAHELONA, SAMUEL P 
5250 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

MAJOR, ELIZABETH MARIE 
2664 PINE HILL ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MALONE, JON ISACC 
4206 LINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

MARROQUIN RAMIREZ, RUFINO 
OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCLENDON, ALEX TRAMAINE 
4314 KEMP DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MEZA PASCUAL, CARLOS DANIEL 
4111 DOBBS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MONTELLANO EQUIVEL, ANGEL ARMANDO 
UNKNOWN WHITEWELL, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MORELAND, LYNETTE RENEE 
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ, FREDY 
OOLTEWAH, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY

PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
EVADING ARREST

SEARCY, WILLIAM HAROLD 
1323 SAINT THOMAS ST HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 374124035 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER 
8484 GYPSY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

SLAY, ERVIN HOLTZCLAW 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
STALKING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE 
307 STANFIELD RD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

STEIN, ALEX M 
9644 FALCON CREST DR OOLTEWAH, 373639817 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN 
2006 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

TURNQUIST, DAVID A 
8026 SAVANNAH LANE OOLTEWAH, 373639253 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

WUILMAR BALDINO, RAMIREZ JACOBO 
4011 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

