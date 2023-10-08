Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AUSTIN, QUINTELL L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|AVERY, JUDAH CALEB
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|BONDS, KRISTA SHAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/02/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
|
|BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/30/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
|
|BROOKS, PAMELA SHALAN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 09/03/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, DAKOTA SHAUNTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, REGINALD TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
- FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|EASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ELIZANDRO LOPEZ, ELFIDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/06/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FENTON, KWESI R
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|GLADDEN, CHEVELLE JERMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|HADDOX, CYRISHALA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HASKINS, CARLA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/23/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUNTER, RAYNEIKA D
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, BRYAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/27/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS( DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,O
|
|LAYMON, MATTHEW ERIC
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEIVA, MORALES AXAL AMILCAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LETSON, EMORY LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- EVADING ARREST
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MAHELONA, SAMUEL P
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|MAJOR, ELIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MALONE, JON ISACC
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLENDON, ALEX TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MONTELLANO EQUIVEL, ANGEL ARMANDO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/26/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MORELAND, LYNETTE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MORRIS, TRIQUITA ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|PEREZ, FREDY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- PUBLIC INDECENCY
|
|SEARCY, WILLIAM HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/10/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|SLAY, ERVIN HOLTZCLAW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- STALKING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|SPATES, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/17/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/26/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
|
|TURNQUIST, DAVID A
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|VARNER, JERRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WUILMAR BALDINO, RAMIREZ JACOBO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|