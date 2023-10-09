Latest Headlines

  • Monday, October 9, 2023
Latest Headlines
Lady Vols Post 10th Win In A Row, Sweep LSU On Sunday Afternoon
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2023
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Monday Morning In Soddy Daisy
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Monday Morning In Soddy Daisy
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Railroad Crossing On Rossville Boulevard Closed On Monday
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Police Blotter: Man Says Neighbor Damaged His Mailbox; FedEx Truck Gets Stuck In Bachman Tunnel
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 9
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/9/2023
Breaking News
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Monday Morning In Soddy Daisy
  • 10/9/2023

A mobile home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The Soddy Daisy Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 4:20 a.m. to 9607 Barbee Road. more

Railroad Crossing On Rossville Boulevard Closed On Monday
  • 10/9/2023

The grade crossing at 4352 Rossville Blvd will be closed on Monday, for an estimated 24 hours. Norfolk Southern Railroad will be installing upgrades in the crossing which will reflect a better ... more

Police Blotter: Man Says Neighbor Damaged His Mailbox; FedEx Truck Gets Stuck In Bachman Tunnel
  • 10/9/2023

A man on Keystone Circle told police his neighbor across the street damaged his mailbox while pulling out of his driveway. The officer saw damage to the neighbor’s black Toyota Tundra on the ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/9/2023
PHOTOS: UTC Homecoming
  • 10/8/2023
Driver Finally Stopped With PIT Maneuver After Damaging Vehicles, Private Property
  • 10/8/2023
Man, 27, Shot In Drive-By Shooting Early Sunday Morning
  • 10/8/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Comcast/Xfinity: Can You Reinstate Your "Pay As Guest" Option?
  • 10/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Site #2 - Montague Park
  • 10/6/2023
Sports
Mocs Lose Heartbreaker On Last-Play Field Goal
  • 10/7/2023
Mocs Celebrate Seniors With 2-0 Win Over VMI
  • 10/8/2023
Wiedmer: Braves Bats Best Be Boomin’ To Beat Philly
  • 10/6/2023
Lady Vols Post 10th Win In A Row, Sweep LSU On Sunday Afternoon
  • 10/9/2023
Covenant Lady Scots Tie Piedmont 0-0
  • 10/8/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: When Is Enough, Enough?
  • 10/9/2023
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At Threatened Dalewood And Soddy Daisy Middle Schools
  • 10/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Montana's One - Tennessee's Three
  • 10/9/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 10/9/2023
Solidarity With The People Of Israel Event To Be Held Monday Evening
  • 10/9/2023
Entertainment
3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Has Record Turnout
  • 10/7/2023
Barking Legs Theater To Celebrate 30 Years In November
  • 10/6/2023
Baylor Players Present Clue On Stage Oct. 18-22
  • 10/5/2023
VIDEO: Rhonda Vincent At The Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival
  • 10/8/2023
SAU Showcases Acrobatic, Animation And Orchestral Talent At Annual Gala
  • 10/5/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
Agero Donates $15K To Chattanooga’s International Towing Museum
  • 10/6/2023
Gas Prices Drop 4.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/9/2023
Skateboarders Told To Stay Off The Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 10/9/2023
Real Estate
CADAS To Host Holiday Tour Of Homes Event At Black Creek On Dec. 2
  • 10/8/2023
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 10/6/2023
Buyer Demand Persists In Greater Nashville Housing Market Despite Continued Rate Hikes
  • 10/6/2023
Student Scene
Lee University’s Writer’s Series To Welcome Reeve And Barya
  • 10/6/2023
Rep. Mike Cameron Commends Governor’s GEORGIA MATCH Direct College Admissions Initiative
  • 10/6/2023
CRC Hosts 13th Annual Constitution Day Quiz Bowl
  • 10/6/2023
Living Well
Dr. Dawn Ford Takes Over As President Of The Tennessee Public Health Association
  • 10/6/2023
Home Finale For Chattanooga Red Wolves To Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness
  • 10/6/2023
Bloodanooga Set To Return To UT-Chattanooga
  • 10/6/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Mike Loftin To Speak On "The History Of Newspaper Work In Tennessee" At CAHA Oct. 9
  • 10/2/2023
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Mark McKnight, CEO And President Of Reflection Riding
  • 10/9/2023
The Battle Of Lookout Mountain Bicycle Tour Is Oct. 21
  • 10/6/2023
Governor Lee, TDEC Announce More Than $26 Million For Parks And Rec Projects
  • 10/5/2023
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Of All The Opinions Only One Really Counts
  • 10/9/2023
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church To Hold Annual Trunk Or Treat On Oct. 28
  • 10/6/2023
Sharing God’s Goodness Giving Circles Announces Its 2023 Grantees
  • 10/6/2023
Obituaries
Bobby Doyle Cagle
  • 10/9/2023
Janet Ann Bell
  • 10/8/2023
Rosalie Mazzanti Kozloski
  • 10/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Bond, Roy Eugene (Cleveland)
  • 10/7/2023
Rollins, David E. Sr. (White Oak Community)
  • 10/7/2023
Crisp, Theresa Gail (Dalton)
  • 10/7/2023