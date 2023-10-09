Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

A mobile home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.
The Soddy Daisy Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 4:20 a.m. to 9607 Barbee Road. more
The grade crossing at 4352 Rossville Blvd will be closed on Monday, for an estimated 24 hours. Norfolk Southern Railroad will be installing upgrades in the crossing which will reflect a better ... more
A man on Keystone Circle told police his neighbor across the street damaged his mailbox while pulling out of his driveway. The officer saw damage to the neighbor’s black Toyota Tundra on the ... more