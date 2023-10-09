Latest Headlines

PHOTOS: UTC Homecoming

  • Monday, October 9, 2023
Attorney Says Chattanooga Cigar Club On Southside "Is Another Blue Light"
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 4-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
TDOC Recidivism Drops To Lowest Level In Decade
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Kelly Administration Beefing Up Security At Site Of Chris Wright Murder; Forming Public Safety Commission
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Walker County Sheriff's Deputy Injured In Shooting; Suspect Is Killed
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Lady Vols Post 10th Win In A Row, Sweep LSU On Sunday Afternoon
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2023
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 4-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
  • 10/9/2023

A Cleveland, Tn., woman who was charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Sulehika J. Sanchez in 2021 has been given a four-year prison sentence. Cheyenne Ashley Anglea, who ... more

TDOC Recidivism Drops To Lowest Level In Decade
  • 10/9/2023

The Tennessee Department of Correction said the latest data shows the recidivism rate for offenders released from TDOC facilities is now at its lowest level in more than a decade. For the first ... more

Home Destroyed By Fire Early Monday Morning In Soddy Daisy
  • 10/9/2023

A mobile home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The Soddy Daisy Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 4:20 a.m. to 9607 Barbee Road. more

Railroad Crossing On Rossville Boulevard Closed On Monday
  • 10/9/2023
PHOTOS: UTC Homecoming
  • 10/9/2023
  • 10/9/2023
Police Blotter: Man Says Neighbor Damaged His Mailbox; FedEx Truck Gets Stuck In Bachman Tunnel
  • 10/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/9/2023
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Comcast/Xfinity: Can You Reinstate Your "Pay As Guest" Option?
  • 10/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Site #2 - Montague Park
  • 10/6/2023
Mocs Lose Heartbreaker On Last-Play Field Goal
  • 10/7/2023
Mocs Celebrate Seniors With 2-0 Win Over VMI
  • 10/8/2023
Wiedmer: Braves Bats Best Be Boomin’ To Beat Philly
  • 10/6/2023
Lady Vols Post 10th Win In A Row, Sweep LSU On Sunday Afternoon
  • 10/9/2023
Covenant Lady Scots Tie Piedmont 0-0
  • 10/8/2023
Life With Ferris: When Is Enough, Enough?
  • 10/9/2023
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At Threatened Dalewood And Soddy Daisy Middle Schools
  • 10/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Montana's One - Tennessee's Three
  • 10/9/2023
Solidarity With The People Of Israel Event To Be Held Monday Evening
  • 10/9/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 10/9/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
  • 10/9/2023
PAW Patrol Live Comes To Chattanooga Nov. 25-26
  • 10/9/2023
3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Has Record Turnout
  • 10/7/2023
VIDEO: Rhonda Vincent At The Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival
  • 10/8/2023
Barking Legs Theater To Celebrate 30 Years In November
  • 10/6/2023
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Funeral Home's Tom Tallent Honored For 35 Years Of Service
  • 10/9/2023
Gas Prices Drop 4.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/9/2023
Skateboarders Told To Stay Off The Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 10/9/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/9/2023
CADAS To Host Holiday Tour Of Homes Event At Black Creek On Dec. 2
  • 10/8/2023
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 10/6/2023
Lee University Receives $1.24 Million Grant From Lilly Endowment Inc.
  • 10/9/2023
Lee University’s Writer’s Series To Welcome Reeve And Barya
  • 10/6/2023
Rep. Mike Cameron Commends Governor’s GEORGIA MATCH Direct College Admissions Initiative
  • 10/6/2023
Dr. Dawn Ford Takes Over As President Of The Tennessee Public Health Association
  • 10/6/2023
GoFundMe Set Up For Family Of Mom Who Died After Giving Birth
  • 10/9/2023
Home Finale For Chattanooga Red Wolves To Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness
  • 10/6/2023
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Mike Loftin To Speak On "The History Of Newspaper Work In Tennessee" At CAHA Oct. 9
  • 10/2/2023
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Mark McKnight, CEO And President Of Reflection Riding
  • 10/9/2023
The Battle Of Lookout Mountain Bicycle Tour Is Oct. 21
  • 10/6/2023
Governor Lee, TDEC Announce More Than $26 Million For Parks And Rec Projects
  • 10/5/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Next Red Back Hymnal Singing Is Sunday
  • 10/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Of All The Opinions Only One Really Counts
  • 10/9/2023
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church To Hold Annual Trunk Or Treat On Oct. 28
  • 10/6/2023
Georgia Tate
  • 10/9/2023
Bobby Doyle Cagle
  • 10/9/2023
Janet Ann Bell
  • 10/8/2023
Bond, Roy Eugene (Cleveland)
  • 10/7/2023
Rollins, David E. Sr. (White Oak Community)
  • 10/7/2023
Crisp, Theresa Gail (Dalton)
  • 10/7/2023