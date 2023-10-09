Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO
807 STOCECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BONDS, KRISTA SHAE
3124 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, EXPIRED)
COWAN, BRIAN WONEL
706 HYATTE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DAVIS, DAKOTA SHAUNTE
292 DISTRICT LINE RD TRENTON, 307524743
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL
5651 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638107
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GUMAER, SCOTT LEE
1426 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081430
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALL, RODNEY ANDREW
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, KANIEYA D
2406 BRIGGS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
1406 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
KIMPSON, ARIANNA
277 LANG ST SE CLEVELAND, 373112858
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37304
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK
1687 HAMLETT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency:
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE)
MARTIN, RODGER DENTON
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENDEZ MENDEZ, ROBIN NOEL
2505 KIRBY AVE CHATTNOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MENDEZ-VELASQUEZ, WILMAN
2500 CALLOWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, PAUL
1333 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRIS, TRIQUITA ANN
1318 CAMELOT DR COLLEGE PARK, 303496568
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NEWMAN, AMY IRENE
1400 E 50THST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, TYREL LEON
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
3623 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
QUALLS, JULIA DEE
7156 SHEPERD VIEW CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37874
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
SMITH, SARAH KATHERINE
205 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053435
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEIN, ALEX M
9644 FALCON CREST DR OOLTEWAH, 373639817
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
TAYLOR, DAKARI Q
276 N WEST CIR NW CLEVELAND, 373121009
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
UPSHAW, BRITTANY DENISE
1819 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VARNER, JERRY DEAN
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR
7623 BISHOP DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374163592
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON, TERRY LAMAR
1603 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, EXPIRED)
|
|COWAN, BRIAN WONEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/06/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DELONEY, ANGEL LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|GUMAER, SCOTT LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/25/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, RODNEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/06/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARRIS, COLTON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JACKSON, KANIEYA D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
|
|JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|KIMPSON, ARIANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|LAUHARN, JEFFERY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/23/1968
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE)
|
|MARTIN, RODGER DENTON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MENDEZ MENDEZ, ROBIN NOEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ-VELASQUEZ, WILMAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, PAUL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/20/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEWMAN, AMY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|QUALLS, JULIA DEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
|
|SMITH, SARAH KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/14/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEIN, ALEX M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|TAYLOR, DAKARI Q
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|UPSHAW, BRITTANY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/09/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, TERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|