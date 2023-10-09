Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, October 9, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO 
807 STOCECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BONDS, KRISTA SHAE 
3124 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING

BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE 
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, EXPIRED)

COWAN, BRIAN WONEL 
706 HYATTE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DAVIS, DAKOTA SHAUNTE 
292 DISTRICT LINE RD TRENTON, 307524743 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA 
13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL 
5651 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638107 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

GUMAER, SCOTT LEE 
1426 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081430 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER 
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HALL, RODNEY ANDREW 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JACKSON, KANIEYA D 
2406 BRIGGS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE 
1406 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

KIMPSON, ARIANNA 
277 LANG ST SE CLEVELAND, 373112858 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37304 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK 
1687 HAMLETT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE)

MARTIN, RODGER DENTON 
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MENDEZ MENDEZ, ROBIN NOEL 
2505 KIRBY AVE CHATTNOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MENDEZ-VELASQUEZ, WILMAN 
2500 CALLOWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILLER, PAUL 
1333 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORRIS, TRIQUITA ANN 
1318 CAMELOT DR COLLEGE PARK, 303496568 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NEWMAN, AMY IRENE 
1400 E 50THST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TYREL LEON 
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN 
3623 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

QUALLS, JULIA DEE 
7156 SHEPERD VIEW CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, EMMITT RAVI 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

SMITH, SARAH KATHERINE 
205 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053435 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEIN, ALEX M 
9644 FALCON CREST DR OOLTEWAH, 373639817 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

TAYLOR, DAKARI Q 
276 N WEST CIR NW CLEVELAND, 373121009 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

UPSHAW, BRITTANY DENISE 
1819 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VARNER, JERRY DEAN 
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR 
7623 BISHOP DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374163592 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILSON, TERRY LAMAR 
1603 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, EXPIRED)
COWAN, BRIAN WONEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/06/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/17/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DELONEY, ANGEL LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GUMAER, SCOTT LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/25/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALL, RODNEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/06/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, COLTON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, KANIEYA D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
KIMPSON, ARIANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LAUHARN, JEFFERY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/23/1968
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE)
MARTIN, RODGER DENTON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENDEZ MENDEZ, ROBIN NOEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MENDEZ-VELASQUEZ, WILMAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, PAUL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/20/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEWMAN, AMY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
QUALLS, JULIA DEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
SMITH, SARAH KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/14/1980
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEIN, ALEX M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
TAYLOR, DAKARI Q
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
UPSHAW, BRITTANY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/09/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON, TERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT




Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Man Says Neighbor Damaged His Mailbox; FedEx Truck Gets Stuck In Bachman Tunnel
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 9
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Mocs Celebrate Seniors With 2-0 Win Over VMI
Mocs Celebrate Seniors With 2-0 Win Over VMI
  • Sports
  • 10/8/2023
PHOTOS: UTC Homecoming
  • Breaking News
  • 10/8/2023
Driver Finally Stopped With PIT Maneuver After Damaging Vehicles, Private Property
Driver Finally Stopped With PIT Maneuver After Damaging Vehicles, Private Property
  • Breaking News
  • 10/8/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Says Neighbor Damaged His Mailbox; FedEx Truck Gets Stuck In Bachman Tunnel
  • 10/9/2023

A man on Keystone Circle told police his neighbor across the street damaged his mailbox while pulling out of his driveway. The officer saw damage to the neighbor’s black Toyota Tundra on the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/9/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO 807 STOCECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ... more

PHOTOS: UTC Homecoming
  • 10/8/2023

more

Breaking News
Driver Finally Stopped With PIT Maneuver After Damaging Vehicles, Private Property
Driver Finally Stopped With PIT Maneuver After Damaging Vehicles, Private Property
  • 10/8/2023
Man, 27, Shot In Drive-By Shooting Early Sunday Morning
  • 10/8/2023
No One Injured In House Fire Early Sunday Morning
No One Injured In House Fire Early Sunday Morning
  • 10/8/2023
Police Blotter: Drone Circles Woman's Home In Early Morning; Couple Bar Hopping On Station Street Missing Wallet And ID
  • 10/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/8/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Comcast/Xfinity: Can You Reinstate Your "Pay As Guest" Option?
  • 10/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Site #2 - Montague Park
Jerry Summers: Toxic Site #2 - Montague Park
  • 10/6/2023
Sports
Mocs Lose Heartbreaker On Last-Play Field Goal
  • 10/7/2023
Mocs Celebrate Seniors With 2-0 Win Over VMI
Mocs Celebrate Seniors With 2-0 Win Over VMI
  • 10/8/2023
Wiedmer: Braves Bats Best Be Boomin’ To Beat Philly
Wiedmer: Braves Bats Best Be Boomin’ To Beat Philly
  • 10/6/2023
Covenant Lady Scots Tie Piedmont 0-0
  • 10/8/2023
Red Wolves Tie Visiting Greenville 2-2 In Final Home Game
  • 10/8/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: When Is Enough, Enough?
Life With Ferris: When Is Enough, Enough?
  • 10/9/2023
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At Threatened Dalewood And Soddy Daisy Middle Schools
  • 10/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Montana's One - Tennessee's Three
Jerry Summers: Montana's One - Tennessee's Three
  • 10/9/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 10/6/2023
Upcoming Special Events
  • 10/6/2023
Entertainment
3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Has Record Turnout
  • 10/7/2023
Barking Legs Theater To Celebrate 30 Years In November
  • 10/6/2023
Baylor Players Present Clue On Stage Oct. 18-22
Baylor Players Present Clue On Stage Oct. 18-22
  • 10/5/2023
VIDEO: Rhonda Vincent At The Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival
  • 10/8/2023
SAU Showcases Acrobatic, Animation And Orchestral Talent At Annual Gala
SAU Showcases Acrobatic, Animation And Orchestral Talent At Annual Gala
  • 10/5/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
Agero Donates $15K To Chattanooga’s International Towing Museum
Agero Donates $15K To Chattanooga’s International Towing Museum
  • 10/6/2023
Gas Prices Drop 4.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/6/2023
Real Estate
CADAS To Host Holiday Tour Of Homes Event At Black Creek On Dec. 2
  • 10/8/2023
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 10/6/2023
Buyer Demand Persists In Greater Nashville Housing Market Despite Continued Rate Hikes
  • 10/6/2023
Student Scene
Lee University’s Writer’s Series To Welcome Reeve And Barya
Lee University’s Writer’s Series To Welcome Reeve And Barya
  • 10/6/2023
Rep. Mike Cameron Commends Governor’s GEORGIA MATCH Direct College Admissions Initiative
  • 10/6/2023
CRC Hosts 13th Annual Constitution Day Quiz Bowl
CRC Hosts 13th Annual Constitution Day Quiz Bowl
  • 10/6/2023
Living Well
Dr. Dawn Ford Takes Over As President Of The Tennessee Public Health Association
  • 10/6/2023
Home Finale For Chattanooga Red Wolves To Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness
  • 10/6/2023
Bloodanooga Set To Return To UT-Chattanooga
Bloodanooga Set To Return To UT-Chattanooga
  • 10/6/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Mike Loftin To Speak On "The History Of Newspaper Work In Tennessee" At CAHA Oct. 9
  • 10/2/2023
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Stressing "Bearwise" Practices After Removing Pet Feeder From Bear Cub's Head
TWRA Stressing "Bearwise" Practices After Removing Pet Feeder From Bear Cub's Head
  • 10/5/2023
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Named Recipient Of Keep Tennessee Beautiful Awards Of Excellence Grant Competition
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Named Recipient Of Keep Tennessee Beautiful Awards Of Excellence Grant Competition
  • 10/4/2023
Youth-Led Waterway And Green Space Clean-Up Results In Removal Of 25 Bags Of Trash
Youth-Led Waterway And Green Space Clean-Up Results In Removal Of 25 Bags Of Trash
  • 10/3/2023
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Of All The Opinions Only One Really Counts
Bob Tamasy: Of All The Opinions Only One Really Counts
  • 10/9/2023
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church To Hold Annual Trunk Or Treat On Oct. 28
  • 10/6/2023
Sharing God’s Goodness Giving Circles Announces Its 2023 Grantees
  • 10/6/2023
Obituaries
Janet Ann Bell
Janet Ann Bell
  • 10/8/2023
Rosalie Mazzanti Kozloski
Rosalie Mazzanti Kozloski
  • 10/8/2023
James Thomas Edward "Bunk" Boydston
James Thomas Edward "Bunk" Boydston
  • 10/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Bond, Roy Eugene (Cleveland)
  • 10/7/2023
Rollins, David E. Sr. (White Oak Community)
Rollins, David E. Sr. (White Oak Community)
  • 10/7/2023
Crisp, Theresa Gail (Dalton)
  • 10/7/2023