Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR CABRERA, ASTOLFO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REGISTRATION, EXPIRED) COWAN, BRIAN WONEL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/06/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DELONEY, ANGEL LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED GUMAER, SCOTT LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/25/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (OXYCODONE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/03/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALL, RODNEY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/06/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, COLTON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/04/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JACKSON, KANIEYA D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/05/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT KIMPSON, ARIANNA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LAUHARN, JEFFERY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/23/1968

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE) MARTIN, RODGER DENTON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/16/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR MENDEZ MENDEZ, ROBIN NOEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/21/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MENDEZ-VELASQUEZ, WILMAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, PAUL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/20/1960

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NEWMAN, AMY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TYREL LEON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/10/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE QUALLS, JULIA DEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SMITH, EMMITT RAVI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC SMITH, SARAH KATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/14/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEIN, ALEX M

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/30/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

TAYLOR, DAKARI Q

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT UPSHAW, BRITTANY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WARREN, KARL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 07/09/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WILSON, TERRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/08/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/08/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



