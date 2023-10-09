Railroad Crossing On Rossville Boulevard Closed On Monday

The grade crossing at 4352 Rossville Blvd will be closed on Monday, for an estimated 24 hours. Norfolk Southern Railroad will be installing upgrades in the crossing which will reflect a better drive quality for motorists.

Dodds Avenue and East 43rd Street will be the primary detour routes.



Drivers should use caution in this area, follow any flagman signals, and allow for additional time to traverse this detour in their commute.

