Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 4-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death

A Cleveland, Tn., woman who was charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Sulehika J. Sanchez in 2021 has been given a four-year prison sentence.

Cheyenne Ashley Anglea, who was 29 at the time of the incident, was given four years on the charge of possession of fentanyl for sale or delivery and tampering with evidence.

She received a suspended four-year sentence for a reduced charge of reckless homicide.

The indictment says on Feb. 9, 2021, Ms. Anglea sold fentanyl that was the proximate cause of the death of the victim.