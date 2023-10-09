Latest Headlines

Attorney Says Chattanooga Cigar Club On Southside "Is Another Blue Light"

  • Monday, October 9, 2023

An attorney said a club on the Southside is "another Station Street Blue Light situation with shootings, young families at risk, noise violations, etc." The Blue Light recently closed permanently.

Attorney Kurt Faires has written Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy about the Chattanooga Cigar Club at 1518 Market St. He has also written Curtis Greene, owner of the club.

The attorney wrote to Chief Murphy, "The surrounding owners request a meeting with you to discuss options.  It's dangerous and intolerable.  A video link to a shooting which occurred there is also included for proof." 

Attorney Faires said in a letter to Mr. Greene, "This law firm represents Rosebud Rentals, LLC ("Rosebud") adjacent to Chattanooga Cigar Club ("Club") and several surrounding residential owners. The partial list of dangerous activities occurring in and about your Club listed on Exhibit A is simply unacceptable for a neighborhood with young families and children.

Furthermore, in the words of your own security personnel, the customers are capable of "violence" and could shoot someone. One of the surrounding residences had a bedroom window shattered by a bullet while they slept which proves the point.

The attached Open Records Request from the Chattanooga Police Department indicates 63 calls to the Club since July 1, 2021. So obviously you are aware of the problem.

In addition, CPD detectives recently visited one of our clients for camera footage regarding a homicide they said began with an altercation at the Club.

"You are hereby requested to immediately cease and desist from the excessive noise which occurs nightly when the Club closes and to provide security capable of preventing the illegal activity outlined in Exhibit A.

"The CPD, Beer Board, City Attorney's Office and City Court have all been contacted or will be involved. Failure to end the disruptions and violent situations will leave our clients with no option but to move to have the Club permanently closed." 

Latest Headlines
Overturned Truck Causes Riverfront Parkway Chemical Spill; Nearby Businesses And Residents Evacuated
Overturned Truck Causes Riverfront Parkway Chemical Spill; Nearby Businesses And Residents Evacuated
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
PHOTOS: More Mocs Homecoming Pictures
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Rise In Rankings During Off Week
Dan Fleser: Vols Rise In Rankings During Off Week
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2023
Attorney Says Chattanooga Cigar Club On Southside "Is Another Blue Light"
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 4-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 4-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
TDOC Recidivism Drops To Lowest Level In Decade
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2023
Breaking News
Overturned Truck Causes Riverfront Parkway Chemical Spill; Nearby Businesses And Residents Evacuated
Overturned Truck Causes Riverfront Parkway Chemical Spill; Nearby Businesses And Residents Evacuated
  • 10/9/2023

Some downtown businesses and residents were evacuated on Monday night after a chemical spill and active leak. At 6:11 p.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department and Chattanooga Police Department ... more

Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 4-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 4-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
  • 10/9/2023

A Cleveland, Tn., woman who was charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of Sulehika J. Sanchez in 2021 has been given a four-year prison sentence. Cheyenne Ashley Anglea, who ... more

TDOC Recidivism Drops To Lowest Level In Decade
  • 10/9/2023

The Tennessee Department of Correction said the latest data shows the recidivism rate for offenders released from TDOC facilities is now at its lowest level in more than a decade. For the first ... more

Breaking News
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Monday Morning In Soddy Daisy, Occupant Dies
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Monday Morning In Soddy Daisy, Occupant Dies
  • 10/9/2023
Railroad Crossing On Rossville Boulevard Closed On Monday
  • 10/9/2023
PHOTOS: UTC Homecoming
  • 10/9/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/9/2023
Police Blotter: Man Says Neighbor Damaged His Mailbox; FedEx Truck Gets Stuck In Bachman Tunnel
  • 10/9/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Comcast/Xfinity: Can You Reinstate Your "Pay As Guest" Option?
  • 10/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Site #2 - Montague Park
Jerry Summers: Toxic Site #2 - Montague Park
  • 10/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Rise In Rankings During Off Week
Dan Fleser: Vols Rise In Rankings During Off Week
  • 10/9/2023
Mocs Lose Heartbreaker On Last-Play Field Goal
  • 10/7/2023
Mocs Celebrate Seniors With 2-0 Win Over VMI
Mocs Celebrate Seniors With 2-0 Win Over VMI
  • 10/8/2023
PHOTOS: More Mocs Homecoming Pictures
  • 10/9/2023
Lady Vols Volleyball Posts 10th Win In A Row, Sweeps LSU
  • 10/9/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: When Is Enough, Enough?
Life With Ferris: When Is Enough, Enough?
  • 10/9/2023
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At Threatened Dalewood And Soddy Daisy Middle Schools
  • 10/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Montana's One - Tennessee's Three
Jerry Summers: Montana's One - Tennessee's Three
  • 10/9/2023
Solidarity With The People Of Israel Event To Be Held Monday Evening
  • 10/9/2023
Reindeer On The Riverfront And Lighted Boat Parade Returns To Ross’s Landing
  • 10/9/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
  • 10/9/2023
PAW Patrol Live Comes To Chattanooga Nov. 25-26
PAW Patrol Live Comes To Chattanooga Nov. 25-26
  • 10/9/2023
Free Movie Night Oct. 20 At Chester Frost Park Features "Hocus Pocus"
  • 10/9/2023
VIDEO: Rhonda Vincent At The Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival
  • 10/8/2023
3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Has Record Turnout
  • 10/7/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
Chattanooga Funeral Home's Tom Tallent Honored For 35 Years Of Service
Chattanooga Funeral Home's Tom Tallent Honored For 35 Years Of Service
  • 10/9/2023
Gas Prices Drop 4.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/9/2023
Skateboarders Told To Stay Off The Road - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 10/9/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/9/2023
CADAS To Host Holiday Tour Of Homes Event At Black Creek On Dec. 2
  • 10/8/2023
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 10/6/2023
Student Scene
Lee University Receives $1.24 Million Grant From Lilly Endowment Inc.
  • 10/9/2023
Tim Tebow To Be Guest Speaker For Bryan College's All College Service Day
Tim Tebow To Be Guest Speaker For Bryan College's All College Service Day
  • 10/9/2023
UTC To Host Conversation On Changing The World With Stories
UTC To Host Conversation On Changing The World With Stories
  • 10/9/2023
Living Well
Physician Assistant Maegen Frizzell Joins CHI Memorial Neuroscience Institute
Physician Assistant Maegen Frizzell Joins CHI Memorial Neuroscience Institute
  • 10/9/2023
GoFundMe Set Up For Family Of Mom Who Died After Giving Birth
GoFundMe Set Up For Family Of Mom Who Died After Giving Birth
  • 10/9/2023
Rabbit Valley Farmers Market In Ringgold Launches "Nourish North Georgia" Program
Rabbit Valley Farmers Market In Ringgold Launches "Nourish North Georgia" Program
  • 10/9/2023
Memories
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Outdoors
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Mark McKnight, CEO And President Of Reflection Riding
  • 10/9/2023
The Battle Of Lookout Mountain Bicycle Tour Is Oct. 21
  • 10/6/2023
Governor Lee, TDEC Announce More Than $26 Million For Parks And Rec Projects
  • 10/5/2023
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Church
Next Red Back Hymnal Singing Is Sunday
Next Red Back Hymnal Singing Is Sunday
  • 10/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Of All The Opinions Only One Really Counts
Bob Tamasy: Of All The Opinions Only One Really Counts
  • 10/9/2023
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Happy Hallelujah Night Fall Festival Oct. 31
  • 10/9/2023
Obituaries
John Thomas “Tommy” Bryant
John Thomas “Tommy” Bryant
  • 10/9/2023
Delcie “Sue” Ballentine
Delcie “Sue” Ballentine
  • 10/9/2023
Jennifer “Curly” Johnson Williams
Jennifer “Curly” Johnson Williams
  • 10/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Bond, Roy Eugene (Cleveland)
  • 10/7/2023
Rollins, David E. Sr. (White Oak Community)
Rollins, David E. Sr. (White Oak Community)
  • 10/7/2023
Crisp, Theresa Gail (Dalton)
Crisp, Theresa Gail (Dalton)
  • 10/7/2023