Attorney Says Chattanooga Cigar Club On Southside "Is Another Blue Light"

An attorney said a club on the Southside is "another Station Street Blue Light situation with shootings, young families at risk, noise violations, etc." The Blue Light recently closed permanently. Attorney Kurt Faires has written Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy about the Chattanooga Cigar Club at 1518 Market St. He has also written Curtis Greene, owner of the club. The attorney wrote to Chief Murphy, "The surrounding owners request a meeting with you to discuss options. It's dangerous and intolerable. A video link to a shooting which occurred there is also included for proof."

Attorney Faires said in a letter to Mr. Greene, "This law firm represents Rosebud Rentals, LLC ("Rosebud") adjacent to Chattanooga Cigar Club ("Club") and several surrounding residential owners. The partial list of dangerous activities occurring in and about your Club listed on Exhibit A is simply unacceptable for a neighborhood with young families and children.

Furthermore, in the words of your own security personnel, the customers are capable of "violence" and could shoot someone. One of the surrounding residences had a bedroom window shattered by a bullet while they slept which proves the point.

The attached Open Records Request from the Chattanooga Police Department indicates 63 calls to the Club since July 1, 2021. So obviously you are aware of the problem.

In addition, CPD detectives recently visited one of our clients for camera footage regarding a homicide they said began with an altercation at the Club.

"You are hereby requested to immediately cease and desist from the excessive noise which occurs nightly when the Club closes and to provide security capable of preventing the illegal activity outlined in Exhibit A.

"The CPD, Beer Board, City Attorney's Office and City Court have all been contacted or will be involved. Failure to end the disruptions and violent situations will leave our clients with no option but to move to have the Club permanently closed."