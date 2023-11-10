Latest Headlines

Some Amazing Houses Featured In New Book More Old Chattanooga Photos

  • Friday, November 10, 2023

Some amazing houses, many of which were, unfortunately, torn down, are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in early December.

Colyarton on Missionary Ridge was built to look like a Natchez mansion. It had 30 rooms with Corinthian columns and marble floors extending around the entire house. Despite an effort to save it, Colyarton was knocked down.

There are many photos of fine homes along McCallie Avenue that were taken down as it developed into a business street.

Many of the city's most beautiful homes were along Vine and Oak streets, and some of those remain.

There will be a limited edition of 500 copies, and orders are being taken now.

The book is a companion to the earlier Chattanooga in Old Photos.

Editor John Wilson said a rich collection of old pictures of the historic and scenic city initially fell into 25 distinct topics. Thirteen of those were covered in Chattanooga in Old Photos.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge.

There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people.

That planned 26th chapter was Cameron Hill, and it could develop into still another photo book in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, Mr. Wilson said.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages in a softbound edition.

Reserve a copy of More Old Chattanooga Photos by submitting a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope. You will be mailed your copy or copies as soon as it comes off the press.

Payment can also be made through Venmo to @John-Wilson-1415 (last four of phone number is 5314). Please specify BOOK, address, and phone number if using this payment method.

When the book is off the presses, there will be an opportunity to buy those directly from Mr. Wilson for local purchases of three or more copies and avoid the postage and handling charge.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is part of the Historic Chattanooga Photo Books series. No copies remain of The Remarkable Stokes Collection.

You are still able to purchase the other books in the series. They are:

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling.

For the other books in the series, mail a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2023
Lady Flames Soccer Advances To Gulf South Championship
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Mocs Volleyball Drops 3-1 Match To Mercer At Home
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
UTC Face Road Test At Austin Peay
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Lee Runners, Coach Claim Post Season Honors
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Mocs Hoops Travels To Louisville For Road Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2023
Breaking News
Some Amazing Houses Featured In New Book More Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/10/2023

Some amazing houses, many of which were, unfortunately, torn down, are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Son To Leave Her Home; Man In Cape Yelling At Cars Was Just Singing
  • 11/10/2023

A woman on Marks Avenue told police her son needed to leave her house. An officer asked the woman if her son paid bills and she said he gave her a small amount of money for rent. As the officer ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/10/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, TRAVION 5420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Breaking News
Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • 11/9/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 11/9/2023
Dalton, Ga., Couple Dies After Being Struck By Human Smuggling Vehicle
  • 11/9/2023
Chattanooga Felon Gets 63 Months In Prison After 2 Guns Are Found At His House
  • 11/9/2023
Police Find No Evidence Of Rumored Threat At Lookout Valley Middle/High School
  • 11/9/2023
Opinion
Why Can't Shoplifters Pay?
  • 11/9/2023
The Value Of Human Life
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
  • 11/8/2023
Violence Is A Thug Problem, Not A Gun Problem - And Response (2)
  • 11/7/2023
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza - And Response (3)
  • 11/6/2023
Sports
#11/12 Lady Vols Drop Heartbreaker To #18/22 Florida State, 92-91
#11/12 Lady Vols Drop Heartbreaker To #18/22 Florida State, 92-91
  • 11/9/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
Dan Fleser: Vols' "Heart And Soul" Back On The Court
  • 11/9/2023
Lady Flames Soccer Advances To Gulf South Championship
  • 11/9/2023
Mocs Volleyball Drops 3-1 Match To Mercer At Home
  • 11/9/2023
UTC Face Road Test At Austin Peay
  • 11/9/2023
Happenings
"Messiah" Community Sing-Along Event Is Dec. 10
  • 11/9/2023
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule, Official Fairgrounds Map
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
  • 11/9/2023
David Carroll Hosting Book Signing Nov. 11 At Dept. One Three
  • 11/8/2023
The Salvation Army To Hold Christmas Concert Event Nov. 9
  • 11/8/2023
Entertainment
Lee Chamber Music Showcase To Take Place Nov. 16
Lee Chamber Music Showcase To Take Place Nov. 16
  • 11/9/2023
CTC Presents Tomie dePaola's Strega Nona Dec. 1-17
  • 11/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Love
Best Of Grizzard - Love
  • 11/10/2023
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
  • 11/8/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/8/2023
Opinion
Why Can't Shoplifters Pay?
  • 11/9/2023
The Value Of Human Life
  • 11/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
Jerry Summers: Channel 301
  • 11/8/2023
Dining
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Business/Government
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
New Wedding And Event Venue Opens In Wildwood
  • 11/9/2023
Person Arrested On Multiple Warrants At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
  • 11/9/2023
Project At 7038 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Switches From Townhomes To Single-Family
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 2-8
  • 11/9/2023
Student Scene
Veterans Day Chapel Program Honors 17 Former McCallie Students And Current Faculty Members
Veterans Day Chapel Program Honors 17 Former McCallie Students And Current Faculty Members
  • 11/9/2023
Walker Proclaims Nurse Practitioner Week At Lee Nov. 12-18
  • 11/9/2023
Lee To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 16
Lee To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 16
  • 11/9/2023
Living Well
Simeone, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Seeing Patients At New Hamilton Physician Group Location
Simeone, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Seeing Patients At New Hamilton Physician Group Location
  • 11/9/2023
Stewart Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
Stewart Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
  • 11/9/2023
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applications For 2024-2025 Academic Year
  • 11/9/2023
Memories
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Moose Spray
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Moose Spray
  • 11/9/2023
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
  • 11/9/2023
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
  • 11/7/2023
Travel
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
  • 11/9/2023
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 11/7/2023
"Being Thankful For More Than I Realized" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/8/2023
Obituaries
Jonathan Scott Duckett
Jonathan Scott Duckett
  • 11/9/2023
Anita Kay Brotherton
Anita Kay Brotherton
  • 11/9/2023
Carrol Monroe Brown
Carrol Monroe Brown
  • 11/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Jackson, Cynthia (LaFayette)
  • 11/9/2023
Wofford, Stetsa Janeen (Dalton)
Wofford, Stetsa Janeen (Dalton)
  • 11/8/2023
Bryant, Jerry Lynn (Dalton)
Bryant, Jerry Lynn (Dalton)
  • 11/8/2023