Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, TRAVION

5420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $40,000.00



BAKER, CAROLINE

550 ALEXANDER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155860

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)



CHAMBERS, FIONA MCKENZIE

3646 S DUG GAP RD DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL



COBBS, REGGIE DEVONTA

1416 CYPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLONMUNOZ-SANCHEZ, ALEX E

3227 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FALSE REPORTS



DODD, MICHAEL JAMES

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307416812

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE

7317 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211633

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS



FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE

2516 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073606

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)



GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC

2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043128

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VANDALISM

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



GEREIGHTY, LOGAN MIKEL

1409 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HARPER, COREY CORTEZ

605 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE

717 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT)

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY



HAYNES, ASHLIE NICHOLE

3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153807

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HEMPHILL, KASHAI JAVON

2404 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063823

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)



HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL

4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



IRIAS HYDE, JOSUE RUBEN

2622 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KEAHEY, STACEY LYNN

646 LADDS SWITCH RD GUILD, 37340

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEE, CHARLES EDWARD

7519 JOHN HENRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA

801 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTNOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, DARIUS DEOTE

1567 CULLEOKA HWY CULLEOKA, 38451

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOWDERMILK, AMY TAYLOR

40 FAWN LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384655

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



MICKA, AMY DEANNA

40 FAWN LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



MIXON, DEBRA JOYCE

1216 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE

2527 6TH AVE.

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, TRAVION

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/03/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $40,000.00 CHAMBERS, FIONA MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/05/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL COLONMUNOZ-SANCHEZ, ALEX E

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FALSE REPORTS DODD, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/30/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/13/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VANDALISM

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS GEREIGHTY, LOGAN MIKEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HARPER, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/08/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT)

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/28/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY HAYNES, ASHLIE NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/07/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY EVADING ARREST

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON IRIAS HYDE, JOSUE RUBEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEAHEY, STACEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEE, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/13/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, DARIUS DEOTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/16/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWDERMILK, AMY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MIXON, DEBRA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 07/02/1955

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MOORE, LAURA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCH II (CRACK COCAINE) MORALES, MARIO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PEREZ, ELMER RUBIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/01/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, LAUREN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT RIGHTER, CRAIG MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/20/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

RODERICK, GLEN DEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/25/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/10/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/15/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (SACRAMENTO, CA) SANCHEZ, WILLIAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHARBER, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM SKILES, ALVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/01/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLIGH, JAMES CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/03/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA WEEKS, DERRICK LADON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/12/1979

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILEY, ALBERT CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/02/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WRIGHT, BRANDI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023

Charge(s):

OTHER (IN TRANSIT RHEA COUNTY)

