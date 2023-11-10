Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, November 10, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, TRAVION 
5420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $40,000.00

BAKER, CAROLINE 
550 ALEXANDER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155860 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

CHAMBERS, FIONA MCKENZIE 
3646 S DUG GAP RD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

COBBS, REGGIE DEVONTA 
1416 CYPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLONMUNOZ-SANCHEZ, ALEX E 
3227 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FALSE REPORTS

DODD, MICHAEL JAMES 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307416812 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE 
7317 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211633 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE 
2516 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073606 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC 
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043128 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VANDALISM
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

GEREIGHTY, LOGAN MIKEL 
1409 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HARPER, COREY CORTEZ 
605 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE 
717 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT)
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

HAYNES, ASHLIE NICHOLE 
3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153807 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HEMPHILL, KASHAI JAVON 
2404 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063823 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL 
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

IRIAS HYDE, JOSUE RUBEN 
2622 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEAHEY, STACEY LYNN 
646 LADDS SWITCH RD GUILD, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEE, CHARLES EDWARD 
7519 JOHN HENRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA 
801 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTNOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, DARIUS DEOTE 
1567 CULLEOKA HWY CULLEOKA, 38451 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWDERMILK, AMY TAYLOR 
40 FAWN LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384655 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MICKA, AMY DEANNA 
40 FAWN LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

MIXON, DEBRA JOYCE 
1216 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE 
2527 6TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOORE, LAURA NICOLE 
6457 COLT LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF SCH II (CRACK COCAINE)

MORALES, MARIO 
4108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA 
6402 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 373417991 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER 
1 E 11TH ST, APT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NAYADLEY, CHARLES AARON 
5934 SARAH DR OOLTEWAH, 373636462 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD 
1903 EAST 31ST STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PEARSON, KEVIN MARTTAL 
3758 ANDERSON AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PENN, BRITTAEY JO 
6704 INDUS WAY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214675 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PEREZ, ELMER RUBIN 
409 W MANNING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, LAUREN ELIZABETH 
800 N VALLEYWOOD CIR Hixson, 373432447 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT

RIGHTER, CRAIG MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
6096 EARLY LN McDonald, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

RODERICK, GLEN DEE 
961 HOLLY DR PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN 
823 WOODMOORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ROWE, TANASIA PEARL 
4716 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374071134 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANCHEZ, WILLIAN 
1343 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHARBER, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 373212116 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

SKILES, ALVIN LEE 
830 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLIGH, JAMES CHARLES 
243 SLIGH ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
2393 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373416913 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMPSON, RICHARD AUSTIN 
812 POINDEXTER AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TODD, ROMANCE MELVYN 
4005 LAURA LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WEEKS, DERRICK LADON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILEY, ALBERT CLIFFORD 
2771 HARRISON PK CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WRIGHT, BRANDI NICOLE 
HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT RHEA COUNTY)

Here are the mug shots:
APPLEBERRY, TRAVION
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/03/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $40,000.00
CHAMBERS, FIONA MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/05/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
COLONMUNOZ-SANCHEZ, ALEX E
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FALSE REPORTS
DODD, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS
FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VANDALISM
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
GEREIGHTY, LOGAN MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HARPER, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/08/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT)
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
HAYNES, ASHLIE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
IRIAS HYDE, JOSUE RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEAHEY, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEE, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, DARIUS DEOTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWDERMILK, AMY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MIXON, DEBRA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/02/1955
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MOORE, LAURA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCH II (CRACK COCAINE)
MORALES, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PEREZ, ELMER RUBIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, LAUREN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT
RIGHTER, CRAIG MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/20/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
RODERICK, GLEN DEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/25/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (SACRAMENTO, CA)
SANCHEZ, WILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHARBER, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
SKILES, ALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLIGH, JAMES CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/03/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILEY, ALBERT CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WRIGHT, BRANDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • OTHER (IN TRANSIT RHEA COUNTY)






