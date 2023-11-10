Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|APPLEBERRY, TRAVION
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/03/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $40,000.00
|
|CHAMBERS, FIONA MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/05/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
|
|COLONMUNOZ-SANCHEZ, ALEX E
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|DODD, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS
|
|FLETCHER, TERESA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VANDALISM
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|GEREIGHTY, LOGAN MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARPER, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/08/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT)
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
|
|HAYNES, ASHLIE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|IRIAS HYDE, JOSUE RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEAHEY, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, DARIUS DEOTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWDERMILK, AMY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MIXON, DEBRA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/02/1955
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MOORE, LAURA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCH II (CRACK COCAINE)
|
|MORALES, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ, ELMER RUBIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, LAUREN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RIGHTER, CRAIG MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/20/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
|
|RODERICK, GLEN DEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/25/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (SACRAMENTO, CA)
|
|SANCHEZ, WILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SHARBER, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
|
|SKILES, ALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLIGH, JAMES CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/03/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
|
|WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILEY, ALBERT CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WRIGHT, BRANDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2023
Charge(s):
- OTHER (IN TRANSIT RHEA COUNTY)
|