Latest Headlines

Some Amazing Houses Featured In New Book More Old Chattanooga Photos

  • Saturday, November 11, 2023

Some amazing houses, many of which were, unfortunately, torn down, are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in early December.

Colyarton on Missionary Ridge was built to look like a Natchez mansion. It had 30 rooms with Corinthian columns and marble floors extending around the entire house. Despite an effort to save it, Colyarton was knocked down.

There are many photos of fine homes along McCallie Avenue that were taken down as it developed into a business street.

Many of the city's most beautiful homes were along Vine and Oak streets, and some of those remain.

There will be a limited edition of 500 copies, and orders are being taken now.

The book is a companion to the earlier Chattanooga in Old Photos.

Editor John Wilson said a rich collection of old pictures of the historic and scenic city initially fell into 25 distinct topics. Thirteen of those were covered in Chattanooga in Old Photos.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge.

There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people.

That planned 26th chapter was Cameron Hill, and it could develop into still another photo book in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, Mr. Wilson said.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages in a softbound edition.

Reserve a copy of More Old Chattanooga Photos by submitting a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope. You will be mailed your copy or copies as soon as it comes off the press.

Payment can also be made through Venmo to @John-Wilson-1415 (last four of phone number is 5314). Please specify BOOK, address, and phone number if using this payment method.

When the book is off the presses, there will be an opportunity to buy those directly from Mr. Wilson for local purchases of three or more copies and avoid the postage and handling charge.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is part of the Historic Chattanooga Photo Books series. No copies remain of The Remarkable Stokes Collection.

You are still able to purchase the other books in the series. They are:

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling.

For the other books in the series, mail a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.

Latest Headlines
City Officials Recommend Removal Of Luminous Lights On The Chattanooga Pier
City Officials Recommend Removal Of Luminous Lights On The Chattanooga Pier
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2023
City Police Officer Fired After Admitting Having Sex With Another Officer While On Duty
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2023
Dallas Bay Home Destroyed By Fire Saturday Morning
Dallas Bay Home Destroyed By Fire Saturday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2023
Design To Get Underway For $6.4 Million Pavilion In East Ridge Near City Hall
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2023
SEC Announces Permanent Baseball Opponents In Future Scheduling
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2023
Covenant Loses To Wittenberg In Lon Varnell Classic
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2023
Breaking News
Some Amazing Houses Featured In New Book More Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/11/2023

Some amazing houses, many of which were, unfortunately, torn down, are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Dallas Bay Home Destroyed By Fire Saturday Morning
Dallas Bay Home Destroyed By Fire Saturday Morning
  • 11/11/2023

A home in Dallas Bay was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. A neighbor wakened the homeowners to let them know their house was on fire. At 6:20 a.m., the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department ... more

Design To Get Underway For $6.4 Million Pavilion In East Ridge Near City Hall
  • 11/11/2023

The East Ridge City Council on Thursday night authorized entering into an architectural services agreement with Hefferlin + Kronenberg Architects that will include the design and development ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Has Trouble With Escort Website; Man Thinks Neighbor Stole His Packages
  • 11/11/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/11/2023
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Sewer Fund Needs Attention
  • 11/11/2023
Freedom Homestead Is Launched To Help Homeless Veterans With Rural Campus Here
Freedom Homestead Is Launched To Help Homeless Veterans With Rural Campus Here
  • 11/10/2023
Boy, 16, Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old Girl
  • 11/10/2023
Opinion
Veterans Day Profiles Of Valor: Black Hawk Down
  • 11/10/2023
Stunning
  • 11/10/2023
I Salute You
  • 11/10/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/10/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 11/9/2023
Sports
Mocs Knock Off Louisville On The Road, 81-71, Earns First ACC Win Since 1985
  • 11/10/2023
UTC Women Take Down Austin Peay In Clarksville
  • 11/10/2023
SEC Announces Permanent Baseball Opponents In Future Scheduling
  • 11/11/2023
Covenant Loses To Wittenberg In Lon Varnell Classic
  • 11/11/2023
Flames Soccer Ends Season In Gulf South Semifinals
  • 11/11/2023
Happenings
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Waives Parking Fee
  • 11/11/2023
The Salvation Army Kicks Off The Holiday Season With Christmas Concert Event
  • 11/10/2023
Former President Of Notre Dame High School Releases Book
Former President Of Notre Dame High School Releases Book
  • 11/10/2023
"Messiah" Community Sing-Along Event Is Dec. 10
  • 11/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
Jerry Summers: Coffins Of Murdered Children
  • 11/9/2023
Entertainment
SAU To Host Live Finals For 2023 Concerto Competition
SAU To Host Live Finals For 2023 Concerto Competition
  • 11/10/2023
Lee Chamber Music Showcase To Take Place Nov. 16
Lee Chamber Music Showcase To Take Place Nov. 16
  • 11/9/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Love
Best Of Grizzard - Love
  • 11/10/2023
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
Advent Now! To Perform Christmas Concert
  • 11/8/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/8/2023
Opinion
Veterans Day Profiles Of Valor: Black Hawk Down
  • 11/10/2023
Stunning
  • 11/10/2023
I Salute You
  • 11/10/2023
Dining
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Business/Government
Roundabout Named On The First-Ever Observed Veterans Day In Hamilton County Government
  • 11/10/2023
ArtsBuild Funds 31 Projects Through Community Cultural Connections Grants Program In FY2023
  • 11/10/2023
SPLOST Committee In Whitfield County Finalizes Recommendations
  • 11/10/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
  • 11/9/2023
Project At 7038 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Switches From Townhomes To Single-Family
  • 11/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 2-8
  • 11/9/2023
Student Scene
CRC Hosts Symposium On Faith In The Public Square
CRC Hosts Symposium On Faith In The Public Square
  • 11/10/2023
2023 America Recycles Billboard Contest Winner Announced
2023 America Recycles Billboard Contest Winner Announced
  • 11/10/2023
Lee Mock Trial Competes In Chucky Mullins Invitational
  • 11/10/2023
Living Well
Dr. Julie Munson-Jackson Joins CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates
Dr. Julie Munson-Jackson Joins CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates
  • 11/10/2023
Hamilton To Host Joint Moves Event
  • 11/10/2023
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applications For 2024-2025 Academic Year
  • 11/9/2023
Memories
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Outdoors
River Nonprofit Reaches Milestone Of 600,000 Pounds Of Trash Removed
  • 11/10/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Moose Spray
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Moose Spray
  • 11/9/2023
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
City Of Chattanooga Awarded $1.7 Million Grant To Improve Water Quality In The Mountain Creek Basin
  • 11/9/2023
Travel
Spend Christmas In Kentucky
  • 11/10/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
Bob Tamasy: Questions About 'Imposing Our Beliefs On Others'
  • 11/9/2023
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set For Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 11/7/2023
"Being Thankful For More Than I Realized" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/8/2023
Obituaries
Marion “Smokey” Bundy
Marion “Smokey” Bundy
  • 11/11/2023
Don Nicol
Don Nicol
  • 11/11/2023
Evelyn Beatrice Wood Littrell
Evelyn Beatrice Wood Littrell
  • 11/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Long, Gwyn (Cohutta)
Long, Gwyn (Cohutta)
  • 11/11/2023
Clements, Jason Matthew (Benton)
Clements, Jason Matthew (Benton)
  • 11/10/2023
Hunley, Roy Edward "Ed" (Cleveland)
  • 11/10/2023