Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, November 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
720 Cherry St Chattanooga, 374021909 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL 
2709 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED RIOT

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO 
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162439 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BONDS, DENNIS DETWON 
6907 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, CARSON MAX 
3933 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR 
119 TIMBER KNOLL DR #63 CHATTANOOGA, 374213765 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL 
2440 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082925 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CREASMAN, CHRISTOPHER DAVID 
6619 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DANIELS, KAREN DENISE 
2201 LAKESHORE DR HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 307424131 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ELKINS, RODRICK BLAINE 
1750 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 373364737 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA 
1431 CAROSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDA RRIOUS LAMONT 
130 LAURELWOOD CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED RIOT

FOSTER, ISAISH MALIK 
3407 FLEETA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FREEMAN, JEREMY L 
6326 HANSLEY DR Chattanooga, 374162731 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAR JACKING

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO 
2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

HARPER, MONIQUE SHALISA 
7812 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE 
1411 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HIGGINBOTHAM, ELLIOTT 
701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE 
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, JASMIN MARSHUN 
1020 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LEWIS, EDWARD 
1111 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374072032 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LLOYD, LAMEKA DANIELLE 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063202 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS 
199 BOWMAN ROAD DUNLOP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR 
3029 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062541 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY 
287 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 307410369 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA 
HOMELESS 4321 JAMMES ROAD JACKSONVILLE, 32210 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10,000)

NICEWANNER, TIMOTHY JOSEPH 
4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORTIZ, JOEL BAYANILLA 
2101 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PITMON, NAURICE ANTWON 
3530 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101336 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RATCLIFF, CODY LYNN 
3912 BLYTHE FERRY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBINSON, DIANNE S 
3920 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RUFF, DANIEL TYLER 
4025 OAKWOOD DR APPT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING

SCHOATE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH 
7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA 
6934 GRAZING LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES

TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON 
601 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THRASH, MARSHA LYNN 
9388 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

VELAZQUEZ, LARRY C 
118 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICENTE ELIAS, EDDER BERNARDO 
3116 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WEAVER, RICO LAMAR 
2464 4TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO 
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374115132 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODRUFF, LORENZO MIKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD 
842 ARLINGTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED RIOT
BONDS, DENNIS DETWON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX, PEYTON ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CREASMAN, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/11/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDA RRIOUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED RIOT
FOSTER, ISAISH MALIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FREDERICK, JACOB HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/15/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
GLADDEN, KASANDRA L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARPER, MONIQUE SHALISA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HIGGINBOTHAM, ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, JASMIN MARSHUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEWIS, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LLOYD, LAMEKA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10,000)
ORTIZ, JOEL BAYANILLA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PITMON, NAURICE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RATCLIFF, CODY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REYNOSA, LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • SPEEDING
ROBINSON, DIANNE S
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/17/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SCHOATE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SIMERLEY, JARROD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/06/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
VELAZQUEZ, LARRY C
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICENTE ELIAS, EDDER BERNARDO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WEAVER, RICO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/16/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODRUFF, LORENZO MIKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL





