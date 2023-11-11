Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
720 Cherry St Chattanooga, 374021909
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL
2709 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED RIOT
BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162439
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BONDS, DENNIS DETWON
6907 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
3933 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
119 TIMBER KNOLL DR #63 CHATTANOOGA, 374213765
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
2440 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082925
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CREASMAN, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
6619 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DANIELS, KAREN DENISE
2201 LAKESHORE DR HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 307424131
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ELKINS, RODRICK BLAINE
1750 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 373364737
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
1431 CAROSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDA RRIOUS LAMONT
130 LAURELWOOD CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED RIOT
FOSTER, ISAISH MALIK
3407 FLEETA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FREEMAN, JEREMY L
6326 HANSLEY DR Chattanooga, 374162731
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAR JACKING
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
HARPER, MONIQUE SHALISA
7812 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
1411 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HIGGINBOTHAM, ELLIOTT
701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, JASMIN MARSHUN
1020 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEWIS, EDWARD
1111 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374072032
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LLOYD, LAMEKA DANIELLE
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063202
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS
199 BOWMAN ROAD DUNLOP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
3029 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062541
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY
287 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 307410369
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA
HOMELESS 4321 JAMMES ROAD JACKSONVILLE, 32210
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10,000)
NICEWANNER, TIMOTHY JOSEPH
4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORTIZ, JOEL BAYANILLA
2101 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PITMON, NAURICE ANTWON
3530 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101336
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RATCLIFF, CODY LYNN
3912 BLYTHE FERRY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBINSON, DIANNE S
3920 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RUFF, DANIEL TYLER
4025 OAKWOOD DR APPT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
SCHOATE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
6934 GRAZING LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON
601 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THRASH, MARSHA LYNN
9388 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
VELAZQUEZ, LARRY C
118 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICENTE ELIAS, EDDER BERNARDO
3116 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEAVER, RICO LAMAR
2464 4TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374115132
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODRUFF, LORENZO MIKE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
842 ARLINGTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
|
|BONDS, DENNIS DETWON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COX, PEYTON ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CREASMAN, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/11/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDA RRIOUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
|
|FOSTER, ISAISH MALIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FREDERICK, JACOB HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/15/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GLADDEN, KASANDRA L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARPER, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARPER, MONIQUE SHALISA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HIGGINBOTHAM, ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, JASMIN MARSHUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LLOYD, LAMEKA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10,000)
|
|ORTIZ, JOEL BAYANILLA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PITMON, NAURICE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RATCLIFF, CODY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|REYNOSA, LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
- SPEEDING
|
|ROBINSON, DIANNE S
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/17/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCHOATE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SIMERLEY, JARROD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/06/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VELAZQUEZ, LARRY C
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VICENTE ELIAS, EDDER BERNARDO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WEAVER, RICO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/16/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODRUFF, LORENZO MIKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023
Charge(s):
|