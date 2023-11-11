Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/13/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED RIOT BONDS, DENNIS DETWON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/15/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/03/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COX, PEYTON ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CREASMAN, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/11/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FAIRBANKS, RODERICK PANDA RRIOUS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED RIOT FOSTER, ISAISH MALIK

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/29/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FREDERICK, JACOB HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/15/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE GLADDEN, KASANDRA L

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARPER, MONIQUE SHALISA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/20/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/07/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HIGGINBOTHAM, ELLIOTT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/07/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/07/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, JASMIN MARSHUN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEWIS, EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LLOYD, LAMEKA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LONG, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/24/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCCAGHREN, ROBERT GARY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/01/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10,000) ORTIZ, JOEL BAYANILLA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/31/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PITMON, NAURICE ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/02/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RATCLIFF, CODY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REYNOSA, LEONEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

SPEEDING ROBINSON, DIANNE S

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/17/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SCHOATE, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SIMERLEY, JARROD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/06/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/16/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES VELAZQUEZ, LARRY C

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/24/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICENTE ELIAS, EDDER BERNARDO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/07/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WEAVER, RICO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/16/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WOODRUFF, LORENZO MIKE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2023

Charge(s):

FEDERAL



