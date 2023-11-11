City Officials Recommend Removal Of Luminous Lights On The Chattanooga Pier

A central feature of the 21st Century Waterfront Project erected in 2005 is being recommended for removal.The Public Art Commission at its August meeting recommended taking down the Luminous Light Mass, that was erected in 2005 at a cost of $650,000.The "deaccession" recommendation is based on "ACCE/PAC staff, city risk management and the city engineer's recommendation of removal of the artwork."Officials said some of the poles, that have long lit up the riverfront with pulsating colorful lights, have become deformed, and there are concerns that they might fall in high winds.Officials, after structural problems with some of the masts, said, "Based on our review of the original design criteria, we note that the design load is less than would be expected for design to current standards for a similar structure."Moreover, there is some evidence of mast deformation possibly beginning at other masts."The projected cost was $250,000+ for a full reconstruction of the mast to the current wind codes standard.Officials said, "The recommendation is for the removal of this artwork."A resolution "requesting permission for deaccession of Luminous Light Mast located on the Pier at Ross’s Landing" is to go to the City Council next Tuesday.In 2005, "the Chattanooga vision for returning to the river was realized with the completion of the 21st Century Waterfront Project in 2005.The redevelopment of 129 acres along the river created multiple public spaces and opportunities for citizens to enjoy Chattanooga's waterfront. Integral to this redevelopment was a civic commitment to public art. With a budget of $1.2 million, competitions for public art were announced and commissioned artists from around the country to integrate public art into the riverfront. Two major permanent pieces were installed: The Passage and Luminous Light Masts for the Pier."Luminous Light Masts was a creation of James Carpenter, who has produced luminous metal art installations in many cities around the world.