Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

OR MANUFACTURING)LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBOEHM, EDWARD WALTER803 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTCLEEK, KIMBERLY5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374151611Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCOX, PEYTON ELIZABETH627 COPPINGER COVE RD SEQUATCHIE, 373743002Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACROSS, ADRIENNE LAKRISHA4921 ANGELO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONFREDERICK, JACOB HOWARD3617 CRAIG RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDOMESTIC ASSAULTGALINDEZ, CARLOS RAMIREZ220 W EUCLID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGENTRY MCCORD, HALEIGH PAIGE201 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGLADDEN, KASANDRA L4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAMRICK, MISTY AMBER129 WALNUT UNIT 311 CHATANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA2737 FORREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYHARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE7954 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONHARVEY, SEAN RAY1406 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE1209 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CHENSON, KIMBERLY SUE1721 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, DEANA GAIL6543 LAKE MEADOWS DR. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEMCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE1205 SPRINGFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSMORGAN, DUSTIN KYLE906 GRASSY BRANCH GROVE ESSIE, 40827Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MURRAY, HARLAN KENNETH339 COUNTY RD 4 COLLEGDALE,Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPLECKER, ROBERT MATTHEW1414 HARDING AVE WAYNESBORO, 22980Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPRATER, TRAVIS LEE59 VINITA TRAIL FLINTSTONE, 37426Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PRINCE, JONATHAN LEONARD5314 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 374123030Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAKESTRAW, DEASHIA JAVON6423 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREYNOSA, LEONEL1609 MULBERRY ST. APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)SPEEDINGRICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNEBOX 220 SWAFFORD LANE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00SIMERLEY, JARROD EDWARD63 JOHNS DR RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, CHANTELLA906 GRASSY BRANCH RD ESSIE, 40827Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111908Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTAYLOR, PEYTON NICOLE4712 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTURNER, JERRY LEWIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

ANTONIO, JOSE DALLIN ZUARTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING) BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOEHM, EDWARD WALTER

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/15/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CLEEK, KIMBERLY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/17/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CROSS, ADRIENNE LAKRISHA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON GALINDEZ, CARLOS RAMIREZ

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/04/1966

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GENTRY MCCORD, HALEIGH PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMRICK, MISTY AMBER

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/27/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION HARVEY, SEAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT C HENSON, KIMBERLY SUE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, DEANA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MORGAN, DUSTIN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PLECKER, ROBERT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PRATER, TRAVIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/17/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PRINCE, JONATHAN LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/26/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAKESTRAW, DEASHIA JAVON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/03/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TAYLOR, PEYTON NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/11/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT