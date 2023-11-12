Covenant Men Down Sewanee In Lon Varnell Hoops Classic

On day two of the Lon Varnell Classic, the Covenant College men's basketball team battled against the tournament hosts, Sewanee. In a back-and-forth contest, the Scots found a way to get its first victory of the 2023-24 season.



Behind four points from Fletcher Bigham, the Tigers opened out a 7-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game. 3-pointers by Eli Witt and Logan Pearlman tied the game back up at 12.

Covenant continued to find its shot from downtown with Luke Crowden drilling two triples but the Scots found themselves down 26-21 midway through the half.



Covenant used a 12-1 scoring run to take its largest lead of the half at 32-27 with 3:48 remaining. Jonathan Gernatt earned three points the hard way to put the Scots ahead 39-36.

Code Baerlocher hit an inside bucket right before the halftime buzzer to cut Covenant's lead to 41-40 at the intermission.



Gernatt, Crowden, and Gus Hood each made shots early in the second half as Covenant led 48-44. Gernatt kept his hot shooting going with another triple to give the Scots a 57-53 lead. With 10:39 remaining Sewanee tied the game at 65 on a layup from Fletcher. A 6-0 run for the Tigers gave it a 76-72 lead, its biggest of the second period. Covenant did not back down as Gernatt drilled a jumper and gave the Scots back the lead at 81-80.With his team down one point, Gernatt hit a triple to put the Scots ahead for good at 86-84 with 1:11 remaining. The Tigers got back to within one point, but four free throws in the final six seconds from Hood clinched the win for the Scots.



Covenant moves to 13-22 all-time against Sewanee. Gernatt posted a career-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting and four made 3-pointers. Jesse Kinard also had a career high with 23 points while going 8-of-12 from the field. Crowden posted 15 points and led the team with seven rebounds. The Scots shot 55.2% (32-58) from the field and 48.3% (14-29) from the 3-point line.

Each team had 35 rebounds on the night. Covenant had 24 assists while Sewanee had 15.



Covenant welcomes Mississippi University for Women to Lookout Mountain on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for its home opener.

