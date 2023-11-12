Latest Headlines

Birmingham-Southern Rallies To Beat Covenant Women 58-51

  • Sunday, November 12, 2023

Looking for its second win in as many days, the Covenant women's basketball team battled Birmingham-Southern. The Scots were unable to build off a hot start offensively and ultimately fell 58-51 to the Panthers.

Karis McIntosh and Breezy Savage knocked down 3-pointers and gave the Scots a 8-2 advantage in the first quarter. McIntosh hit another triple with 4:55 remaining to put Covenant ahead 11-4. The 3-pointer continued to be killer for the Scots as McIntosh and Rilee Smith hit two more from behind the arc as they led 17-6.

Montana Harris hit two free throws for BSC to cut the Covenant lead to 20-10 at the end of the quarter.

An 8-0 run for Covenant gave it a 28-12 lead in the second quarter. McIntosh made an inside bucket while being fouled and made the ensuing free throw to give the Scots a 17 point lead, which ended up being its biggest of the evening. The Tigers ended the quarter on a 10-2 run to get within nine points at the intermission.

Covenant scored the first five points out of halftime behind an inside basket from Megan Rouse and McIntosh's fifth 3-pointer of the game. Savage knocked down a pair of free throws with 5:48 remaining, which turned out to be the final points of the quarter for the Scots.
BSC rode a 16-0 run to take a 43-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.

With the Panthers now up six, Lucy Benson hit a much-needed 3-pointer for Covenant with 7:33 remaining. Rouse got another bucket to fall inside to keep the Scots within three at 48-45.
A 3-pointer followed by a made jumper for BSC gave it an eight point lead with 4:27 left.
Savage hit a jumper to get Covenant to within six, but that is as close as Covenant would get.
Benson hit two free throws with five seconds remaining, but it wasn't quite enough as Covenant fell 58-51.

Covenant drops to 0-7 all-time against Birmingham-Southern. McIntosh had 18 points with five triples and has led the Scots in scoring in all three games so far this season. Savage was also in double-figures with 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the line.
Rouse had a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with her six points. The Scots were 30% (14-37) from the field, 37.5% (9-24) from the 3-point line, and 93.3% (14-15) from the free throw line. Covenant turned the ball over 21 times while BSC had just four turnovers.
With 67 shots, the Tigers had 30 more attempts than Covenant.

Covenant travels to Sewanee for two games next weekend, the first being against Principia on Friday at 7 p.m.

