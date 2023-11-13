Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, November 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, NICKOLAS JAMES 
155 N 20TH AVENUE CANTON, 61520 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ARMSTRONG, MYER KEY 
407 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041728 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE 
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWNING, CANDI RENEE 
231 STACKSTONE DRIVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISITING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

COLEMAN, ANTRON EUGENE 
775 GATES MILL DRIVE UNIT 308 FT.

MILL, 29708 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CONGLETON, AARON DAVID 
111 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COUSIN, LAQUISHIA MICOLE 
1929 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS 
202 MAPLE WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN 
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD UNIT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 374156700 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODE, MICHAEL AARON 
287 WOMACK LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS 
1371 KEITH SALEM RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)

HANEY, RALEIGH LEE 
5225 FAGON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, QUAVE TALON 
2833 DAYTON BLVD UNIT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HODGES, FREDDIE LEE 
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

HOLLENHEAD, BETHANY SHIANN 
7311 KLINGER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, DEANGELO DEVON 
4951 LAVENDER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD 
178 HURST MILL RD BREMEN, 30110 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEAVITT, JAMES KEVIN 
712 BOGGS AVE KNOXVILLE, 379202102 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, EDWARD LEE 
113 N Moore Rd Chattanooga, 374113919 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST

NEWSON, KENNETH LEE 
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, DESTINEE NECOLE 
2148 VADEN VILLAGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212495 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

QUARLES, TERRI KASHA 
157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

REEVE, JENNIFER LYNN 
2480 DOCK SIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO 
110 BALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

THOMAS, PERRY LEBRON 
3671 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES 
1169 ALFORES BEND RD JACKSON, 35903 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VALDES, TYANNE MARIE 
101 JT QUALLS WAY BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, SARA GRACE 
3993 FAIRFAX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JOANNA GALE 
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

YOUNG, CALEB LEWIS 
75 ALLEN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

