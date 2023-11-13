Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, NICKOLAS JAMES
155 N 20TH AVENUE CANTON, 61520
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLEMAN, ANTRON EUGENE
775 GATES MILL DRIVE UNIT 308 FT.
MILL, 29708
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HALL, SPENCER BRADLEY EPPS
1371 KEITH SALEM RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VALDES, TYANNE MARIE
101 JT QUALLS WAY BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JOANNA GALE
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMSTRONG, MYER KEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BEASLEY, LITERRIUS DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/28/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWNING, CANDI RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISITING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/27/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CONGLETON, AARON DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|COUSIN, LAQUISHIA MICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/26/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GOODE, MICHAEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/07/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HANEY, RALEIGH LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, QUAVE TALON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HIGHTOWER, BRIDGIT MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|HOLLENHEAD, BETHANY SHIANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/24/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, DEANGELO DEVON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LEAVITT, JAMES KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|NEWSON, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, DESTINEE NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|REEVE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/15/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|THOMAS, PERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHITE, SARA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, CALEB LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|