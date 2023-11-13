Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARMSTRONG, MYER KEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BEASLEY, LITERRIUS DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/28/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWNING, CANDI RENEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/06/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISITING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/27/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CONGLETON, AARON DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT COUSIN, LAQUISHIA MICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/21/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FORTNER, JAMES TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/26/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODE, MICHAEL AARON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/07/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY) HANEY, RALEIGH LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, QUAVE TALON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HIGHTOWER, BRIDGIT MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HODGES, FREDDIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY HOLLENHEAD, BETHANY SHIANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/24/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, DEANGELO DEVON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/07/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LEAVITT, JAMES KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MOORE, EDWARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST NEWSON, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/19/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, DESTINEE NECOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION REEVE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/15/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS RENTERIA VARGAS, BERNARDO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION STONE, BRIAN ALEX

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/29/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT THOMAS, PERRY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/21/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WHITE, SARA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, CALEB LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



