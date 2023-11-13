HCSO School Resource Deputy Recovers Stolen Vehicle And Arrests Fugitive From Georgia With ALPR Camera

A school resource deputy at Normal Park Museum Magnet School was alerted to a stolen vehicle by his in-car automatic license plate reader (ALPR), around 8:45 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle was parked on the side of the road near the school and was occupied by two individuals.

The vehicle was verified as stolen out of Georgia by dispatch and the school resource deputy took both individuals into custody.



“For the second time in four days, HCSO deputies utilizing LPR technology have located a stolen vehicle and made subsequent arrests of those involved, including a wanted fugitive from Georgia in today’s most recent incident. It is my vision for this agency that we continue to lead the way in the utilization of technology-based practices as we seek to keep our community safe and provide the highest, most efficient level of services to the citizens we so proudly serve,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.



Lindsey Myers and James Cowan are being charged with the following:



Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cowan will have additional charges of criminal impersonation and was also found to have active, extraditable warrants out of Georgia for the following:



Probation violation (conspiracy to commit felony possession of Methamphetamine for distribution)

Criminal trespassing

Theft by taking

Both Myers and Cowan were transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center for processing.

