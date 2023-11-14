Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRIGHT, ROSS A

1211 SOUTH LEE HWY APT 20 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNSIDES, JEREMY DOUGLAS

7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 512 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CAKIR, HASAN CAN

1067 BEXLEY SQ APT 321 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)



COWAN, JAMES DAVID

373 JENKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE

1001 BRYNEWOOD PARK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL

2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PAROLE VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)



DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER

285 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL

157 WESLEY CT SE CLEVELAND, 373231501

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212963

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, JERRY LEBRON

1164 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HARDY, WILLIAM MALIK

4317 NORTHCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000



HATCHETT, MARIAH LEXIE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 000000000

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO

6030 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212952

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HIGGINBOTHAM, TYLER TERRELLE

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT



HILL, JARED DAKOTA

172 HOLDER LOOP RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA

4714 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO



JONES, ANGELA ELOIS

1410 GROVE ST CT UNIT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT I



KERR, JASON VERNON

3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITH A REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC



KILGORE, KRYSTAL NICOLE

8112 ANGIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE

4805 ALPINE DR Chattanooga, 374152201

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MYERS, LINDSEY RENEE

151 LAVENIA CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S

3613 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PATTON, SHELBY A

937 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



RAINES, JESSICA NICOLE

8910 WELLTHOR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REED, DEREK NATHANIEL

227 E CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37401

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



ROBINSON, DASHAWN HENRY

3401 CAMPBELL STREET UNIT 914 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072707

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROSS, LARRY LEE

3901 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER

1303 E 18TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES

1801 HOLLISTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



STEPHENS, JOHN JOWANE

133 PEYTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STONE, BRIAN ALEX

5101 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT

2011 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064222

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIGHT, ROSS A

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNSIDES, JEREMY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CAKIR, HASAN CAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) COWAN, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/05/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/18/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST) DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/05/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/27/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, JERRY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HARDY, WILLIAM MALIK

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/19/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 HATCHETT, MARIAH LEXIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HILL, JARED DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO JONES, ANGELA ELOIS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/22/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT I JONES, CHARLES JULIUS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KERR, JASON VERNON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/02/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITH A REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC KILGORE, KRYSTAL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LONG, TYRELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDANIEL, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/21/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MYERS, LINDSEY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/24/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, SHELBY A

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE RAINES, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/21/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, DEREK NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) ROBINSON, DASHAWN HENRY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/23/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROSS, LARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/16/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING STEPHENS, JOHN JOWANE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/30/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STONE, BRIAN ALEX

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/09/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SPEEDING WALKER, MARVIN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/14/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING

STALKING WHALEY, BILLY LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLBANKS, DESTINY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/31/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED ALIAS CAPIAS WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/17/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WOODS, JAYDEN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/05/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



