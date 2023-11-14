Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRIGHT, ROSS A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNSIDES, JEREMY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CAKIR, HASAN CAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
|
|COWAN, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/05/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- PAROLE VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/27/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, JERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HARDY, WILLIAM MALIK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|
|HATCHETT, MARIAH LEXIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, JARED DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ANGELA ELOIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/22/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT I
|
|JONES, CHARLES JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|KERR, JASON VERNON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITH A REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC
|
|KILGORE, KRYSTAL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, TYRELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDANIEL, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MYERS, LINDSEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTON, SHELBY A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|RAINES, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REED, DEREK NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, DASHAWN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROSS, LARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STEPHENS, JOHN JOWANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/09/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SPEEDING
|
|WALKER, MARVIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/14/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHALEY, BILLY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLBANKS, DESTINY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED ALIAS CAPIAS
|
|WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, JAYDEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/05/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|