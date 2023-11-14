Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRIGHT, ROSS A 
1211 SOUTH LEE HWY APT 20 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNSIDES, JEREMY DOUGLAS 
7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 512 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CAKIR, HASAN CAN 
1067 BEXLEY SQ APT 321 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

COWAN, JAMES DAVID 
373 JENKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE 
1001 BRYNEWOOD PARK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL 
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)

DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER 
285 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL 
157 WESLEY CT SE CLEVELAND, 373231501 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT 
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212963 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, JERRY LEBRON 
1164 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HARDY, WILLIAM MALIK 
4317 NORTHCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

HATCHETT, MARIAH LEXIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO 
6030 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212952 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HIGGINBOTHAM, TYLER TERRELLE 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT

HILL, JARED DAKOTA 
172 HOLDER LOOP RD RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA 
4714 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

JONES, ANGELA ELOIS 
1410 GROVE ST CT UNIT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT I

KERR, JASON VERNON 
3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITH A REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC

KILGORE, KRYSTAL NICOLE 
8112 ANGIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE 
4805 ALPINE DR Chattanooga, 374152201 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MYERS, LINDSEY RENEE 
151 LAVENIA CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S 
3613 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, SHELBY A 
937 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RAINES, JESSICA NICOLE 
8910 WELLTHOR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, DEREK NATHANIEL 
227 E CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

ROBINSON, DASHAWN HENRY 
3401 CAMPBELL STREET UNIT 914 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072707 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROSS, LARRY LEE 
3901 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER 
1303 E 18TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES 
1801 HOLLISTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STEPHENS, JOHN JOWANE 
133 PEYTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STONE, BRIAN ALEX 
5101 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT 
2011 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064222 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
SPEEDING

TOMAS-SIMON, ANER OLIVER 
3223 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071548 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

WALKER, MARVIN 
3034 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
STALKING

WHALEY, BILLY LEE 
111 YORK CIR MCCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLBANKS, DESTINY TAYLOR 
2108 CHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED ALIAS CAPIAS

WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO 
1206 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS 
75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WOODS, JAYDEN WAYNE 
170 PINE ST SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRIGHT, ROSS A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNSIDES, JEREMY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CAKIR, HASAN CAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
COWAN, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/05/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • PAROLE VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)
DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/27/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, JERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HARDY, WILLIAM MALIK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
HATCHETT, MARIAH LEXIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HILL, JARED DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
JONES, ANGELA ELOIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/22/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT I
JONES, CHARLES JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KERR, JASON VERNON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITH A REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC
KILGORE, KRYSTAL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LONG, TYRELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDANIEL, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MYERS, LINDSEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, SHELBY A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RAINES, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, DEREK NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
ROBINSON, DASHAWN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROSS, LARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STEPHENS, JOHN JOWANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/09/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • SPEEDING
WALKER, MARVIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/14/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • STALKING
WHALEY, BILLY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLBANKS, DESTINY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED ALIAS CAPIAS
WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODS, JAYDEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/05/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)






Latest Headlines
Dalton Man Sentenced Under "3-Strike" Law
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2023
Man Drowns After Canoe Overturns Near Harrison Bay State Park; 2 Others Swim To Patten Island
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2023
TVA President, CEO Lyash Received $10,544,082 In Compensation And Benefits For Year
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2023
Lady Vols Beat Memphis In OT While Without Leading Scorer Jackson
Lady Vols Beat Memphis In OT While Without Leading Scorer Jackson
  • Sports
  • 11/14/2023
Police Blotter: Uber Driver And Passenger Get Into Argument; Police Catch 3 Walmart Thieves
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2023
Breaking News
Businesses Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/14/2023

Businesses that have operated in Chattanooga down through the years are featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Dalton Man Sentenced Under "3-Strike" Law
  • 11/14/2023

Steven Tremayne Chaney was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison for violation of the three-strike law. Formerly residing on Willowdale Road, Chaney was convicted of theft by receiving ... more

Police Blotter: Uber Driver And Passenger Get Into Argument; Police Catch 3 Walmart Thieves
  • 11/14/2023

Police spoke with two men at 5529 Brainerd Road. One was an Uber driver and the other was a passenger. The driver said the passenger was being disrespectful in his car and he was asked to exit ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/14/2023
60 Apartment Units Planned At 608 Central Avenue
  • 11/13/2023
City Council To Consider Complete Rewriting Of Zoning Code
  • 11/13/2023
Tyner High School Student Arrested For Assaulting School Resource Deputy
  • 11/13/2023
HCSO School Resource Deputy Recovers Stolen Vehicle And Arrests Fugitive From Georgia With ALPR Camera
  • 11/13/2023
Opinion
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Senator Blackburn: Support For Hamas Has Gone Mainstream - And Response
  • 11/13/2023
Reading A License Plate Is Not Illegally Searching You
  • 11/13/2023
I Salute You
  • 11/10/2023
Veterans Day Profiles Of Valor: Black Hawk Down
  • 11/10/2023
Sports
Lady Vols Beat Memphis In OT While Without Leading Scorer Jackson
Lady Vols Beat Memphis In OT While Without Leading Scorer Jackson
  • 11/14/2023
UTC Men Set To Host Bellarmine Tuesday
  • 11/13/2023
Amateur Squad Reclaims Title In Return Of Chattanooga Cup
  • 11/13/2023
Covenant Volleyball Receives Bid To NCAA Division III Tournament
  • 11/13/2023
UTC Softball Announces 2024 Schedule
  • 11/13/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Marvin Berke Has Enjoyed Long Legal Career
John Shearer: Marvin Berke Has Enjoyed Long Legal Career
  • 11/14/2023
Life With Ferris: We Salute Our Veterans
  • 11/13/2023
New Jim Collins Creations Placed At Bike Preserve at Bentonville, Ark.
New Jim Collins Creations Placed At Bike Preserve at Bentonville, Ark.
  • 11/13/2023
Signal Centers, City of Chattanooga And The Tennessee Aquarium Partner To Dedicate 2nd Annual Official Ornament Of The City
Signal Centers, City of Chattanooga And The Tennessee Aquarium Partner To Dedicate 2nd Annual Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/14/2023
Opening Reception For Artist Emily Boyd’s New Work “Greater Than the Sum of its Parts” At Area 61 Gallery Is Nov. 17
Opening Reception For Artist Emily Boyd’s New Work “Greater Than the Sum of its Parts” At Area 61 Gallery Is Nov. 17
  • 11/13/2023
Entertainment
DJ Paul Jackson Spotlights Chattanooga Music on The Local Focal
DJ Paul Jackson Spotlights Chattanooga Music on The Local Focal
  • 11/13/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Karen Shostak
  • 11/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Big Apple
Best Of Grizzard - The Big Apple
  • 11/14/2023
A Video Tribute To Joe Heflin
  • 11/13/2023
Final Encore Performance Of "Until The Sun Rises" Added For Nov. 17 At Coosa Mill
  • 11/13/2023
Opinion
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Senator Blackburn: Support For Hamas Has Gone Mainstream - And Response
  • 11/13/2023
Reading A License Plate Is Not Illegally Searching You
  • 11/13/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Business/Government
EPB Named Smart Energy Provider By American Public Power Association
  • 11/13/2023
Dixie Group Reports 26.6% Gross Profit Margin Of Net Sales; Net Operating Loss $354,000 For Third Quarter
  • 11/13/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/14/2023
Real Estate
$100 Million Development On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road To Have Commercial Component
  • 11/13/2023
Jake Marshall Service Plans To Add New Office On S. Hickory Street
  • 11/13/2023
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
  • 11/9/2023
Student Scene
11 McCallie Seniors Inducted Into Keo-Kio
11 McCallie Seniors Inducted Into Keo-Kio
  • 11/13/2023
GPS Bluebell Honor Society For Service And Volunteerism Inducts Members
GPS Bluebell Honor Society For Service And Volunteerism Inducts Members
  • 11/13/2023
CSCC Hosts Veterans Day Celebration
CSCC Hosts Veterans Day Celebration
  • 11/13/2023
Living Well
Assisted Living Facility Planned At E. Brainerd Road, Morris Lane
  • 11/13/2023
The Chattanooga Kidney Foundation Celebrates The 16th Annual Dare To Dance
The Chattanooga Kidney Foundation Celebrates The 16th Annual Dare To Dance
  • 11/13/2023
Mental Health Campaign Event - Erase Mental Health Stigma Is Saturday
  • 11/13/2023
Memories
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Church
Cheri Taylor Is Special Guest For Red Back Hymnal Sing At Hullander Farm
Cheri Taylor Is Special Guest For Red Back Hymnal Sing At Hullander Farm
  • 11/13/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Season For Every Purpose Under Heaven
Bob Tamasy: A Season For Every Purpose Under Heaven
  • 11/13/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Linda Sue James McDonald
Linda Sue James McDonald
  • 11/13/2023
William “Billy” Grant Stone
William “Billy” Grant Stone
  • 11/13/2023
James Allen Springs
  • 11/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Dover, Carolyn Ann (Cleveland)
  • 11/14/2023
Hopkins, Jessie (Dalton)
Hopkins, Jessie (Dalton)
  • 11/14/2023
Wilson, Jeffrey Scott (Cleveland)
Wilson, Jeffrey Scott (Cleveland)
  • 11/13/2023