Dalton Man Sentenced Under "3-Strike" Law

Steven Tremayne Chaney was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison for violation of the three-strike law.Formerly residing on Willowdale Road, Chaney was convicted of theft by receiving stolen property and driving while license suspended.Chief Assistant District Attorney Scott Helton presented the case for the State, while Chaney wasrepresented by Dalton Attorney, Jerry Moncus.The City of Dalton Police Officers found Chaney driving a stolen vehicle in July 2022.Upon further investigation, evidence showed that Chaney was aware that the vehicle has been stolen, and had also been driving while his license was suspended. Chaney claimed that he had purchased the vehicle for $500 – the vehicle was found to be worth an estimate of $5,000.Chaney did not have a title for the vehicle, nor did he have a bill of sale. The dealer tag was alsostill in the vehicle, instead of a drive-out tag, along with the dealer protective application that were still on the floor mats.Senior Superior Court Judge Jack Partain sentenced Chaney under Georgia’s “three strikes law,”meaning that the five years he received will be without parole. Georgia law requires thatdefendants who have three prior felony convictions receive no parole time on a fourth of subsequent felony conviction.Chaney was previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine (2017), possession ofmethamphetamine with the intent to distribute (2015) and possession of methamphetamine(2007). All three prior felonies were in Whitfield County.