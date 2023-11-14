Signal Mountain Residents To Get Heart's Delight - Pickleball Courts

The residents of Signal Mountain will be getting what many of them have asked for -pickleball courts. At the last council meeting in October, people lined up to talk about the benefits of the sport saying it can be played by all ages and people of all abilities. The game contributes to an active healthy lifestyle and is considered to be a social event, they told the council members.

Two of the city's tennis courts will be converted into six pickleball courts with nets included. Money for the project is not in the budget, but because of the game’s popularity, the cost will be taken out of $50,000 that was budgeted for upgrades, maintenance and renovations of parks and playgrounds. The courts will be resurfaced, striped and nets will be put up. City staff will prioritize what the remainder of the money in the parks and recreation budget will be used for.

The commissioners discussed implementing a special speed limit on the recommendation of Town Manager Elaine Brunelle. She said that there has been a lot of speeding taking place with some vehicles traveling in excess of 30 m.p.h. over the limits. Currently, a maximum fine of $50 can be imposed for a speeding violation. She told the council that the state of Tennessee has passed a new law that allows municipalities to pass a special speed limit law if the road is adjacent to residential use, so that means it would apply to every street in the town of Signal Mountain. If that special speed limit is passed by ordinance, that traffic violation would become a Class C misdemeanor with a $200 fine. Town Attorney Harry Cash recommended that before passing it, the council get another legal opinion to determine if it would apply to all public roads, streets and highways.

The town council also is interested in the cost of holding city court where the traffic violations are heard. Signal Mountain charges less than most other cities in Tennessee for court costs as well as for violations, said Ms. Brunelle. The current court cost is $76.25. But the city pays an average of $828 in personnel expenses each night court is held. With an average of five cases each time, the cost is $150-$160 per case. Mayor Charles Poss said that could be lowered by reducing the frequency of court dates so more cases could be heard each time. Additionally, he recommended increasing what individuals are charged, so the town will at least break even. Another reduction in expenses will come in January when the time for court changes to 3 p.m. rather than at night. Starting earlier will reduce overtime pay for employees who must be there.

The Parks Board and Recreation Board have had a similar focus so the town council has decided to merge the two. Another reason is that there have been ample volunteers to fill the Parks Board but it has been difficult to fill the Rec Board leaving it without a quorum, said the mayor. The measure to combine them into a single Parks and Recreation Board passed unanimously.

In other business, approval was given to purchase four Ford police interceptors. Chief Mike Williams said if the vehicles are ordered now, they are expected to be available about this same time next year, so they will be paid for upon delivery. The cost of the new cars will be $25,000 more than was budgeted for them and will create a deficit. The council acknowledged the need to take inflation into account when planning for the vehicle replacement program in the future.

A contract to remove dead trees in the town’s rights-of-ways was authorized with TreeWorx for $18,698. The Signal Mountain Tree Board has to give its approval for the removal of trees if they are on town property.

On the first reading, the Hamilton County Air Pollution control guide was adopted. This ordinance will include some federal regulations and will bring the town in line with state laws. Much of the ordinance pertains to conditions that are not applicable to Signal Mountain. City Attorney Harry Cash said that the town’s current air pollution ordinance is the minimum required by state law. Even though some of the Hamilton County conditions do not apply now, in theory they might in the future. He said if it did not pass, the state could require even more stringent rules be put in place.

In the town manager report, Ms. Brunelle said that interviews for a new public works director will take place the week of Nov. 27. And she said that a new building inspector started work this week.

The council honored and commended retiring Signal Mountain head librarian Karen Glendenning. She began that job in December 2006 and served the town in that position for more than 16 years.

Also commended were Signal Mountain employees who were in the armed forces. They were honored for preserving freedom and saving lives. Those individuals include Town Manager Elaine Brunelle and Rick Jackson from the administrative department, Police Chief Mike Williams and Tom Cullen of the police department, Larry Sloan and Mark Paolucci from the Signal Mountain Fire Department and from the public works department, Thomas Post and Peter Landrum.