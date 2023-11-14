Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Residents To Get Heart's Delight - Pickleball Courts

  • Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The residents of Signal Mountain will be getting what many of them have asked for -pickleball courts. At the last council meeting in October, people lined up to talk about the benefits of the sport saying it can be played by all ages and people of all abilities. The game contributes to an active healthy lifestyle and is considered to be a social event, they told the council members.

Two of the city's tennis courts will be converted into six pickleball courts with nets included. Money for the project is not in the budget, but because of the game’s popularity, the cost will be taken out of $50,000 that was budgeted for upgrades, maintenance and renovations of parks and playgrounds. The courts will be resurfaced, striped and nets will be put up. City staff will prioritize what the remainder of the money in the parks and recreation budget will be used for.

The commissioners discussed implementing a special speed limit on the recommendation of Town Manager Elaine Brunelle. She said that there has been a lot of speeding taking place with some vehicles traveling in excess of 30 m.p.h. over the limits. Currently, a maximum fine of $50 can be imposed for a speeding violation. She told the council that the state of Tennessee has passed a new law that allows municipalities to pass a special speed limit law if the road is adjacent to residential use, so that means it would apply to every street in the town of Signal Mountain. If that special speed limit is passed by ordinance, that traffic violation would become a Class C misdemeanor with a $200 fine. Town Attorney Harry Cash recommended that before passing it, the council get another legal opinion to determine if it would apply to all public roads, streets and highways.

The town council also is interested in the cost of holding city court where the traffic violations are heard. Signal Mountain charges less than most other cities in Tennessee for court costs as well as for violations, said Ms. Brunelle. The current court cost is $76.25. But the city pays an average of $828 in personnel expenses each night court is held. With an average of five cases each time, the cost is  $150-$160 per case. Mayor Charles Poss said that could be lowered by reducing the frequency of court dates so more cases could be heard each time. Additionally, he recommended increasing what individuals are charged, so the town will at least break even. Another reduction in expenses will come in January when the time for court changes to 3 p.m. rather than at night. Starting earlier will reduce overtime pay for employees who must be there.

The Parks Board and Recreation Board have had a similar focus so the town council has decided to merge the two. Another reason is that there have been ample volunteers to fill the Parks Board but it has been difficult to fill the Rec Board leaving it without a quorum, said the mayor. The measure to combine  them into a single Parks and Recreation Board passed unanimously.

In other business, approval was given to purchase four Ford police interceptors. Chief Mike Williams said if the vehicles are ordered now, they are expected to be available about this same time next year, so they will be paid for upon delivery. The cost of the new cars will be $25,000 more than was budgeted for them and will create a deficit. The council acknowledged the need to take inflation into account when planning for the vehicle replacement program in the future.

A contract to remove dead trees in the town’s rights-of-ways was authorized with TreeWorx for $18,698. The Signal Mountain Tree Board has to give its approval for the removal of trees if they are on town property.

On the first reading, the Hamilton County Air Pollution control guide was adopted. This ordinance will include some federal regulations and will bring the town in line with state laws. Much of the ordinance pertains to conditions that are not applicable to Signal Mountain. City Attorney Harry Cash said that the town’s current air pollution ordinance is the minimum required by state law. Even though some of the Hamilton County conditions do not apply now, in theory they might in the future. He said if it did not pass, the state could require even more stringent rules be put in place.

In the town manager report, Ms. Brunelle said that interviews for a new public works director will take place the week of Nov. 27. And she said that a new building inspector started work this week.

The council honored and commended retiring Signal Mountain head librarian Karen Glendenning. She began that job in December 2006 and served the town in that position for more than 16 years.

Also commended were Signal Mountain employees who were in the armed forces. They were honored for preserving freedom and saving lives. Those individuals include Town Manager Elaine Brunelle and Rick Jackson from the administrative department, Police Chief Mike Williams and Tom Cullen of the police department, Larry Sloan and Mark Paolucci from the Signal Mountain Fire Department and from the public works department, Thomas Post and Peter Landrum.

 

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Football Club Joins MLS NEXT Pro In 2024
  • Sports
  • 11/14/2023
Signal Mountain Residents To Get Heart's Delight - Pickleball Courts
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2023
Dalton Man Sentenced Under "3-Strike" Law
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2023
Joshua Murphy, 25, Drowns After Canoe Overturns Near Harrison Bay State Park; 2 Others Swim To Patten Island
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2023
TVA President, CEO Lyash Received $10,544,082 In Compensation And Benefits For Year
  • Breaking News
  • 11/14/2023
Lady Vols Beat Memphis In OT While Without Leading Scorer Jackson
Lady Vols Beat Memphis In OT While Without Leading Scorer Jackson
  • Sports
  • 11/14/2023
Breaking News
Businesses Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/14/2023

Businesses that have operated in Chattanooga down through the years are featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Dalton Man Sentenced Under "3-Strike" Law
  • 11/14/2023

Steven Tremayne Chaney was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison for violation of the three-strike law. Formerly residing on Willowdale Road, Chaney was convicted of theft by receiving ... more

Police Blotter: Uber Driver And Passenger Get Into Argument; Police Catch 3 Walmart Thieves
  • 11/14/2023

Police spoke with two men at 5529 Brainerd Road. One was an Uber driver and the other was a passenger. The driver said the passenger was being disrespectful in his car and he was asked to exit ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/14/2023
60 Apartment Units Planned At 608 Central Avenue
  • 11/13/2023
USPS, After Review, To Keep Chattanooga Mail Processing Facility Open, Upgrade It
  • 11/13/2023
City Council To Consider Complete Rewriting Of Zoning Code
  • 11/13/2023
Tyner High School Student Arrested For Assaulting School Resource Deputy
  • 11/13/2023
Opinion
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
  • 11/14/2023
Reading A License Plate Is Not Illegally Searching You
  • 11/13/2023
Senator Blackburn: Support For Hamas Has Gone Mainstream - And Response
  • 11/13/2023
I Salute You
  • 11/10/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Football Club Joins MLS NEXT Pro In 2024
  • 11/14/2023
Lady Vols Beat Memphis In OT While Without Leading Scorer Jackson
Lady Vols Beat Memphis In OT While Without Leading Scorer Jackson
  • 11/14/2023
Amateur Squad Reclaims Title In Return Of Chattanooga Cup
  • 11/14/2023
UTC Men Set To Host Bellarmine Tuesday
  • 11/13/2023
Covenant Volleyball Receives Bid To NCAA Division III Tournament
  • 11/13/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Marvin Berke Has Enjoyed Long Legal Career
John Shearer: Marvin Berke Has Enjoyed Long Legal Career
  • 11/14/2023
Gratefull, A Culturally Inclusive Thanksgiving Celebration, Is Thursday
Gratefull, A Culturally Inclusive Thanksgiving Celebration, Is Thursday
  • 11/14/2023
Signal Centers, City of Chattanooga And The Tennessee Aquarium Partner To Dedicate 2nd Annual Official Ornament Of The City
Signal Centers, City of Chattanooga And The Tennessee Aquarium Partner To Dedicate 2nd Annual Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/14/2023
Life With Ferris: We Salute Our Veterans
  • 11/13/2023
Opening Reception For Artist Emily Boyd’s New Work “Greater Than the Sum of its Parts” At Area 61 Gallery Is Nov. 17
Opening Reception For Artist Emily Boyd’s New Work “Greater Than the Sum of its Parts” At Area 61 Gallery Is Nov. 17
  • 11/13/2023
Entertainment
DJ Paul Jackson Spotlights Chattanooga Music on The Local Focal
DJ Paul Jackson Spotlights Chattanooga Music on The Local Focal
  • 11/13/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Karen Shostak
  • 11/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Big Apple
Best Of Grizzard - The Big Apple
  • 11/14/2023
A Video Tribute To Joe Heflin
  • 11/13/2023
Final Encore Performance Of "Until The Sun Rises" Added For Nov. 17 At Coosa Mill
  • 11/13/2023
Opinion
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
  • 11/14/2023
Reading A License Plate Is Not Illegally Searching You
  • 11/13/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Business/Government
26 Attorneys General Demand Congress Grant State Officials Power To Protect U.S. Citizens Against Illegal Immigration
  • 11/14/2023
Urban League Hosts 41st Annual Equal Opportunity Day Dec. 7
  • 11/14/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/14/2023
Real Estate
$100 Million Development On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road To Have Commercial Component
  • 11/13/2023
Jake Marshall Service Plans To Add New Office On S. Hickory Street
  • 11/13/2023
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
Chattanooga Bank Building At 736 Broad Sells For $4.9 Million
  • 11/9/2023
Student Scene
11 McCallie Seniors Inducted Into Keo-Kio
11 McCallie Seniors Inducted Into Keo-Kio
  • 11/13/2023
GPS Bluebell Honor Society For Service And Volunteerism Inducts Members
GPS Bluebell Honor Society For Service And Volunteerism Inducts Members
  • 11/13/2023
CSCC Hosts Veterans Day Celebration
CSCC Hosts Veterans Day Celebration
  • 11/13/2023
Living Well
Assisted Living Facility Planned At E. Brainerd Road, Morris Lane
  • 11/13/2023
The Chattanooga Kidney Foundation Celebrates The 16th Annual Dare To Dance
The Chattanooga Kidney Foundation Celebrates The 16th Annual Dare To Dance
  • 11/13/2023
Mental Health Campaign Event - Erase Mental Health Stigma Is Saturday
  • 11/13/2023
Memories
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Church
Cheri Taylor Is Special Guest For Red Back Hymnal Sing At Hullander Farm
Cheri Taylor Is Special Guest For Red Back Hymnal Sing At Hullander Farm
  • 11/13/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Season For Every Purpose Under Heaven
Bob Tamasy: A Season For Every Purpose Under Heaven
  • 11/13/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Uburn C. Puryear
Uburn C. Puryear
  • 11/14/2023
Marla Rigsby Graham
Marla Rigsby Graham
  • 11/14/2023
Suni Choi Kim
  • 11/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Howard, Scott William (LaFayette)
  • 11/14/2023
Dover, Carolyn Ann (Cleveland)
  • 11/14/2023
Hopkins, Jessie (Dalton)
Hopkins, Jessie (Dalton)
  • 11/14/2023