Woman Loses Consciousness Handling Mail At Brainerd Office; No Hazards Found

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after handling mail, leading to a hazardous materials response by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

At 4:22 p.m., several Blue Shift companies and the Special Operations Division responded to 5600 Brainerd Road to the offices of the Tennessee Department of Human Services and the Children’s Services Department.

An employee had taken envelopes out of a drop box and then passed out. When she regained consciousness, she indicated that her hands were tingling.

She was transported to the hospital for further treatment. First responders evacuated the building and secured the area.

Hazmat crews examined the drop box and tested all of the mail that was handled. No hazards were found.