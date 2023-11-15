Police Blotter: Woman Tells Police Her Dog Possibly Bit Someone; Irate Man Wants Neighbors To Get Parking Tickets

A woman on Taylor Street called police and said she wanted to document that her dog possibly bit someone. She said a young black male was walking on the sidewalk and her dog was barking at him through the fence. The man possibly stuck his hand through the fence and got bit on the finger. The man then told the woman he was going to get a lawyer and sue her. She wanted the incident documented.

* * *

A woman on Gilbert Street called police and said another woman was yelling and throwing things in her bedroom. Police arrived and spoke with the other woman who was upset because she purchased a light for her fish tank and it broke. The officer was able to calm her down and she said she wasn’t going to yell anymore.

* * *

A woman at Redoubt Soccer at 6900 Bonny Oaks Dr. told police over the phone she had parked her car and, when she returned, the window on the passenger side had been broken out. She said her wallet had been stolen, but it was empty.

* * *

A woman on W. 13th Street Court told police she wanted her daughter to leave her house and be trespassed. An officer tried to speak with the daughter but she took off on foot.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Colville Street for a woman possibly stealing mail from mailboxes. Police spoke with her and she didn’t have mail in her possession but she did have books from the free library on Colville Street.

* * *

A woman told police her daughter had left her iPhone at a register at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr., and that it had been picked up by a black female wearing glasses. The officer was able to see the security video footage and could track the daughter from the time she approached the registers to when she walked out of the store and she never sat down a phone, nor did a suspect that was described appear on cameras. The woman showed the phone was pinging on Matthews Drive in East Ridge. She also said ERPD had been out there earlier and made contact with numerous residents but were told by all that they didn’t have the phone. The officer told the woman the tracking shown was not 100 percent accurate to that one address. Since there was no video footage of any theft occurring, charges couldn’t be taken out until there was proof of someone possessing the iPhone.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the back parking lot after hours at 600 N. Orchard Knob Ave. The car was occupied by a man and woman. Neither had active warrants and they left without incident.

* * *

An officer was at Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road for a separate shoplifter, and loss prevention was watching cameras. They saw a woman tag swapping all the items in her cart and filling up a backpack with several items. The suspect went into the self-checkout and rang up all the groceries for a total of $15 and the real value was over $300. The woman then realized she didn’t have her wallet and grabbed the backpack full of items and walked out the front door. The officer went outside and stopped her. The total for all the items in the backpack was around $145. Walmart decided not to charge her but did ban her from Walmart property for life.

* * *

A woman on Rawlings Street told police she was in a verbal disorder with a man and wanted him to leave. The man told police he would leave and it was an ongoing issue with the woman every time she drinks, but he agreed to leave.

* * *

A woman on Orton Street told police she noticed that dome light was on her vehicle parked in her driveway. When she went to check it, she noticed that the steering column had been popped and the ignition had been damaged. She told police she didn’t see anyone in her vehicle at the time that she went outside. Police checked for viable prints and were unable to find any.

* * *

A woman on Amnicola Highway told police she found a vehicle tracking device in her car in early October. She found the device at her previous home in Trenton. She believed her soon to be ex-husband had placed the tracker in the vehicle and was concerned that he was tracking her. She turned the device over to CPD and will be contacting Trenton PD to pursue charges in reference to the device.

* * *

A man on Spears Avenue told police he had left his push lawnmower behind his house and he last saw it several days ago. He just discovered that it was gone and he had no idea who took it.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street called police and said there were four vehicles parked in the bike lane and he demanded that police respond and write parking citations. An officer responded and found three vehicles registered to the apartment complex across the street. When the officer asked for dispatch to have the complainant come speak to the officer, the dispatcher said he was already gone, but wanted a phone call. Dispatch notated that the man was argumentative, and when the officer spoke to dispatch, she confirmed that he was rude and "not nice.” The officer called the man, per his request. He immediately said he calls all the time, and that he had the city put up those parking signs. The officer told the man that they wouldn’t be writing parking tickets. The man began demanding to know why and the officer explained that tickets is at the officer’s discretion. At least one of the cars that he called about had already left, the others would likely be in and out of the area. The officer said that call volume was high, including wrecks, fires, etc., and that the officer wouldn’t be taking the time to write parking tickets at 8 p.m. for vehicles parked in a bike lane that was not being used. The man cut the officer off, demanding his name and badge number, which the officer repeated and said he had already given. The man promptly hung up on the officer.