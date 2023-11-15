Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, ASHLEIGH
392 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIRDWELL, JARRET DREW
3245 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALMO, EVER
ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CAPODIFERRO, NOAH JAY
14 TALMADGE ST ASHVILLE, 28806
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA
93 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOTS, DANIELLE LADONNA
318 TENNESSEE AVE. ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
9609 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DALEY, MORGAN DAWN
1920 CHESNUT ST APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEFORE, TERRANCE L
1440 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373797006
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST
DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ
1740 WESTLAND DR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL
197 POPLAR GROVE RD WHITWELL, 373975868
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORINGER, STACEY AMBER
241 HAWTHORNE AVE/HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379202089
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR
414 SHADOW PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
3305 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)
HANKS, BRANDON LEE
HIOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON
7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HATCHETT, THERAL DEJUAN
1300 TUNNEL BLVD APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES
8319 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373431346
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUTCHESON, MARISSA MICHELLE
4908 MARYLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122841
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, KOBEY LAMAR
1204 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, RELAYA LATINA
1206 SHOULER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LONG, TYRELL LAMONT
21542 RIVER CANYON RD HOMELESS HAMILTON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD
3918 BENNETT RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSS OF SCHEDULE II
POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS
151 KNOX ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCDANIEL, MATTHEW ALLEN
7329 GREENWOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKEE, MALACHI L
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374032903
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT Q134 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
PARIS, BOBBY LEE
4220 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PARKS, KYREESE DWYNE
280 CROLL ST UNIT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO
7707 LEE HWY RM 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
7001 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIMS, LEE MCCAIN
2105 FORLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN
633 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SNIDER, KAVIN LYN
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
SPRALLING, LASHONDA DUNTA
727 EAST 11 TH ST. HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
3211 MOUNTAINVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
212 LLOYD SPRINGS RD Soddy Daisy, 373796937
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMPSON, SHEQUALLA
2622 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
TYUS, YOLUNDA DENISE
6574 EAST RAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VELAZQUEZ - GUTIERREZ, JOSE
4007 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT
1830 FANTE DRIVE ROSSIVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILEY, STACY D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WOODALL, SARAH NICOLE
1712 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, ASHLEIGH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BIRDWELL, JARRET DREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRYANT, JOHNNY C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CALMO, EVER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CAPODIFERRO, NOAH JAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED
|
|CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|COOTS, DANIELLE LADONNA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
|
|COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DALEY, MORGAN DAWN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DEFORE, TERRANCE L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/12/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/22/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/05/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FORINGER, STACEY AMBER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GOODE, MICHAEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)
|
|HANKS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/28/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HATCHETT, THERAL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/25/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE( ATTEMPTED FORGERY)
|
|HELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HUTCHESON, MARISSA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JACKSON, KOBEY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, RELAYA LATINA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/26/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF SCHEDULE II
- POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MCKEE, MALACHI L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|PARIS, BOBBY LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|PARKS, KYREESE DWYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/23/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
|
|POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SIMS, LEE MCCAIN
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/30/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
|
|SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SNIDER, KAVIN LYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|SPRALLING, LASHONDA DUNTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY
|
|THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, SHEQUALLA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|TYUS, YOLUNDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/03/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|VELAZQUEZ - GUTIERREZ, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILEY, STACY D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WOODALL, SARAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|