Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ASHLEIGH

392 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BIRDWELL, JARRET DREW

3245 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALMO, EVER

ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CAPODIFERRO, NOAH JAY

14 TALMADGE ST ASHVILLE, 28806

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA93 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFAILURE TO APPEARCOOTS, DANIELLE LADONNA318 TENNESSEE AVE. ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)COSBY, DAVID LAMAR9609 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTCOX, ROBERT LLOYD720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADALEY, MORGAN DAWN1920 CHESNUT ST APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDEFORE, TERRANCE L1440 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARDELAY, LOGAN BLAKEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373797006Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARRESTDIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ1740 WESTLAND DR CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL197 POPLAR GROVE RD WHITWELL, 373975868Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFORINGER, STACEY AMBER241 HAWTHORNE AVE/HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379202089Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR414 SHADOW PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE3305 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)HANKS, BRANDON LEEHIOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)HATCHETT, THERAL DEJUAN1300 TUNNEL BLVD APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYHELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES8319 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373431346Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHUTCHESON, MARISSA MICHELLE4908 MARYLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122841Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJACKSON, KOBEY LAMAR1204 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTJACKSON, RELAYA LATINA1206 SHOULER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LONG, TYRELL LAMONT21542 RIVER CANYON RD HOMELESS HAMILTON, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD3918 BENNETT RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:POSS OF SCHEDULE IIPOSS OF SCHEDULE VIDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS151 KNOX ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMCDANIEL, MATTHEW ALLEN7329 GREENWOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)DOMESTIC ASSAULTMCKEE, MALACHI L930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374032903Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PolicePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT Q134 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEPARIS, BOBBY LEE4220 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPARKS, KYREESE DWYNE280 CROLL ST UNIT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTPAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO7707 LEE HWY RM 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTPOSEY, JOSHUA LEE7001 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FAILURE TO APPEARSIMS, LEE MCCAIN2105 FORLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEWSMITH, AQUILLA LUAN633 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSNIDER, KAVIN LYN727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)SPRALLING, LASHONDA DUNTA727 EAST 11 TH ST. HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT3211 MOUNTAINVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARYTHOMAS, CODY WILLIAM212 LLOYD SPRINGS RD Soddy Daisy, 373796937Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHOMPSON, SHEQUALLA2622 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORTYUS, YOLUNDA DENISE6574 EAST RAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVELAZQUEZ - GUTIERREZ, JOSE4007 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT1830 FANTE DRIVE ROSSIVILLE, 30742Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILEY, STACY DHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WOODALL, SARAH NICOLE1712 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ASHLEIGH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BIRDWELL, JARRET DREW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/21/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYANT, JOHNNY C

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/03/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (TEXAS ) CALMO, EVER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CAPODIFERRO, NOAH JAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO APPEAR COOTS, DANIELLE LADONNA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT COX, ROBERT LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DALEY, MORGAN DAWN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DEFORE, TERRANCE L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/12/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/22/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/05/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FORINGER, STACEY AMBER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GOODE, MICHAEL AARON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/05/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA) HANKS, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/28/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HATCHETT, THERAL DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/25/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE( ATTEMPTED FORGERY) HELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUTCHESON, MARISSA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JACKSON, KOBEY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/03/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JACKSON, RELAYA LATINA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/26/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF SCHEDULE II

POSS OF SCHEDULE VI

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCKEE, MALACHI L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE PARIS, BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY PARKS, KYREESE DWYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/23/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST POSEY, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FAILURE TO APPEAR SIMS, LEE MCCAIN

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 01/30/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SNIDER, KAVIN LYN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SPRALLING, LASHONDA DUNTA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/07/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION THOMPSON, SHEQUALLA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR TYUS, YOLUNDA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/03/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VELAZQUEZ - GUTIERREZ, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILEY, STACY D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/10/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WOODALL, SARAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/12/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA







