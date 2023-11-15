Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ASHLEIGH 
392 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIRDWELL, JARRET DREW 
3245 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALMO, EVER 
ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CAPODIFERRO, NOAH JAY 
14 TALMADGE ST ASHVILLE, 28806 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA 
93 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COOTS, DANIELLE LADONNA 
318 TENNESSEE AVE. ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR 
9609 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT

COX, ROBERT LLOYD 
720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DALEY, MORGAN DAWN 
1920 CHESNUT ST APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DEFORE, TERRANCE L 
1440 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373797006 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST

DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ 
1740 WESTLAND DR CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL 
197 POPLAR GROVE RD WHITWELL, 373975868 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FORINGER, STACEY AMBER 
241 HAWTHORNE AVE/HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379202089 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR 
414 SHADOW PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE 
3305 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)

HANKS, BRANDON LEE 
HIOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON 
7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

HATCHETT, THERAL DEJUAN 
1300 TUNNEL BLVD APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES 
8319 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373431346 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUTCHESON, MARISSA MICHELLE 
4908 MARYLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122841 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JACKSON, KOBEY LAMAR 
1204 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACKSON, RELAYA LATINA 
1206 SHOULER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LONG, TYRELL LAMONT 
21542 RIVER CANYON RD HOMELESS HAMILTON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD 
3918 BENNETT RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSS OF SCHEDULE II
POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS 
151 KNOX ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCDANIEL, MATTHEW ALLEN 
7329 GREENWOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKEE, MALACHI L 
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374032903 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT Q134 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

PARIS, BOBBY LEE 
4220 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

PARKS, KYREESE DWYNE 
280 CROLL ST UNIT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO 
7707 LEE HWY RM 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST

POSEY, JOSHUA LEE 
7001 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SIMS, LEE MCCAIN 
2105 FORLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW

SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN 
633 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SNIDER, KAVIN LYN 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

SPRALLING, LASHONDA DUNTA 
727 EAST 11 TH ST. HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT 
3211 MOUNTAINVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY

THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM 
212 LLOYD SPRINGS RD Soddy Daisy, 373796937 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMPSON, SHEQUALLA 
2622 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

TYUS, YOLUNDA DENISE 
6574 EAST RAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VELAZQUEZ - GUTIERREZ, JOSE 
4007 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT 
1830 FANTE DRIVE ROSSIVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILEY, STACY D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WOODALL, SARAH NICOLE 
1712 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ASHLEIGH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BIRDWELL, JARRET DREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRYANT, JOHNNY C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (TEXAS )
CALMO, EVER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CAPODIFERRO, NOAH JAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED
CONNER, VICTORIA MARKITA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOTS, DANIELLE LADONNA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DALEY, MORGAN DAWN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEFORE, TERRANCE L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/12/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST
DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/22/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/05/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORINGER, STACEY AMBER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GOODE, MICHAEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)
HANKS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/28/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HATCHETT, THERAL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/25/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE( ATTEMPTED FORGERY)
HELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUTCHESON, MARISSA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, KOBEY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, RELAYA LATINA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LOWERY, JUSTIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/26/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF SCHEDULE II
  • POSS OF SCHEDULE VI
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCKEE, MALACHI L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
PARIS, BOBBY LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PARKS, KYREESE DWYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/23/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIMS, LEE MCCAIN
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/30/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SNIDER, KAVIN LYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SPRALLING, LASHONDA DUNTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMPSON, SHEQUALLA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
TYUS, YOLUNDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/03/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VELAZQUEZ - GUTIERREZ, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILEY, STACY D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WOODALL, SARAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA






