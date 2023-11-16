Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROOKER, JASON LEMAR

1705 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE



CARTER, CASEY THOMAS

2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

SPEEDING



CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE

1311 WOMACK HOLLOW RD TEN MILE, 378804013

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER 3

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SCHEDULE II METH

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



DELO, NATHAN JOE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED



DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE

1615 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE

156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

CARTER, CASEY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER 3

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SCHEDULE II METH

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/28/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/10/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION HARVEY, JUSTICE R

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOHNSON, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MATIAS NIZ, AMILCAR FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCAFEE, LAKESHIA SHONTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MONTGOMERY, CHARLES COLLIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/11/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIXON, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARKER, AMIE BROOK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO PAYNE, ROME KEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR POSLEY, KENSHUNTEUNE J

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/04/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RHOADES, ANGELA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/27/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/10/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES

SNEED, PATRICK SHANE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/11/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THIEL, DANIELLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE WHITE, NICHOLE B

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ZANONE, JAMES D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE







