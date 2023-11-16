Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|CARTER, CASEY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER 3
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SCHEDULE II METH
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HARVEY, JUSTICE R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOHNSON, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MATIAS NIZ, AMILCAR FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCAFEE, LAKESHIA SHONTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MONTGOMERY, CHARLES COLLIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/11/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NIXON, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, AMIE BROOK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, ROME KEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|POSLEY, KENSHUNTEUNE J
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RHOADES, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
|
|SNEED, PATRICK SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/11/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THIEL, DANIELLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|WHITE, NICHOLE B
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ZANONE, JAMES D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|