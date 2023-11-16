Latest Headlines

Here are the mug shots:

CARTER, CASEY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER 3
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SCHEDULE II METH
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DENHAM, ANGELA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HARVEY, JUSTICE R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MATIAS NIZ, AMILCAR FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCAFEE, LAKESHIA SHONTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MONTGOMERY, CHARLES COLLIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/11/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIXON, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARKER, AMIE BROOK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
PAYNE, ROME KEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
POSLEY, KENSHUNTEUNE J
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RHOADES, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
SNEED, PATRICK SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/11/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THIEL, DANIELLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
WHITE, NICHOLE B
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZANONE, JAMES D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE




