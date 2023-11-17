Latest Headlines

Home Saved From Fire Late Thursday Night

  • Friday, November 17, 2023

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department saved a house from burning to the ground late Thursday night.

At 11:27 p.m., a neighbor noticed a fire on his neighbor’s front porch and called 911. Highway 58 VFD responded to 6913 Short Tail Springs Road and arrived on the scene reporting a fire in the yard spreading toward the house.

Firefighters quickly deployed two hose lines to the exterior of the home and were able to stop the fire, which was spreading quickly through the yard and up the side of the home. There was also some fire extension to the front porch of the home, which made access into the home difficult at times. Firefighters were able to enter the smoke-filled home and confirm there was no fire extension or damage to the inside of the home. The fire was brought under control in less than an hour.

Firefighters worked for just under two hours to ensure there was no further extension to the surrounding yards or the home.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The homeowner was able to stay in the home after the fire.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was on scene to assist with traffic control.

