3 Killed, Including 1-Year-Old, In Head-On Collision On Highway 60 In Meigs County

Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 60 in Meigs County on Wednesday evening. One of the victims was a one-year-old child.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jon N. Headrick was traveling north on Highway 60 in a 2010 Dodge, and Heather M. Morrow was going south in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The THP said it appears the Dodge crossed the center line around 6:09 p.m.

The one-year-old was a passenger in the Morrow vehicle.

The report listed Mr. Headrick and the Morrows as Tennessee residents.

Meigs County Emergency Services reported:

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Meigs County emergency services swiftly responded to distressing reports of a serious accident with injuries on State Highway 60, just southwest of the bridge. Our dedicated units wasted no time in rushing to the scene, ready to lend a helping hand.