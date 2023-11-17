3 Killed, Including 1-Year-Old, In Head-On Collision On Highway 60 In Meigs County

Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 60 in Meigs County on Wednesday evening. One of the victims was a one-year-old child.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jon N. Headrick was traveling north on Highway 60 in a 2010 Dodge, and Heather M. Morrow was going south in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The THP said it appears the Dodge crossed the center line around 6:09 p.m.
and hit the Tahoe head-on near Burton Lane.
The one-year-old was a passenger in the Morrow vehicle.
The report listed Mr. Headrick and the Morrows as Tennessee residents.
Meigs County Emergency Services reported:
On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Meigs County emergency services swiftly responded to distressing reports of a serious accident with injuries on State Highway 60, just southwest of the bridge. Our dedicated units wasted no time in rushing to the scene, ready to lend a helping hand.
Upon arrival, our skilled responders immediately took action, deploying a charged line and working to extinguish the resulting fire. Their unwavering commitment to protecting our community is truly commendable.
We would like to extend a heartfelt shoutout to the incredible teams from Dayton City Fire and Graysville Fire for their rapid response and invaluable assistance during this critical incident. It is through collaboration and teamwork that we can enhance our emergency services and provide the best possible care to those in need.
At this time, we humbly request that you keep our emergency responders and the families of the victims in your thoughts and prayers. This is an incredibly tragic and challenging time for all involved, and your support and compassion are deeply appreciated.
We would also like to remind everyone to exercise caution and remain vigilant on the roads. Please drive responsibly, obey traffic laws, and prioritize the safety of yourself and others. Together, we can work towards preventing such accidents and ensuring the well-being of our community.
Thank you for your ongoing support and cooperation.