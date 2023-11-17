Latest Headlines

3 Killed, Including 1-Year-Old, In Head-On Collision On Highway 60 In Meigs County

  • Friday, November 17, 2023
Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 60 in Meigs County on Wednesday evening. One of the victims was a one-year-old child.
 
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jon N. Headrick was traveling north on Highway 60 in a 2010 Dodge, and Heather M. Morrow was going south in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe.
 
 The THP said it appears the Dodge crossed the center line around 6:09 p.m.
and hit the Tahoe head-on near Burton Lane.
 
 The one-year-old was a passenger in the Morrow vehicle.
 
 The report listed Mr. Headrick and the Morrows as Tennessee residents.
 
 Meigs County Emergency Services reported:
 
On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Meigs County emergency services swiftly responded to distressing reports of a serious accident with injuries on State Highway 60, just southwest of the bridge. Our dedicated units wasted no time in rushing to the scene, ready to lend a helping hand.
 
Upon arrival, our skilled responders immediately took action, deploying a charged line and working to extinguish the resulting fire. Their unwavering commitment to protecting our community is truly commendable.
 
We would like to extend a heartfelt shoutout to the incredible teams from Dayton City Fire and Graysville Fire for their rapid response and invaluable assistance during this critical incident. It is through collaboration and teamwork that we can enhance our emergency services and provide the best possible care to those in need.
 
At this time, we humbly request that you keep our emergency responders and the families of the victims in your thoughts and prayers. This is an incredibly tragic and challenging time for all involved, and your support and compassion are deeply appreciated.
 
We would also like to remind everyone to exercise caution and remain vigilant on the roads. Please drive responsibly, obey traffic laws, and prioritize the safety of yourself and others. Together, we can work towards preventing such accidents and ensuring the well-being of our community.
 
Thank you for your ongoing support and cooperation.
Latest Headlines
3 Killed, Including 1-Year-Old, In Head-On Collision On Highway 60 In Meigs County
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
Serial Robber From Chattanooga Sentenced To 2 Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 80 Years
Serial Robber From Chattanooga Sentenced To 2 Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 80 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Announces Tim Sears As New President And CEO
Creative Discovery Museum Announces Tim Sears As New President And CEO
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves To Host Union Omaha In 2024 Home Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/17/2023
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
  • Sports
  • 11/17/2023
Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
  • 11/17/2023

The city commissioners of Soddy Daisy on Thursday night discussed the zoning ordinance regarding permitted uses and decided to return the matter to the planning commission with a suggested change ... more

Homeless Man Charged With Attacking Public Works Employee, Trying To Take Golf Cart
Homeless Man Charged With Attacking Public Works Employee, Trying To Take Golf Cart
  • 11/17/2023

A homeless man has been charged with attacking a city public works employee and trying to steal a city golf cart on Power Alley downtown. Christopher Garrett Price, 42, was charged with carjacking, ... more

Dollar General Employee Charged With Stealing From Store
Dollar General Employee Charged With Stealing From Store
  • 11/17/2023

An employee of the Dollar General on E. 23rd Street has been arrested for stealing from the store. Cachet M. Hicks, of E. 24th Street, was charged with theft of property under $1,000. A ... more

Breaking News
Home Saved From Fire Late Thursday Night
  • 11/17/2023
Police Blotter: Unruly Woman Using Restroom With Stall Door Open Trespassed; Woman's "Stolen" Vehicle Had Been Put In Shop By Her Mom
  • 11/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023
Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/16/2023
Hamilton Place Business Robbed At Gunpoint
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/17/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Grand Jury Report 1968
  • 11/15/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
  • 11/17/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves To Host Union Omaha In 2024 Home Opener
  • 11/17/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
  • 11/15/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins First Round NCAA Match
  • 11/16/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
  • 11/16/2023
Happenings
Friends Of Hixson November Meeting Gives Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across America
Friends Of Hixson November Meeting Gives Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across America
  • 11/17/2023
Ice On The Landing Opens Its 10th Season The Day After Thanksgiving
  • 11/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Adult Big Wheel Race Is Fundraiser For SoundCorps At Mainx24
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/17/2023
Dining
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Business/Government
Neighborhood Associations Invited To Explore The Power Of Data At November Roundtable Event
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 20-Dec. 1
  • 11/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: October 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Lee Students Pack Boxes At OCC Pack ‘N’ Stack
  • 11/17/2023
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts 29th Annual “Moments To Share” Vigil
  • 11/17/2023
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
  • 11/17/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 4th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
  • 11/17/2023
Memories
Remembering The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later
  • 11/15/2023
Good Old Days Museum Awarded Capitol Maintenance And Improvement Grant
  • 11/17/2023
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
  • 11/17/2023
Claudette Lanise Clyde
Claudette Lanise Clyde
  • 11/17/2023
Byron Strickland
Byron Strickland
  • 11/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
  • 11/17/2023
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023