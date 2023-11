Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, following up on leads they received regarding a wanted fugitive, on Friday were able to locate and arrest 60-year-old Lonnie Alan Keown.

Keown was wanted by the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department for the following charges:

Aggravated Sodomy

Exploitation and Intimidation of a Disabled Adult

Keown was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center, where he will await extradition to Georgia.