Latest Headlines

75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence

  • Friday, November 17, 2023
Tommy Gene Couch
Tommy Gene Couch

A 75-year-old Vietnam veteran has been ordered to serve three years in state prison for shooting his son's girlfriend four times, including once in the head.

Tommy Gene Couch was 71 when the incident happened at his trailer home in the 200 block of Coleman Road in Soddy Daisy on June 21, 2019.

Prosecutor AnCharlene Davis asked for a maximum six-year term to be served in prison.

Defense attorney Lisa Bowman sought a minimum three years and that he be placed on a suspended sentence.

Judge Boyd Patterson said the family situation at the Couch trailer, which also included the shooting victim and Couch's son, escalated to the point of the shooting.

He said had Couch been using a stronger caliber pistol than a .22 "there is no doubt he would be facing a first degree-murder charge."

Couch, the operator of the Soddy Daisy Flea Market, had been charged with attempted first-degree murder and was allowed to plead to the reduced charge of aggravated assault.

Veronica Pitts, longtime girlfriend of Couch's son, Tommy Couch Jr., said when the shooting happened she was alone at the trailer with the elder Couch. She said the younger Couch was in jail "for knocking my teeth out."

She said she was asleep when she felt the cold tip of a revolver being pressed against her temple. She said she cried out, "Dad, what are you doing?"

The witness said she had never had any problems with the father during the 12 years she had been going with Tommy Couch Jr.

She said he fired a shot that hit her in the head. She tried to ward off a second shot, then began to flee the room. She said she was also shot in her neck, side and under her arm. She said three of the bullets are still in her.

Ms. Pitts, dressed only in underwear and a tank top, said she fled down the long driveway and crossed the road to get to a neighbor's house.

She said she was treated at the hospital, then had to go back to be checked again.

Ms. Pitts said she had told the father shortly before the shooting that she planned to leave and live elsewhere. She said he told her, "Tommy's not going to like that."

Ms. Bowman questioned the witness about cutting her boyfriend with a butcher knife and making alleged threats. She claimed her sons and some other family members were gang members.

Ms. Pitts said she dated Tommy Jr. for four years and lived with him another eight. She said, "We fought everywhere."

She said the elder Bowman was awarded a number of citations for his Navy service. She said he had apologized for the shooting, and Ms. Pitts had gotten back with Tommy Jr. and spent some more nights at the trailer.

She said Tommy Couch Sr. had been diagnosed with PTSD and also has a number of medical issues. She said she feared for his safety in prison due to possible contact with family members of Ms. Pitts.

He was taken into custody at the close of the hearing.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Walker Valley Bounces Back To Overcome Clinton
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2023
Top-Ranked Bradley Central Downs Bearden, 34-14
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Boyd Buchanan Into DII-AA BlueCross Bowl
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee Playoff Results, Week 3
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Baylor Advances With 49-35 Win Over Catholic
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/17/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, BRITTANY LYNN 110 SUCSSEX DRIVE APT 16 ATHENS, 30606 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF ... more

75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence
75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence
  • 11/17/2023

A 75-year-old Vietnam veteran has been ordered to serve three years in state prison for shooting his son's girlfriend four times, including once in the head. Tommy Gene Couch was 71 when the ... more

County Deputies Arrest Man Wanted By Fort Oglethorpe Police
  • 11/17/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, following up on leads they received regarding a wanted fugitive, on Friday were able to locate and arrest 60-year-old Lonnie Alan Keown. Keown was ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
  • 11/17/2023
Homeless Man Charged With Attacking Public Works Employee, Trying To Take Golf Cart
Homeless Man Charged With Attacking Public Works Employee, Trying To Take Golf Cart
  • 11/17/2023
Dollar General Employee Charged With Stealing From Store
Dollar General Employee Charged With Stealing From Store
  • 11/17/2023
Home Saved From Fire Late Thursday Night
  • 11/17/2023
Police Blotter: Unruly Woman Using Restroom With Stall Door Open Trespassed; Woman's "Stolen" Vehicle Had Been Put In Shop By Her Mom
  • 11/17/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/17/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Sports
UTC Volleyball Upsets 2nd Seed Mercer In SoCon Tournament
  • 11/17/2023
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Women's Soccer Prepare For Division II National Tournament Opener
  • 11/17/2023
Covenant Volleyball Ends Historic Season In Division III Tournament Second Round
  • 11/17/2023
UTC Women Host UVA-Wise Saturday
  • 11/17/2023
Happenings
Friends Of Hixson November Meeting Gives Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across America
Friends Of Hixson November Meeting Gives Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across America
  • 11/17/2023
Ice On The Landing Opens Its 10th Season The Day After Thanksgiving
  • 11/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Adult Big Wheel Race Is Fundraiser For SoundCorps At Mainx24
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Dining
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Business/Government
Neighborhood Associations Invited To Explore The Power Of Data At November Roundtable Event
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 20-Dec. 1
  • 11/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: October 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Lee Students Pack Boxes At OCC Pack ‘N’ Stack
  • 11/17/2023
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts 29th Annual “Moments To Share” Vigil
  • 11/17/2023
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
  • 11/17/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 4th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
  • 11/17/2023
Memories
Remembering The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later
  • 11/15/2023
Good Old Days Museum Awarded Capitol Maintenance And Improvement Grant
  • 11/17/2023
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
  • 11/17/2023
Kelly Lynn Gudelski
Kelly Lynn Gudelski
  • 11/17/2023
Claudette Lanise Clyde
Claudette Lanise Clyde
  • 11/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
  • 11/17/2023
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023