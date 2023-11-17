75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence

A 75-year-old Vietnam veteran has been ordered to serve three years in state prison for shooting his son's girlfriend four times, including once in the head.

Tommy Gene Couch was 71 when the incident happened at his trailer home in the 200 block of Coleman Road in Soddy Daisy on June 21, 2019.

Prosecutor AnCharlene Davis asked for a maximum six-year term to be served in prison.

Defense attorney Lisa Bowman sought a minimum three years and that he be placed on a suspended sentence.

Judge Boyd Patterson said the family situation at the Couch trailer, which also included the shooting victim and Couch's son, escalated to the point of the shooting.

He said had Couch been using a stronger caliber pistol than a .22 "there is no doubt he would be facing a first degree-murder charge."

Couch, the operator of the Soddy Daisy Flea Market, had been charged with attempted first-degree murder and was allowed to plead to the reduced charge of aggravated assault.

Veronica Pitts, longtime girlfriend of Couch's son, Tommy Couch Jr., said when the shooting happened she was alone at the trailer with the elder Couch. She said the younger Couch was in jail "for knocking my teeth out."

She said she was asleep when she felt the cold tip of a revolver being pressed against her temple. She said she cried out, "Dad, what are you doing?"

The witness said she had never had any problems with the father during the 12 years she had been going with Tommy Couch Jr.

She said he fired a shot that hit her in the head. She tried to ward off a second shot, then began to flee the room. She said she was also shot in her neck, side and under her arm. She said three of the bullets are still in her.

Ms. Pitts, dressed only in underwear and a tank top, said she fled down the long driveway and crossed the road to get to a neighbor's house.

She said she was treated at the hospital, then had to go back to be checked again.

Ms. Pitts said she had told the father shortly before the shooting that she planned to leave and live elsewhere. She said he told her, "Tommy's not going to like that."

Ms. Bowman questioned the witness about cutting her boyfriend with a butcher knife and making alleged threats. She claimed her sons and some other family members were gang members.

Ms. Pitts said she dated Tommy Jr. for four years and lived with him another eight. She said, "We fought everywhere."

She said the elder Bowman was awarded a number of citations for his Navy service. She said he had apologized for the shooting, and Ms. Pitts had gotten back with Tommy Jr. and spent some more nights at the trailer.

She said Tommy Couch Sr. had been diagnosed with PTSD and also has a number of medical issues. She said she feared for his safety in prison due to possible contact with family members of Ms. Pitts.

He was taken into custody at the close of the hearing.