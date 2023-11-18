Police Blotter: Man Reported In Michael Meyers Mask Just Trying To Scare Friend; Man Leasing Office Suites Runs Into Woman Already Leasing Them

Police responded to a call on W. Bell Avenue about a man wearing a Michael Meyers mask. Police observed a man standing at the corner of Spears Avenue/Ziegler Street (across the street from his home) wearing the said mask. He told police he was trying to scare his friend, but he would take off the mask. The mask was removed with no further actions taken. * * *



An employee at Mid-State Bolt & Nuts, 164 W 31st St., told police that sometime overnight someone cut the catalytic converter off of one of the company's 2018 box trucks.



* * *

A man on Ashford Villa Circle told police that sometime over the weekend, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet from the glove box. Inside of the wallet were his ID cards and credit/debit cards.

* * *

A woman on N. Chamberlain Avenue told police that around 7:45 p.m. the day before she received a notice on her phone from Regions Bank that several illegal charges had been placed on the debit card account for a total of $562.98. All the charges were done the day before and she believes they were all online. She said she still has her card, so someone is just using the card number. She had only used the card twice the day before, prior to that, at the DMV and Cheddar’s, and she had to physically enter her card info at the DMV.

* * *



A woman on Bailey Avenue told police she has misplaced her TN state notary seal. She last saw it a couple of weeks ago.

* * *



A suspicious person was reportedly pacing back and forth and needed to be checked on at 200 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. Police spoke with the man and he was not in distress. He was cleared of warrants and released.

* * *



Police responded to a broken down vehicle call at 2627 Hixson Pike. Police found an R&L Carriers delivery truck stuck on the steep incline at the entrance to River Hills Flats apartments. The driver had already contacted Doug Yates Towing for assistance. Yates arrived and remedied the situation.





* * *



A resident on Locksley Lane told police a man in a black Toyota (GA tag) was cutting down a tree in his front yard without his permission. He said he had spoken with the man previously about cutting the tree down, but did not agree to it, nor did he pay for it.

* * *

A man on Kirkland Avenue told police a woman came over to his residence to look at movies. He said that while looking at the movies, she became upset and he asked her to leave. He said she left the residence without incident. He had no more information on her name, birth date or residence location (said possibly a house up the hill on Kirkland or Highland Avenue).

* * *





A loss prevention manager at the Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. showed police a video of a white male who entered the store at 4:25 p.m. and went to leave the store at 4:33 p.m. A store associate asked the man if he had a receipt for the items in his cart. The man walked past this employee and passed the point of sale. Then the manager stepped in front of his cart and the man abandoned the cart and got into a black sedan with heavy damage on the passenger side and with dealer plates. Police were unable to get a return for the plate when they ran it. Home Depot recovered all of the stolen items.

* * *



A woman on Julian Road told police she wanted to report harassment from another woman. She said this woman has been harassing her husband for some time and is now harassing her. She said the woman came by her house to flick her husband off. She walked outside to see what was going on and the woman drove closer to the house and started calling her vulgar names. She wanted to report the incident for future reference. She said she would call back tomorrow with the woman's name for more detailed documentation.

* * *

A man told police that while he was in Target at 1816 Gunbarrel Road, his vehicle was damaged on the corner of the truck bed. He said he was in Target from 7:45 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. He had no suspect information and police were unable view camera footage at the time.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Shallowford Road in regard to a white Jeep Grand Cherokee displaying illegal window tint. Upon stopping, the vehicle fled as the officer exited his patrol car. The vehicle was not pursued due to the Chattanooga Police Department pursuit policy. The vehicle was BOLO'd city wide.

* * *

An employee at the Circle K, 6003 Shallowford Road, told police he wanted a man trespassed. He said the man walked behind the counter after being told several times not to. When the man did not listen, the employee told him to leave the store; however, the man continued shopping. The man grabbed yogurt out of the fridge and began eating it. The man said he ate the yogurt because the employee would not let him pay for it. The employee allowed the man to pay for the yogurt and police explained to the man that he is not allowed back onto the property. The man stated his understanding and left the area.

* * *





A man told police he signed a lease to 6925 Lee Hwy, Suite 107-111 and found out the building already had a tenant. He said he signed a lease for the building, paid approximately $18,000 to the property manager and obtained the keys to the building. He said he was in the process of purchasing some items located inside the building from the property manager as well. While he was on the property, he came into contact with a woman who told him she already had a lease for the property. The woman showed him a five-year lease for the property that began in November in 2022. The property manager told the man he was in the process of evicting the woman. The man no longer wants to be on the lease and asked for his money back. According to him, the property manager is refusing to return the money he gave him.