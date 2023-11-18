Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos

  • Saturday, November 18, 2023

Scenic, historic Lookout Mountain is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in early December.

There will be a limited edition of 500 copies, and orders are being taken now.

The chapter includes some of the fine homes on the mountain as well as its wild attractions such as Lula Lake and Falls. Other photos are of Rock City, Ruby Falls and the Tom Thumb golf that Garnet Carter originated at Fairyland.

One photo shows the rock formation The Old Man of the Mountain before a large amount of fill covered much of its base. There are several of the Pan O Ram Club that was just up from Ruby Falls and of the Super Water Slide that had a short career on Cummings Highway.

Many photos have been taken down through the years of groups of tourists atop Umbrella Rock at Point Park.

There is a view of the "Stonedge" home of J.B. Pound, newspaper and hotel owner. It was torn down to make way for a condominium complex by the same name.

The book is a companion to the earlier Chattanooga in Old Photos.

Editor John Wilson said a rich collection of old pictures of the historic and scenic city initially fell into 25 distinct topics. Thirteen of those were covered in Chattanooga in Old Photos.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge.

There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people.

That planned 26th chapter was Cameron Hill, and it could develop into still another photo book in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, Mr. Wilson said.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages in a softbound edition.

Reserve a copy of More Old Chattanooga Photos by submitting a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope. You will be mailed your copy or copies as soon as it comes off the press.

Payment can also be made through Venmo to @John-Wilson-1415 (last four of phone number is 5314). Please specify BOOK, address, and phone number if using this payment method.

When the book is off the presses, there will be an opportunity to buy those directly from Mr. Wilson for local purchases of three or more copies and avoid the postage and handling charge.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is part of the Historic Chattanooga Photo Books series. No copies remain of The Remarkable Stokes Collection.

You are still able to purchase the other books in the series. They are:

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling.

For the other books in the series, mail a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.

Latest Headlines
Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2023
Covenant Women Lose 65-45 At Sewanee
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Lee Lady Flames Ninth At Division II Cross Country Championships
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, November 17th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Lady Flames Hold On For 66-63 Win Over Visiting Trevecca
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Lee Flames Run Past Carolina Christian 100-54
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Has No Help Regarding Noise From Exile Bar; Man Hitting His Dog Agrees To Give Him To McKamey
  • 11/19/2023

Police responded to a noise complaint at Exile Bar, 1634 Rossville Ave., at 11:20 p.m. Police spoke to a person who had called in previously regarding the ongoing excessive noise levels coming ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER 5420 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ... more

Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/18/2023

Scenic, historic Lookout Mountain is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Reported In Michael Meyers Mask Just Trying To Scare Friend; Man Leasing Office Suites Runs Into Woman Already Leasing Them
  • 11/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2023
County Deputies Arrest Man Wanted By Fort Oglethorpe Police
  • 11/17/2023
3 Killed, Including 1-Year-Old, In Head-On Collision On Highway 60 In Meigs County
  • 11/17/2023
Serial Robber From Chattanooga Sentenced To 2 Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 80 Years
Serial Robber From Chattanooga Sentenced To 2 Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 80 Years
  • 11/17/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Bypass Badly Needed
  • 11/18/2023
Wreathes Across Chattanooga: A Time To Be Thankful
  • 11/18/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/17/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Sports
UTC Freshman QB Gets 1st Collegiate Start Against Alabama After Artopoeus Can't Go; Bama Wins 66-10
  • 11/18/2023
#18 Vols Start Strong But Can't Knock Off #1 Georgia
#18 Vols Start Strong But Can't Knock Off #1 Georgia
  • 11/18/2023
Ho-Hum Chattanooga Women Win, 75-62
  • 11/18/2023
Covenant Women Lose 65-45 At Sewanee
  • 11/18/2023
Lee Lady Flames Ninth At Division II Cross Country Championships
  • 11/18/2023
Happenings
Friends Of Hixson Given Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across Chattanooga
Friends Of Hixson Given Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 11/17/2023
Ice On The Landing Opens Its 10th Season The Day After Thanksgiving
  • 11/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Adult Big Wheel Race Is Fundraiser For SoundCorps At Mainx24
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Bypass Badly Needed
  • 11/18/2023
Wreathes Across Chattanooga: A Time To Be Thankful
  • 11/18/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Dining
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Business/Government
Neighborhood Associations Invited To Explore The Power Of Data At November Roundtable Event
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 20-Dec. 1
  • 11/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: October 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Lee Students Pack Boxes At OCC Pack ‘N’ Stack
  • 11/17/2023
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts 29th Annual “Moments To Share” Vigil
  • 11/17/2023
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
  • 11/17/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 4th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
  • 11/17/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
  • 11/18/2023
Remembering The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later
  • 11/15/2023
Good Old Days Museum Awarded Capitol Maintenance And Improvement Grant
  • 11/17/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Alice Lee Sallee
Alice Lee Sallee
  • 11/18/2023
Mary Alice “Cotton” Qualls Smith
Mary Alice “Cotton” Qualls Smith
  • 11/18/2023
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
  • 11/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
  • 11/17/2023
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023