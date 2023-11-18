Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, BRITTANY LYNN

110 SUCSSEX DRIVE APT 16 ATHENS, 30606

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COUCH, TOMMY GENE

152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, GENEA ANN

9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 373636248

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



DITTMAR, JEREMY REYNOLDS

703 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYGLADDEN, LYONEL JANIO1709 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062623Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE727 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL H11025 DAVEPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOLLOWAY, DANIEL EDWARD206 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374071201Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYHUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA1222 Wheeler Ave Chattanooga, 374063262Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONHUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR2007 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042225Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTHYTER, GREGORY JAMES821 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KEOWN, LONNIE ALAN118 ROBERT E LEE STREET FT OGLETHORPE, 307423715Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)KILBURN, JASON C1305 GADD RD UNIT A HIXSON, 373434050Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKING, KISHON DEWAYNE387 ALICE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANE, ANTHONY951 HORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374082641Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTLAWRENCE, LOLITA DORCEA2615E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SLEDFORD, MICHAEL LAMAR391 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 373747000Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYMITCHELL, LEANDER LEBRON2226 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONMOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA4711 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )MOORE, EMILY BLAIR807 BELLVIEW AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMORALES-GARCIA, ADOLFO830 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL INQUIRYORELLANA, CARLOS HUMBERTO2127 HOLLY TERRACE TERRACE DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PENA, FRANK WADE903 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 307412561Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PENA, LISA N6603 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POPE, CHERYL139 WOOL LN CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTREDDEN, LAURA BETH5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIREIBELING, DONALD RAY315 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL2505 S. MARKET STREET APT 357 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthASSAULTSCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162236Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOSMITH, FAITH4509 US HWY 701 S ELIZABETHTOWN, 28433Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUSTEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT4213 OAKLAND TERRIS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP HALTDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDSWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK132 Colony Cir Hixson, 373434896Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHORNTON, BROOKE ELAINE153 PREAKNESS DR LEXINGTON, 40516Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFAILURE TO APPEARTURNER, DWIGHT NMN5202 MOUNTAIN WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VINSON, NIKKI CHRISTINE431 LULL WATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY2106 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN337 TRACE LN Rossville, 307417681Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWRIGHT, EMARION P110 NOBLE PARK CIR Gallatin, 370664968Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDYOUNG, JERRY RAY1612 BELLTOWN RD Tellico Plains, 373855528Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/10/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COUCH, TOMMY GENE

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 05/08/1948

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, GENEA ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/02/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/12/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL H

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/11/2001

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOLLOWAY, DANIEL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/26/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HYTER, GREGORY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/14/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEOWN, LONNIE ALAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/15/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KILBURN, JASON C

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KING, KISHON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/30/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE, LOLITA DORCEA

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S LEDFORD, MICHAEL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, LEANDER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/21/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY ) MOORE, EMILY BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/08/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ORELLANA, CARLOS HUMBERTO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/01/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENA, FRANK WADE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/03/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENA, LISA N

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POPE, CHERYL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REDDEN, LAURA BETH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/01/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/10/1967

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/25/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO SMITH, FAITH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/25/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAU SPOHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP HALT

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED THORNTON, BROOKE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/24/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FAILURE TO APPEAR TURNER, DWIGHT NMN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

2ND DEGREE MURDER VINSON, NIKKI CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/12/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, EMARION P

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED YOUNG, JERRY RAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



