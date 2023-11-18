Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, BRITTANY LYNN
110 SUCSSEX DRIVE APT 16 ATHENS, 30606
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COUCH, TOMMY GENE
152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, GENEA ANN
9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 373636248
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DITTMAR, JEREMY REYNOLDS
703 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GLADDEN, LYONEL JANIO
1709 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062623
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE
727 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL H
11025 DAVEPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLOWAY, DANIEL EDWARD
206 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374071201
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
1222 Wheeler Ave Chattanooga, 374063262
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
2007 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042225
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
HYTER, GREGORY JAMES
821 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEOWN, LONNIE ALAN
118 ROBERT E LEE STREET FT OGLETHORPE, 307423715
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KILBURN, JASON C
1305 GADD RD UNIT A HIXSON, 373434050
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KING, KISHON DEWAYNE
387 ALICE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANE, ANTHONY
951 HORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374082641
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWRENCE, LOLITA DORCEA
2615E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LEDFORD, MICHAEL LAMAR
391 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 373747000
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
MITCHELL, LEANDER LEBRON
2226 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA
4711 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
807 BELLVIEW AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORALES-GARCIA, ADOLFO
830 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
ORELLANA, CARLOS HUMBERTO
2127 HOLLY TERRACE TERRACE DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENA, FRANK WADE
903 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 307412561
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENA, LISA N
6603 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POPE, CHERYL
139 WOOL LN CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REDDEN, LAURA BETH
5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
REIBELING, DONALD RAY
315 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL
2505 S. MARKET STREET APT 357 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
ASSAULT
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162236
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
SMITH, FAITH
4509 US HWY 701 S ELIZABETHTOWN, 28433
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAU
STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT
4213 OAKLAND TERRIS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP HALT
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK
132 Colony Cir Hixson, 373434896
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THORNTON, BROOKE ELAINE
153 PREAKNESS DR LEXINGTON, 40516
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
5202 MOUNTAIN WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VINSON, NIKKI CHRISTINE
431 LULL WATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY
2106 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
337 TRACE LN Rossville, 307417681
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WRIGHT, EMARION P
110 NOBLE PARK CIR Gallatin, 370664968
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
YOUNG, JERRY RAY
1612 BELLTOWN RD Tellico Plains, 373855528
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COUCH, TOMMY GENE
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 05/08/1948
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, GENEA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL H
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HOLLOWAY, DANIEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/26/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HYTER, GREGORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEOWN, LONNIE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/15/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|KILBURN, JASON C
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|KING, KISHON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAWRENCE, LOLITA DORCEA
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|LEDFORD, MICHAEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MITCHELL, LEANDER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ORELLANA, CARLOS HUMBERTO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENA, FRANK WADE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENA, LISA N
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POPE, CHERYL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REDDEN, LAURA BETH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, FAITH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/25/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAU
|
|SPOHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP HALT
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
|
|THORNTON, BROOKE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VINSON, NIKKI CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, EMARION P
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|YOUNG, JERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|