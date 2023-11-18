Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, November 18, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, BRITTANY LYNN 
110 SUCSSEX DRIVE APT 16 ATHENS, 30606 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COUCH, TOMMY GENE 
152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, GENEA ANN 
9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 373636248 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

DITTMAR, JEREMY REYNOLDS 
703 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GLADDEN, LYONEL JANIO 
1709 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062623 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE 
727 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA 
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL H 
11025 DAVEPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLLOWAY, DANIEL EDWARD 
206 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374071201 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA 
1222 Wheeler Ave Chattanooga, 374063262 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR 
2007 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042225 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

HYTER, GREGORY JAMES 
821 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEOWN, LONNIE ALAN 
118 ROBERT E LEE STREET FT OGLETHORPE, 307423715 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

KILBURN, JASON C 
1305 GADD RD UNIT A HIXSON, 373434050 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KING, KISHON DEWAYNE 
387 ALICE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, ANTHONY 
951 HORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374082641 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAWRENCE, LOLITA DORCEA 
2615E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

LEDFORD, MICHAEL LAMAR 
391 NICKAJACK CIR JASPER, 373747000 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

MITCHELL, LEANDER LEBRON 
2226 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE 
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA 
4711 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

MOORE, EMILY BLAIR 
807 BELLVIEW AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORALES-GARCIA, ADOLFO 
830 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

ORELLANA, CARLOS HUMBERTO 
2127 HOLLY TERRACE TERRACE DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENA, FRANK WADE 
903 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 307412561 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENA, LISA N 
6603 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POPE, CHERYL 
139 WOOL LN CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REDDEN, LAURA BETH 
5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

REIBELING, DONALD RAY 
315 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL 
2505 S. MARKET STREET APT 357 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
ASSAULT

SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL 
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162236 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

SMITH, FAITH 
4509 US HWY 701 S ELIZABETHTOWN, 28433 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAU

STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT 
4213 OAKLAND TERRIS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP HALT
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK 
132 Colony Cir Hixson, 373434896 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THORNTON, BROOKE ELAINE 
153 PREAKNESS DR LEXINGTON, 40516 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TURNER, DWIGHT NMN 
5202 MOUNTAIN WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VINSON, NIKKI CHRISTINE 
431 LULL WATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY 
2106 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN 
337 TRACE LN Rossville, 307417681 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WRIGHT, EMARION P 
110 NOBLE PARK CIR Gallatin, 370664968 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

YOUNG, JERRY RAY 
1612 BELLTOWN RD Tellico Plains, 373855528 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, DARRELL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COUCH, TOMMY GENE
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 05/08/1948
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, GENEA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAZELWOOD, RUSSELL H
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLOWAY, DANIEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/26/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HYTER, GREGORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEOWN, LONNIE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/15/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KILBURN, JASON C
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KING, KISHON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE, LOLITA DORCEA
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LEDFORD, MICHAEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, LEANDER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ORELLANA, CARLOS HUMBERTO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENA, FRANK WADE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENA, LISA N
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POPE, CHERYL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REDDEN, LAURA BETH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
SMITH, FAITH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/25/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAU
SPOHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP HALT
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
THORNTON, BROOKE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • 2ND DEGREE MURDER
VINSON, NIKKI CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WATSON, THADDEUS KELCEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, EMARION P
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
YOUNG, JERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA




Latest Headlines
Walker Valley Bounces Back To Overcome Clinton
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2023
Top-Ranked Bradley Central Downs Bearden, 34-14
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Boyd Buchanan Into DII-AA BlueCross Bowl
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee Playoff Results, Week 3
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Baylor Advances With 49-35 Win Over Catholic
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/17/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, BRITTANY LYNN 110 SUCSSEX DRIVE APT 16 ATHENS, 30606 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF ... more

75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence
75-Year-Old Owner Of Soddy Daisy Flea Market Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence
  • 11/17/2023

A 75-year-old Vietnam veteran has been ordered to serve three years in state prison for shooting his son's girlfriend four times, including once in the head. Tommy Gene Couch was 71 when the ... more

County Deputies Arrest Man Wanted By Fort Oglethorpe Police
  • 11/17/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, following up on leads they received regarding a wanted fugitive, on Friday were able to locate and arrest 60-year-old Lonnie Alan Keown. Keown was ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
Soddy Daisy Still Dealing With Regulation Of Outdoor Storage Facilities
  • 11/17/2023
Homeless Man Charged With Attacking Public Works Employee, Trying To Take Golf Cart
Homeless Man Charged With Attacking Public Works Employee, Trying To Take Golf Cart
  • 11/17/2023
Dollar General Employee Charged With Stealing From Store
Dollar General Employee Charged With Stealing From Store
  • 11/17/2023
Home Saved From Fire Late Thursday Night
  • 11/17/2023
Police Blotter: Unruly Woman Using Restroom With Stall Door Open Trespassed; Woman's "Stolen" Vehicle Had Been Put In Shop By Her Mom
  • 11/17/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/17/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Sports
UTC Volleyball Upsets 2nd Seed Mercer In SoCon Tournament
  • 11/17/2023
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
Wiedmer: Is UT Football Team Headed In The Wrong Direction?
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Women's Soccer Prepare For Division II National Tournament Opener
  • 11/17/2023
Covenant Volleyball Ends Historic Season In Division III Tournament Second Round
  • 11/17/2023
UTC Women Host UVA-Wise Saturday
  • 11/17/2023
Happenings
Friends Of Hixson November Meeting Gives Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across America
Friends Of Hixson November Meeting Gives Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across America
  • 11/17/2023
Ice On The Landing Opens Its 10th Season The Day After Thanksgiving
  • 11/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Adult Big Wheel Race Is Fundraiser For SoundCorps At Mainx24
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Dining
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Business/Government
Neighborhood Associations Invited To Explore The Power Of Data At November Roundtable Event
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 20-Dec. 1
  • 11/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: October 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Lee Students Pack Boxes At OCC Pack ‘N’ Stack
  • 11/17/2023
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts 29th Annual “Moments To Share” Vigil
  • 11/17/2023
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
  • 11/17/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 4th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
  • 11/17/2023
Memories
Remembering The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later
  • 11/15/2023
Good Old Days Museum Awarded Capitol Maintenance And Improvement Grant
  • 11/17/2023
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
  • 11/17/2023
Kelly Lynn Gudelski
Kelly Lynn Gudelski
  • 11/17/2023
Claudette Lanise Clyde
Claudette Lanise Clyde
  • 11/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
  • 11/17/2023
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023