EPB Transitioning Away From Legacy Video Service; Also, Using Large Batteries For Power Storage

  • Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The EPB Board of Directors was updated on Friday morning about projects that have been under discussion for the past several months. These projects that will be implemented will help customers regarding their electric service.

President and CEO David Wade said that EPB is accelerating the effort to transition away from legacy video service. This should be completed by the end of 2024 because the old service will require costly maintenance by April 2025. Those customers who are currently using out-of-date TV equipment will need to transition into the new EPB Fi TV before that maintenance becomes necessary. Otherwise, EPB will need to charge those few customers more for covering that cost. 

EPB has launched a new “EPB Entertainment Box” that allows for a traditional set-top-box experience including a guide, a remote that has channel numbers and other familiar features. The box will work with many Smart TVs and streaming devices without set-top-box fees. Customers can call EPB 24/7/365 for more information about TV options including the Entertainment Box.

A new way that EPB is helping to reduce the incidence of power outages is by installing large scale batteries to store electricity. Benefits of this additional power source include increasing reliability for customers. The large-scale batteries have already been implemented at the Police and Fire Department Administrative Center and various other locations. These are mostly in locations at the edge of EPB’s service areas where the smart grid does not have alternative, undamaged paths to use for restoring power quickly. The power can be switched to batteries in those places. This source of energy gives crews time to go to the location of the damage and make repairs. Another benefit from storing energy in batteries is that during peak demand time, TVA charges more for energy and EPB can reduce costs during those times by using the stored power in the batteries.

EPB is developing an innovative way to use technology. It is working with Skytec, a satellite company founded in  2015 in Chattanooga. The company uses Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology to monitor landscape changes anywhere on  earth. EPB is using this ability to assess areas across the local electric system for vegetation management. It has the ability to focus on small areas to view EPB’s rights-of-ways and to manage vegetation there. The data can identify high-risk areas which can then be examined closely with a drive-by. This is a way that technology can be used to reduce power outages from falling trees.

Mr. Wade also said that after leaves fall from trees, there is typically a much lower incidence in power outages. Falling trees and limbs is the #1 cause of damage to the local power grid. That is because leaves catch the wind and act as miniature sails, resulting in trees and limbs being blown into power lines during a windstorm. It is helpful now that most leaves have fallen during the extreme drought that the Chattanooga area is experiencing, reducing the risk of downed wires starting wildfires.

EPB is participating in Connect For Good, a campaign that helps people exit homelessness. In conjunction with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. EPB is helping by raising funds for the organization and has already raised $200,000. The program has been successful, according to the coalition, to regain permanent housing. Also, 90 percent of the people in that program who have been helped do not fall back into homelessness.

The grand opening of EPB’s Christmas windows, will be next Wednesday. Mr. Wade said it takes considerable effort on the company’s part to put together the annual holiday display, but EPB is happy that it has become a generational tradition for the community to enjoy.

 

 

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, BRITTANY LYNN 110 SUCSSEX DRIVE APT 16 ATHENS, 30606 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF ... more

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies, following up on leads they received regarding a wanted fugitive, on Friday were able to locate and arrest 60-year-old Lonnie Alan Keown. Keown was ... more

Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 60 in Meigs County on Wednesday evening. One of the victims was a one-year-old child. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jon N. ... more

