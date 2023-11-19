Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BUCKNER, ERICA FAITH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/16/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DYSON, JAHMAR W

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARRIS, JERRY DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/14/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

APPROACH OF EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HOCKETT, KIERRA EDWINA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/18/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS JONES, COURTNEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/12/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD KUMP, STEPHANIE A

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/08/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARLER, JESSE BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARTIN GONZALEZ, NICOLAS ISMAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/08/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

MORALES, MAGDELANA JASMINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY NAVEJAR, JUAN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/16/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NELSON, JOHNATHAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

OTHER (SULLIVAN COUNTY) NEWMAN, DENVER MONROE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 OLSON, ZACHARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/22/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW (ALIAS CAPIAS) PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT POLLARD, LANIKA M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION POWELL, LAKEISHA JANELLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY SNOW, ANDRE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/06/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WESTON, ANGEL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR



