Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, November 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER 
5420 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BUCKNER, ERICA FAITH 
13656 TONJA LANE SALE CREEK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD 
2111 WIDSOM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE 
1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER 
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374043636 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DYSON, JAHMAR W 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 370751296 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL 
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRANT, WILLIAM KEITH 
2423 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

HARRIS, JERRY DAKOTA 
282 MUDDY BRANCH RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
APPROACH OF EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE 
2000 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAYES, ERIC STEPHEN 
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOCKETT, KIERRA EDWINA 
333 RIO VIST DRIVE APT HOMELESS MADISON, 37115 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS 
1451 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795509 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE 
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

JONES, COURTNEY MARIE 
1708 S. CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE 
2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

KUMP, STEPHANIE A 
4721 TESSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH 
45 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARLER, JESSE BRANDON 
6651 HARRISON HEIGHTS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN GONZALEZ, NICOLAS ISMAEL 
3229 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS 
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

MORALES, MAGDELANA JASMINE 
363 GULER ST RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

MUSANOVIC, MUAMER 
1914 BARRETT DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NAVEJAR, JUAN DANIEL 
915 S SEMINOLE APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NELSON, JOHNATHAN THOMAS 
HOMELESS KINGSPORT, 37660 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (SULLIVAN COUNTY)

NEWMAN, DENVER MONROE 
3602 EVERGREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374062727 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

OLSON, ZACHARY LEE 
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 419 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW (ALIAS CAPIAS)

OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS 
5307 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

OVIEDO CASTELLANUS, ELVIS MAURICIO 
3504 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES 
731 E HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POLLARD, LANIKA M 
5700 ROPER ST APT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

POWELL, LAKEISHA JANELLE 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 341 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY

POWELL, LORI C 
1321 TERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SNOW, ANDRE MONTRELL 
2603 RIDGE CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE 
8328 MIDDLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SUD, DILLON PINKLE 
7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE 
1707 RIVERGATE TER SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WESTON, ANGEL MARIE 
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODEN, JANET 
142 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

ZETINA, JOSE IGNACIO 
4105 WATSON RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HANDS FREE SCHOOL ZONE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

Here are the mug shots:

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BUCKNER, ERICA FAITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/10/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DYSON, JAHMAR W
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, JERRY DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/14/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • APPROACH OF EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOCKETT, KIERRA EDWINA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/18/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JONES, COURTNEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/12/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
KUMP, STEPHANIE A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARLER, JESSE BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN GONZALEZ, NICOLAS ISMAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
MORALES, MAGDELANA JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
NAVEJAR, JUAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NELSON, JOHNATHAN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • OTHER (SULLIVAN COUNTY)
NEWMAN, DENVER MONROE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
OLSON, ZACHARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/22/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW (ALIAS CAPIAS)
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POLLARD, LANIKA M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POWELL, LAKEISHA JANELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
SNOW, ANDRE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WESTON, ANGEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR




Latest Headlines
Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2023
Covenant Women Lose 65-45 At Sewanee
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Lee Lady Flames Ninth At Division II Cross Country Championships
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, November 17th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Lady Flames Hold On For 66-63 Win Over Visiting Trevecca
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Lee Flames Run Past Carolina Christian 100-54
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Has No Help Regarding Noise From Exile Bar; Man Hitting His Dog Agrees To Give Him To McKamey
  • 11/19/2023

Police responded to a noise complaint at Exile Bar, 1634 Rossville Ave., at 11:20 p.m. Police spoke to a person who had called in previously regarding the ongoing excessive noise levels coming ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER 5420 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ... more

Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/18/2023

Scenic, historic Lookout Mountain is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Reported In Michael Meyers Mask Just Trying To Scare Friend; Man Leasing Office Suites Runs Into Woman Already Leasing Them
  • 11/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2023
County Deputies Arrest Man Wanted By Fort Oglethorpe Police
  • 11/17/2023
3 Killed, Including 1-Year-Old, In Head-On Collision On Highway 60 In Meigs County
  • 11/17/2023
Serial Robber From Chattanooga Sentenced To 2 Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 80 Years
Serial Robber From Chattanooga Sentenced To 2 Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 80 Years
  • 11/17/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Bypass Badly Needed
  • 11/18/2023
Wreathes Across Chattanooga: A Time To Be Thankful
  • 11/18/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/17/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Sports
UTC Freshman QB Gets 1st Collegiate Start Against Alabama After Artopoeus Can't Go; Bama Wins 66-10
  • 11/18/2023
#18 Vols Start Strong But Can't Knock Off #1 Georgia
#18 Vols Start Strong But Can't Knock Off #1 Georgia
  • 11/18/2023
Ho-Hum Chattanooga Women Win, 75-62
  • 11/18/2023
Covenant Women Lose 65-45 At Sewanee
  • 11/18/2023
Lee Lady Flames Ninth At Division II Cross Country Championships
  • 11/18/2023
Happenings
Friends Of Hixson Given Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across Chattanooga
Friends Of Hixson Given Update On Bethel Christian Academy And Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 11/17/2023
Ice On The Landing Opens Its 10th Season The Day After Thanksgiving
  • 11/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Adult Big Wheel Race Is Fundraiser For SoundCorps At Mainx24
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Bypass Badly Needed
  • 11/18/2023
Wreathes Across Chattanooga: A Time To Be Thankful
  • 11/18/2023
Dangerous Unstriped Roads
  • 11/17/2023
Dining
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Business/Government
Neighborhood Associations Invited To Explore The Power Of Data At November Roundtable Event
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 20-Dec. 1
  • 11/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: October 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Lee Students Pack Boxes At OCC Pack ‘N’ Stack
  • 11/17/2023
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts 29th Annual “Moments To Share” Vigil
  • 11/17/2023
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
Georgia Alliance Of Community Hospitals Names Hamilton Medical Center As Large Hospital Of The Year
  • 11/17/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 4th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
  • 11/17/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
  • 11/18/2023
Remembering The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later
  • 11/15/2023
Good Old Days Museum Awarded Capitol Maintenance And Improvement Grant
  • 11/17/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Alice Lee Sallee
Alice Lee Sallee
  • 11/18/2023
Mary Alice “Cotton” Qualls Smith
Mary Alice “Cotton” Qualls Smith
  • 11/18/2023
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
Susan Denise “Susie” Wilson
  • 11/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
Cranfield, Sherry Elaine (Decatur)
  • 11/17/2023
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
Woodruff, Gene Allen (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
Herren, Phillip Keith (Dalton)
  • 11/17/2023