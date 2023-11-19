Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER
5420 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BUCKNER, ERICA FAITH
13656 TONJA LANE SALE CREEK, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
2111 WIDSOM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE
1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAMBERS, WILLIAM CARTER
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374043636
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DYSON, JAHMAR W
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 370751296
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
FOSTER, CORY QUINTEL
3715 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRANT, WILLIAM KEITH
2423 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
HARRIS, JERRY DAKOTA
282 MUDDY BRANCH RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
APPROACH OF EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE
2000 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAYES, ERIC STEPHEN
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOCKETT, KIERRA EDWINA
333 RIO VIST DRIVE APT HOMELESS MADISON, 37115
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
1451 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795509
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JONES, COURTNEY MARIE
1708 S. CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE
2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
KUMP, STEPHANIE A
4721 TESSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LAWRENCE, TAYLOR FAITH
45 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARLER, JESSE BRANDON
6651 HARRISON HEIGHTS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN GONZALEZ, NICOLAS ISMAEL
3229 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
MORALES, MAGDELANA JASMINE
363 GULER ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MUSANOVIC, MUAMER
1914 BARRETT DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NAVEJAR, JUAN DANIEL
915 S SEMINOLE APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NELSON, JOHNATHAN THOMAS
HOMELESS KINGSPORT, 37660
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (SULLIVAN COUNTY)
NEWMAN, DENVER MONROE
3602 EVERGREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374062727
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
OLSON, ZACHARY LEE
728 FRAWLEY RD APT 419 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW (ALIAS CAPIAS)
OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS
5307 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
OVIEDO CASTELLANUS, ELVIS MAURICIO
3504 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
731 E HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POLLARD, LANIKA M
5700 ROPER ST APT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POWELL, LAKEISHA JANELLE
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 341 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
POWELL, LORI C
1321 TERRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SNOW, ANDRE MONTRELL
2603 RIDGE CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE
8328 MIDDLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUD, DILLON PINKLE
7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TALLEY, AMANDA DANIELLE
1707 RIVERGATE TER SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WESTON, ANGEL MARIE
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODEN, JANET
142 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
ZETINA, JOSE IGNACIO
4105 WATSON RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HANDS FREE SCHOOL ZONE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
